GiveMeSport has looked back on a number of throwback logos around the NFL and decided which ones are great, and which ones we’re glad to see in the past.

The Tennessee Titans today teased fans with some details about a jersey that they are going to be wearing this season with a video on social media. It shows the team’s helmet being dunked into a barrel and looking all black when it came out.

Now to some, this might look as if they are debuting an all-black uniform, perhaps as an alternate to the selection of blue that they have already. However, it is more likely meant to be a hint towards the fact they will be wearing throwbacks to their Houston Oiler days, and the black liquid actually represents oil.

The reveal kind of got us thinking. The Oilers logo is one of the more iconic and recognisable ‘old logos’ around the league, and there are certainly a lot of them to choose from. Some teams have more of a history than others, for instance the two teams that have lasted the longest in the league have been the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, who both joined the league at its inception in 1919, compared to the Houston Texans who joined in 2002.

As is the case with most teams in sport, teams identities have constantly changed over the years, whether it be slight tweaks in the colours like the Seattle Seahawks did in 2011 or if it’s a complete renovation like when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from a lone pirate to the skull and crossbones in 1997.

Using Tiermaker.com, we have gone through some of the old logos from NFL teams (using the ones that we feel are the most iconic for each team, because some have multiple) and put them into one of five different categories:

Simply Gorgeous:

Still holds up today, would look great on a modern uniform

Pretty Slick:

A very nice design, but just missing something that would make it look good today

Average:

Nothing special to shout about

Glad They Changed:

There’s a lot wrong with it and needs to stay in the past

Utter Disaster:

Hopefully someone can use a Men In Black style memory eraser to make sure we totally forget it even existed

Now that the definitions are set, here is our ranking of a selection of the NFL’s throwback logos (we didn't include the Houston Texans, as they've only had one):

Simply Gorgeous: Tennesee Titans (as the Houston Oilers), Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins

Pretty Slick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams

Average: Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders (as the Oakland Raiders)

Glad They Changed: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals (as the Phoenix Cardinals), Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

Utter Disaster: Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders (as the Washington Redskins), Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts (as the Baltimore Colts), Cincinnati Bengals