Highlights The RB position in fantasy football can be unpredictable due to injuries and declines in player performance.

Key RBs like White, Cook, and Harris could be hidden gems who outperform expectations.

Look for the opportunity to draft RBs like Pollard, Johnson, and Miller to secure consistent starters in fantasy drafts.

As you're preparing for your 2024 fantasy football draft, it's important to find yourself at least two reliable RB options.

Following the 2023 fantasy football season, it's clear that the RB position can be really hard to figure out due to injuries, sudden player declines, and change in offensive schemes.

In 2023, players like Raheem Mostert, Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, and James Cook erupted out of nowhere, finishing as RB1s.

Those four players are a perfect example of guys that may not be on your radar, but can win you your fantasy football leagues.

According to CBS fantasy, fantasy football teams that had Kyren Williams had on average a .564 win percentage, making that the fourth-highest average win percentage for an individual player in fantasy football.

Last year, only 30 RBs averaged over 10 PPG in half-PPR leagues.

Out of those 30, only 19 of them actually played at least 15 games.

It's hard to find multiple consistent RBs that you can trust throughout the season, but there are a number of players that you can be targeting in your fantasy football drafts both in the early and late rounds that can give you multiple worthy starting RBs.

10 RBs to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts Player Rushes Rushing Yards Yards/Carry Rushing TDs Receiving Yards RB Fantasy Rank Rachaad White - TB 272 960 3.6 6 549 RB7 James Cook - BUF 237 1,122 4.7 2 445 RB11 Saquon Barkley - PHI 247 962 3.9 6 280 RB12 Tony Pollard - TEN 252 1,005 4.0 6 311 RB15 Najee Harris - PIT 255 1,035 4.1 8 170 RB21 Zack Moss - CIN 183 794 4.3 5 192 RB29 Devin Singletary - NYG 216 898 4.2 4 193 RB31 Jonathan Taylor - IND 169 741 4.4 7 153 RB33 Roschon Johnson - CHI 81 352 4.3 2 209 RB49 Kendre Miller - NOS 41 156 3.8 1 117 RB71

Some of the RBs above had their breakout seasons already last year, but their current ADP in fantasy drafts is hard to pass on with the type of production you would be receiving from these RBs.

There's a variety of RBs that can bring home a fantasy football championship, and these 10 RBs provide a mix of starting worthy RBs to flex RBs that are bound to breakout late in the 2024 season.

1 Rachaad White - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White finished third among running backs in receiving yards in 2023.

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite finishing as the RB7 in 2023, White is being drafted as the RB13 in 2024 drafts. There have been some concerns about White's ADP since he was extremely inefficient in 2023 and the team drafted Bucky Irving.

Many fantasy football players are concerned by White's inefficiency in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and the team drafting Bucky Irving.

However, the team also upgraded the offensive line this offseason, led by spending their first round pick on Graham Barton.

There was quite a bit of shuffling around on the offensive line in 2023 with Ryan Jensen missing the entire regular season, and rookie Luke Goedeke transitioning into the NFL.

Now with Barton in the mix, another year of experience for Goedeke, and further experience the Buccaneers acquired in the offseason, the Buccaneers should find more success moving guys in the running game.

2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Additions Player Previous Team Graham Barton Duke (Drafted 26th overall) Elijah Klein UTEP (Drafted 220th overall) Ben Bredeson New York Giants Sua Opeta Philadelphia Eagles

Worried about Bucky Irving taking away touches from Rachaad White? Look no further than Tank Bigsby, Zach Charbonnet, Israel Abanikanda, and Zamir White. Each of these running backs were drafted relatively high, leaving fantasy owners worried about how they might impact the team's starting RB touches.

Spoiler alert: it didn't.

2 James Cook - Buffalo Bills

Cook rushed for a career-high, 179 rushing yards against Dallas in Week 15 last year.

Cook rushed for a career-high, 179 rushing yards against Dallas in Week 15 last year.

Similar to Rachaad White, fantasy owners are worried about a regression in James Cook's fantasy value this upcoming season after the Bills drafted Ray Davis with the 128th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The difference between White and Cook is that James Cook finished 8th in YPC in 2023 among NFL RBs with at least 100 carries, making him one of the league's most efficient NFL RBs last season.

