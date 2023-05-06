To be a successful team and franchise in the NFL, you need more than just a good team on the field.

You need to make sure that everything is running smoothly right the way through the building, from the owner who signs the cheques, the GM who signs the players, the coaching staff and then the players.

For instance, the New England Patriots dynasty of the 2000s and 2010s, a lot of that came down to how well the three main pieces worked together, from Robert Kraft down to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, and even though the relationships were frosty at times, for the most part the levels of trust and respect that they had for each other meant that they could put a winning team on the field for two decades.

Compare that to say the Jacksonville Jaguars who following the appointment of Doug Pederson this past offseason are on their 6th head coach since Shahid Kahn took over the team in 2011 and have only put together one winning season during that timespan, and whilst they did manage to move in the right direction this past season, we’re still rather scpetical about whether they’ll be able to make it a consistent thing (because they haven’t shown us any different in the past).

With 32 teams in the NFL, it was never going to be the case that every single one of them were well-disciplined and smooth, as each team has different personnel running them, all with differing capabilities and skillsets, but who are the best run and which ones should think about clearing house completely?

Using Tiermaker.com, we have ranked the 32 NFL teams into the following 5 categories:

Well-oiled Machine:

Very rarely a scene of drama in the league and have staff that know what they’re doing

Pretty Smooth:

Still pretty good, but are either still growing or have had one or two problems to drag them down

They do fine:

Neither spectacular or a disaster, just going about the business

Slightly Unhinged:

More problems that most that can sometimes become bigger than they need to be

Dumpster fire:

Often in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons

So where does your team land? Let’s find out:

Well-oiled Machine: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pretty Smooth: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams

They do fine: Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Slightly Unhinged: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Dumpster fire: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders