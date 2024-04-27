Highlights Atlanta shocked the NFL world by drafting QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Incumbent QB Kirk Cousins was blindsided by the pick, having signed a four-year contract in free agency in March.

Penix, an older prospect at 23, drew the ire of many Falcons fans after the team passed up numerous elite prospects in the first round.

For the first seven picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, there weren't any stunning developments.

The "Big Three" quarterbacks were drafted with the top three picks, which was followed by two picks each of offensive tackles and wide receivers. Then, the Atlanta Falcons came on the board, with many expecting them to pick the first defensive player of the night at No. 8 overall.

So much for that. Atlanta stunned the NFL world by drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., despite having signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive deal in free agency just one month ago.

Reactions to the trade were... mixed, to put it kindly. Penix is a talented prospect coming off a season in which he led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship Game, but he's also weeks away from turning 24 years old and has suffered numerous season-ending injuries.

The following are the best reactions from social media regarding the Falcons' controversial selection of Penix.

Best Reactions To Michael Penix Jr. Selection

Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in March

It should be no surprise that the Penix pick wasn't terribly popular with Falcons fans nor national pundits. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - who was rated far higher on most draft boards during the pre-draft process - was still available, as were all the top defensive prospects.

That ire led to some memorable reactions from players, analysts, and fans in the NFL sphere.

Cousins "Blindsided" By Pick

Not exactly getting your relationship with your $180 million quarterback started on the right foot, now, are we? Maybe Cousins will be doubly motivated to return from his Achilles tear now. Or maybe Atlanta wants Penix to sit until he's 30.

McCarthy Made More Sense

The Falcons may be trying to go the Green Bay Packers route by sitting Penix for a number of years. While that worked out for Jordan Love, it may be a harder sell for fans given that J.J. McCarthy was still on the board.

Penix Just As Surprised As You

While Penix had nice things to say about the Falcons, it's hard to believe this is where he thought he would end up. Still, he's going to get a fully guaranteed contract worth about $22 million to hold a clipboard for a while. Not bad work if you can get it.

RG3 Knows A Thing Or Two, Because He's Seen A Thing Or Two

Remember when the Washington Commanders took Kirk Cousins in the same year they selected Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick? Some may call the Penix pick comeuppance.

Broncos Are Off the Hook

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he "tricked" the Minnesota Vikings into trading up for McCarthy. If that's the case, does that mean he spent the last 24 months promoting Caleb Williams propaganda to ensure Bo Nix wouldn't be the first overall pick? Nothing is off the table.

Money Only Matters If You're Paying Attention

Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot may have cost the team a lot of money and valuable draft picks because he tampered with Cousins before free agency officially began. Maybe he figured drafting Penix would cancel that out?

Cap Space Doesn't Really Exist Anyways

Listen, the Falcons play in the same division as the New Orleans Saints, who have been playing truant with their salary cap demons for years. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

From The Ivory Tower

Ryan Poles thinks he has it so easy. Caleb Williams was handed to him on a silver platter. Rome Odunze fell to the ninth overall pick (because the Falcons passed up on him, but disregard that for a second). It's not that simple to resist the temptation of drafting a quarterback after handing another one $100 million guaranteed. It's not like the Chicago Bears have such a great history with QBs, anyway.

Assistant to the Regional Quarterback

"You miss all the shots you don't take" - the guy who drafted Desmond Ridder, probably.

