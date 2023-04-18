The NFL has a lot of players with big contracts, but just what do their teams have to give up on a yearly basis in order to keep them on the roster?

When it comes to contracts in the NFL, there are a number of factors that you need to consider. How much of the money is guaranteed, how long is the contract for, are there any ‘voidable years’, does the team have the option to extend it if they desire, what is the overall value, are there any bonuses, how does the contract fluctuate (are they paid more at the start to ‘front load’ the contract for instance), the list goes on.

All these things need to be considered when a team offers a player a new deal, to make sure that they aren’t going to be hamstrung and held back by anything, and at the same time the player needs to make sure that they’re getting a fair deal relative to their skillset.

The Philadelphia Eagles handed quarterback Jalen Hurts a new deal with the team on Monday that will see him paid $255m over the next five years, with $179m of it guaranteed. But how does that break down on a yearly basis?

Using Spotrac, we’ve looked at the average value of every quarterback’s deal within the NFL and listed the top ten. They are as follows:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, $40m per year

Daniel Jones, New York Giants, $40m per year

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, $40m per year

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, $43.005m per year

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, $45m per year

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns, $46m per year

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, $46.1m per year

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, $48.517m per year

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, $50.271m per year

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, $51m per year

It’s interesting to note that of the players listed there, four of them have won the Super Bowl (Stafford, Mahomes, Wilson (albeit with the Seattle Seahawks) and Rodgers), whilst Hurts made the Super Bowl last year, so you are starting to see the trend that those who can make it to the latter stages of the season do get their rewards, something that will no doubt make leave Burrow licking his lips after he got the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.