Top-8 NFL RBs in Yards/Carry with 100+ Carries Player Yards/Carry Average 1. De'Von Achane 7.8 2. Christian McCaffrey 5.4 3. Jaylen Warren 5.3 4. Jahmyr Gibbs 5.2 T5. Kyren Williams 5.0 T5. James Conner 5.0 7. Raheem Mostert 4.8 8. James Cook 4.7

Cook's usage in 2023 was puzzling, but he had a defined role in the final 10 games of the season, averaging over 16 carries per game, including the playoffs.

While many are assuming Cook reached his ceiling in 2023, we may have only seen his floor, as Cook only had two rushing touchdowns throughout the season. It would be a safe assumption to see that number increase in 2024.

Add in the fact that there are 241 vacant targets to go around in Buffalo with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, James Cook could see even more volume in the passing game this season. If you're looking for a dark horse RB1 in 2024, look no further than James Cook.

3 Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley is one of 12 RBs in NFL history with two seasons of at least 1,300 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 50 receptions.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is an easier RB to decide on, considering his success behind a bad Giants offensive line and the type of prospect he was coming out of Penn State.

Barkley finished as an RB1 in four out of his first six seasons, and is now playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football. However, he's still being drafted as the RB6 in fantasy.

There are some obvious concerns, such as the volume of rushing TDs that Jalen Hurts takes away or the lack of RB targets, but Barkley's the best receiving back the Eagles have had in a long time, and should see more success than any Eagles RB with an elite offensive line. In the last two years, the Eagles have employed two top-24 fantasy NFL RBs.

2022 and 2023 Eagles RB Statistics Player Rushing Yards Total TDs Season Finish 2022 - Miles Sanders 1,269 11 RB13 2023 - D'Andre Swift 1,049 6 RB23

It feels like a pretty safe bet that Saquon Barkley will finish as a top-10 fantasy RB in 2024, with unlimited potential behind the best offensive line of his career.

Barkley signed a three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million this offseason.

Philadelphia also brought in former Chargers and Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, who loves to run the football and has had immense success with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

If Barkley falls in the first round of your fantasy football drafts, take him and don't look back.

4 Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans

Despite heading into his sixth NFL season, Pollard still has less than 800 total career carries.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard is a fascinating case of a fantasy RB. He's coming off the most inefficient season of his career, averaging only 4.0 YPC and 5.7 Y/R, but there might actually be reasoning for the drop in his efficiency.

There was not enough talk about the injury Pollard suffered at the end of the 2022 season, where he broke his leg and suffered a high ankle sprain. It showed early in the season that he was still getting comfortable ramping back up from injury.

Then, there's all the changes on the Cowboys side. Zach Martin was nursing an injury all last season, Terence Steele was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, and the offensive scheme had changed with the departure of OC Kellen Moore.

So many factors contributed to a disappointing 2023 season, leading to the divorce between Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. But, there's a lot to like about Pollard even following a challenging 2023 season...

Tony Pollard Career Statistics Year Yards from Scrimmage Total TDs 2019 562 3 2020 628 5 2021 1,056 2 2022 1,378 12 2023 1,316 6

Pollard was clearly an ascending player prior to his injury, and we even saw glimpses of his return to form at the end of the 2023 season.

Pollard was at his best when he wasn't carrying the entire load of the offense, which he won't have to, with Tennessee's new-look backfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite a down-year in 2023, new Titans RB Tony Pollard finished last season with a PFF rushing grade over 80.0 for the fifth straight season.

Tyjae Spears is expected to have an increased workload in 2023. Instead of thinking it can only be Spears or Pollard whose fantasy is relevant in 2024, there's a world where they can both be great buys in fantasy.

Pollard is currently being drafted as the RB29 coming off of back-to-back top-15 fantasy seasons. He's a value steal right now in fantasy football.

5 Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris has the most total rushing yards in Alabama Crimson Tide history.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were sky-high for Alabama Crimson Tide RB, Najee Harris, when he was drafted with the 24th overall pick in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's completely fair to say he hasn't lived up to those expectations yet, averaging a career 3.9 YPC and having only rushed for over 1,100 yards once in his career.

The exciting part: his career high in YPC occurred just last season.

Najee Harris Career Statistics Year Rushing Yards Yards per Carry 2021 1,200 3.9 2022 1,034 3.8 2023 1,035 4.1

Typically, once a running back's YPC begins declining, it's a sign of regression in their career. However, Najee Harris was actually more efficient than ever in 2023.

Similar to Tony Pollard, Najee may actually benefit from having an ultra-efficient lightning-in-a-bottle backup RB.

Jaylen Warren had a mini breakout in 2023, and it's clear fantasy owners like him as he's currently the RB26 in fantasy drafts. However, Najee is a good bet at RB21, averaging over 250 carries per season and scoring at least 7 TDs in each of his first three seasons.

Heading into a contract year, we know how these things tend to work out.

The Steelers drastically upgraded their offensive line with OT Troy Fautanu and C Zach Frazier, along with getting better QB play from either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Rather than drafting Najee at his ceiling, he's currently being drafted at his floor. Najee is an excellent value that can provide RB2 fantasy performances.

6 Zack Moss - Cincinnati Bengals

Zack Moss had 89 missed tackles forced on runs in 2019, the most in the 2020 Draft among RBs.

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is where we get into our true sleeper RBs.

In games that Jonathan Taylor missed in 2023, Moss averaged over 12 PPG. That doesn't even account for his best game last season, where he finished with 32.5 fantasy points in Jonathan Taylor's return against Tennessee, where Moss rushed for 165 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Zack Moss in games where Jonathan Taylor was out Week Rushing Yards Fantasy Points Season Finish 2 88 18.7 RB10 3 122 21.5 RB4 4 70 9.0 RB21 13 51 6.7 RB27 14 28 7.6 RB32 15 13 10.8 RB19

These numbers may seem heavily weighted towards what Moss did in the beginning of the season, but it's promising to see that he was able to rush for at least 70 yards in three out of the six games he started without Jonathan Taylor.

Now, Moss takes over the void of Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, where Mixon had six top-12 finishes in 2023. Understandably, there's some skepticism for a year-five RB breakout, but there are tons of opportunities with Mixon's departure.

Now, maybe don't expect Moss to come in and become your RB1. But, it's very likely that Moss can consistently be a flex play, or even at times, work as an RB2 on your fantasy team.

Currently, he's being drafted as the RB24, meaning you can wait later on in your drafts to target Moss. While there are some risks, there's a lot of potential based on what we saw in 2023 with the Colts.

7 Devin Singletary - New York Giants

Devin "Motor" Singletary holds the Florida Atlantic Owls rushing record trophy with 4,289 total rushing yards.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Devin Singletary has been on the cusp of becoming a fantasy starting RB for a while, yet it never happens.

Well, we finally got a glimpse of what type of player he could be in fantasy football down the stretch last season - a capable fantasy starting RB who may give you some 'boom or bust' weeks. In the final nine games of last season, he averaged 12 PPG.

Devin Singletary's Final Nine Games of 2023 Season Week Season Finish 10 RB2 11 RB4 12 RB28 13 RB33 14 RB16 15 RB8 16 RB36 17 RB27 18 RB15

Where the positives come in, is Singletary signed a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million with limited competition in the backfield, and 247 vacant carries with Saquon Barkley's departure.

Even if Singletary doesn't have 247 carries, he's poised to receive the most touches he's ever had in an NFL season. Currently, Singletary is being drafted as the RB33 despite limited competition and recent fantasy success.

You're not expecting Singletary to be one of your top-2 fantasy RBs, but he's incredible depth receiving starting RB touches.

Not to mention, he's a good player. He's got experience with HC Brian Daboll and is coming off of his best season as a professional.

Even if he doesn't have a full breakout, having a depth player like Singletary is the type of move that makes you poised to win a fantasy football championship, having the depth to overcome injuries with sky-high potential.

8 Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows Jonathan Taylor is a star RB, but we're hitting the point where fantasy football players are beginning to forget that just three years ago, Taylor finished as the RB1.

Unfortunately, Taylor's been riddled with injuries over the last two years, causing him to miss 13 games and being limited to three additional games.

Right now, Taylor is being drafted as the RB5, but there's an argument that he's more talented than the RBs being drafted ahead of him with the exception of Christian McCaffrey.

Sure, there's a risk of drafting Taylor with his recent injury history. However, if he stays healthy, you're getting a player who has nine RB1 finishes in the last two years. To make the situation even better, Zack Moss signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, leaving 183 vacant carries with no clear replacement.

Jonathan Taylor should be back as the workload RB in Indianapolis if he can stay healthy.

If Taylor stays healthy, it almost feels like a guarantee that he will rush for over 1,100 rushing yards and score 10+ touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor Career Statistics Year Carries Rushing Yards Total TDs 2020 232 1,169 12 2021 332 1,811 20 2022 192 861 4 2023 169 741 8

The Indianapolis Colts' offense naturally should be better with second-year QB Anthony Richardson returning from injury, and the WR corps improving with the addition of AD Mitchell.

It's risky, but Jonathan Taylor has RB1 potential that you can draft at the back-end of the first round of your fantasy football draft.

9 Roschon Johnson - Chicago Bears

Bears RB Roschon Johnson used to play QB in High School

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears RBs probably seem like the worst backfield to draft a RB from in fantasy football, but this offense should be really productive.

The obvious decision to draft seems to be D'Andre Swift, who recently signed a three-year deal worth up to $24 million, but Roschon Johnson might be the better choice here.

Swift is currently being drafted as the RB20, while Johnson is being drafted as the RB55, leaving him practically free.

Swift had a career year in Philadelphia last season, similar to Miles Sanders in 2022 when he was an Eagle. Obviously, these are two different players, in similar situations.

Miles Sanders signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers last offseason and was completely faded out of the offense as the season progressed.

Well, Swift doesn't necessarily have a career worth of success. Add in the fact that he really struggles in the passing game, and he could see himself in a similar situation to Miles Sanders a year from now.

D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Finishes Year Season Finish 2020 18 2021 19 2022 22 2023 23

Now, you look at Roschon Johnson who had a forgettable rookie season with the Bears. Looking back prior to his rookie season, Johnson left his career at Texas with a 90.9 PFF grade and 139 missed tackles forced, according to PFF.

Johnson also provides some size to the RB room at 225 pounds, something D'Andre Swift nor Khalil Herbert have.

Johnson had some promising performances in his rookie season, and if he can have a strong training camp, there's a chance Johnson surpasses Swift on the depth chart to become the Bears' RB1.

10 Kendre Miller - New Orleans Saints

Among RBs with at least 100 carries at TCU, Kendre Miller ranks second all-time in YPC with 6.7.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kendre Miller has built up steam in the dynasty community, but he hasn't really built much hype in the redraft community. Currently, he's being drafted as the RB43, but has a legitimate shot to take over the starting RB job in New Orleans.

This pick may require some patience, as Alvin Kamara is likely to operate as the New Orleans Saints' starting RB to begin the season, but Kamara's coming off his most inefficient season of his career.

Alvin Kamara's Career Efficiency Metrics Year Yards/Carry Yards/Reception 2017 6.1 10.2 2018 4.6 8.8 2019 4.7 6.6 2020 5.0 9.1 2021 3.7 9.3 2022 4.0 8.6 2023 3.9 6.2

It's been three years that Kamara's efficiency has been declining as a runner, but it became clear that Kamara also was the least efficient he's ever been as a pass catcher in 2023, too.

Enter, Kendre Miller.

Miller projects well as a three-down RB, who finished his career at TCU averaging 6.7 YPC and 7.9 Y/R.

His rookie season was also forgettable, battling injuries and buried down the depth chart behind Kamara and Jamaal Williams.

With contract disputes looming around Kamara and a recent dip in production, this might be Kendre Miller's chance to take over as the Saints' RB1.

Kendre Miller's only real action last season came in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he rushed for 73 yards and scored twice.

Is it a lot to bank on one end-of-year performance for your fantasy football team? Absolutely, but Miller projects as a starting RB and has some upside in his current situation.

With a RB43 ADP, he's worth the flyer and could provide some serious upside if Kamara continues to hold out, or his efficiency continues to drop.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.