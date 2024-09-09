Key Takeaways Rookie quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, struggled in week 1, inadequately showcasing their skill sets.

Jayden Daniels had the best performance among rookies, but still did not meet expectations as a passer.

Known for his experience and accuracy, Nix failed to show either in his first career start for the Denver Broncos.

It was a major letdown for football fans, as the overall product of the opening week of the 2024 NFL season left much to be desired. That holds the most true for the rookie quarterbacks who made their first career starts on Sunday.

There were six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 draft: Caleb Williams , Jayden Daniels , Drake Maye , Michael Penix Jr. , J.J. McCarthy , and Bo Nix .

Three of those players—Williams, Daniels, and Nix—opened the season as their teams' respective starters.

Outside of compelling matchups around the rest of the league, the performance of these rookie quarterbacks were the most polarizing storylines heading into Week 1.

All of that anticipation and excitement was quickly met with frustration and disappointment, as none of the rookie quarterbacks played anywhere close to their potential and talent level in their debuts. To be quite frank, each of these rookie signal callers were abysmal—and that's probably putting it nicely. It was one of the most puzzling weeks of football in a very long time.

With that being said, this is a tedious attempt to rank these quarterbacks' performances from best to worst, which isn't saying much this week.

1 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The second-overall pick struggled in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Buccaneers

Based on accuracy and production alone, Jayden Daniels was the best rookie quarterback in Week 1, but even that is not saying much considering how his rookie QB peers fared in their respective debuts.

Looking at the box score, it appears that the 23-year-old quarterback was impressive, but that was not the case.

Jayden Daniels' Week 1 Passing Stats Completions-Attempts Passing Yards Yards Per Attempt TD-INT 17-24 184 7.7 0-0

Outside his running ability, Daniels' game needs refinement from within the pocket, as he was heavily reliant on creating yards with his legs, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. At least we know that part of his game translates.

But through the air, there were a lot of checkdowns and underneath stuff, and Daniels struggled with accuracy down the field. The former LSU quarterback was reluctant to push the ball down the field, and when he did, he could not hit his man.

The second-overall pick must also learn to avoid hits when he is on the move. Daniels will not last long in this league if he does not learn how to slide and avoid major contact. His inability to slide became a topic of humor in the broadcast booth during this game.

No turnovers with two rushing touchdowns is a slight positive, but overall, there were not a lot of great things to take away from Daniels' output on Sunday. However, it may not be all on him.

Pass protection may be a season-long issue for the Washington Commanders , as Daniels was pressured on 38.1 percent of his dropbacks, which was the seventh-highest in the league in Week 1. The rookie quarterback's average time to throw was 2.35 seconds, which was the fastest in all games on Sunday.

With a porous offensive line and a defense that will struggle to hold up against the pass, it could force Daniels into less-than-ideal situations. There could be major growing pains for this quarterback, this offense, and this team under new head coach Dan Quinn in 2024.

There could be a bounce-back spot for Daniels and the Commanders in Week 2 at home against the New York Giants , who possess a great pass rush, but a secondary that is exploitable. You should expect Daniels to continue to see plenty of designed runs, but the most important thing is for him to step up in the passing game.

2 Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It was a rough debut for Bo Nix in a lackluster loss to the Seahawks

Again, it isn't saying much about having Bo Nix in this spot, but based on circumstances and sparing flashes, the former Oregon quarterback technically had the second-best performance among the rookie quarterbacks this week.

Bo Nix's Week 1 Stats Completions-Attempts Passing Yards Yards Per Attempt TD-INT 26-42 138 3.3 0-2

In a hostile environment, behind a shaky offensive line, while having no production in the run game, it was hard for Nix to establish any rhythm in this contest. This offensive personnel is something to be concerned about, and it could take substantial time for this offense to get things going.

Nonetheless, for a player who had started 61 games in college, he simply looked overwhelmed throughout the game against the Seattle Seahawks .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix averaged an abysmal 3.3 yards per attempt overall and went 2-for-12 for 42 yards and two interceptions on passes that traveled 10+ air yards.

Throwing the ball 42 times was not an ideal formula to win, but as mentioned, the running game was awful, as Nix led the team in rushing with 35 yards and a score on the ground.

Next week could be slightly better, as the Denver Broncos are at home, but they will be going against the Pittsburgh Steelers , who dominated the Atlanta Falcons defensively and look like they might have the best pass rush in football.

It could be another ugly game next week in their home opener, and if that happens, we could be looking at a Jarret Stidham or Zach Wilson start in the cards for Denver at some point this season.

3 Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams had one of the worst debuts of any No. 1 pick ever—and that's not exaggeration

This was a layup matchup for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears : at home, against a Tennessee Titans team that clearly has some kinks to work out on the offense but that looked every bit the unit we expected to make a charge at a top 10 ranking this year.

While Williams stated on HBO's Hard Knocks that he does not get nervous, it was apparent that the butterflies got to him and affected his play throughout the game.

Caleb Williams' Week 1 Stats Completions-Attempts Passing Yards Yards Per Attempt TD-INT 14-29 93 3.2 0-0

It was obvious that the expectations and offseason hype got to Williams in his NFL debut as the Bears' starting quarterback. Chicago scored zero points offensively (three field goals, one blocked kick return, one interception return), and Williams failed to surpass 100 passing yards while completing only 48 percent of his throws and averaging 3.2 yards per attempt.

He became just the fourth QB drafted No. 1 overall to complete less than 50 percent of his passes for fewer than 100 yards and no scores. That's alarming, but when you look at the other QBs to start off that way, he's actually in pretty good company: three-time Pro Bowler Alex Smith (2005), Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw (1970), and two-time Pro Bowler Steve Bartkowski (1975).

However, the USC product did struggle with pocket presence, constantly dropping his eyes and looking to escape the pocket before the route concepts have a chance to develop. That strategy worked in college, but cannot be depended on at this level. The tendencies of holding onto the ball and prematurely abandoning the play are not going to lead to success against NFL defenses.

Coaching played a part in this performance, but Williams needs to be better, plain and simple. It seemed that there were times he was pressing and forcing the issue, trying to make unorthodox throws when it wasn't necessary.

Chicago was fortunate that Will Levis self-imploded and handed the game on a platter to the Bears with perhaps the worst pick six ever thrown. In the end, all of Chicago's points came from defense and special teams.

With the amount of offensive talent at his disposal and the fact that they were playing at home against an underwhelming team, Williams' performance couldn't have been much more disappointing.

Next week will be very telling, as the Bears will be on the road against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Another game remotely close to what we saw on Sunday could be cause for concern. For now, we'll try not to overreact, as Williams' nervousness may have been the biggest culprit for his poor play on Sunday.

However, in a tough division, with subpar offensive play-calling, expectations should maybe be tempered for Chicago in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.