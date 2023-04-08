The NFL has a wide variety when it comes to the teams and their jerseys, but which ones are the best and which ones need to go back to the drawing board?

Whether it be the black and gold of the Pittsburgh Steelers, colours that are shared with the city's two other professional sports teams of the Pirates and Penguins, or the Dallas Cowboys and the iconic star on the side of the helmet.

Or perhaps you want to go for something a little bit more modern like the Seattle Seahawks with their more striking colour scheme that became synonymous with their rise to prominence during the ‘Legion of Boom’ era.

Jerseys in the NFL also tend to have a lot more longevity than those of soccer clubs around the world that change every year, and whilst each year tends to bring some changes, whether it be a slight tweak to the colour scheme or a full-blow rebuild, for the most part, uniforms are allowed to stick around and be embedded into the fanbase.

However, there are reportedly two teams who are set to get a new set of jerseys this upcoming season, those being the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers’ change is set to be something of a minor one to a different colour scheme, whilst for the Cardinals, we still don’t know exactly how much is going to change.

What we do know, is that it’s time for us to revisit a topic that we have done in the past, where we rank the colour jerseys of every team in the National Football League (with the Dallas Cowboys tending to wear white at home, we had to change the parameters a bit rather than just rank the ‘home’ jerseys’).

Using Tiermaker, we have ranked them into the following categories:

Work of art:

The cream of the crop and don’t need any changes

Pretty slick:

Very good, but just missing that something to put it into the upper echelon

Good, but not great:

Middle of the road, not a disaster but could do with some work

Needs some work:

Needs more than just a slight tweak to make them look good

Utter disaster:

Better luck next time, need to start again

Where did each of the coloured jerseys rank on our list? Let’s find out:

Work of art: Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders

Pretty slick: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Rodgers, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots

Good, but not great: San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens

Needs some work: Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

Utter disaster: Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans