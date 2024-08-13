Highlights Preseason games reveal insights into hidden talent on NFL rosters.

Jordan Whittington shined for the Rams, emerging as a promising YAC weapon.

Tre Tucker, Trishton Jackson, and Jalen Nailor impressed in Week 1, vying for WR3 roles with their respective teams.

The NFL Preseason is a thrilling time because it signals that the start of the real football season is just around the corner. With September and Week 1 rapidly approaching, the buzz and excitement are palpable.

However, preseason performances often get overlooked, as fourth and fifth-string players dominate the field—many of whom won't survive the final roster cuts. Yet, beneath the surface of seemingly insignificant statistics and numbers, there is a wealth of insights to be gained from these August games.

From snaps with the first-team to skill sets on display that align with a team's strategy, valuable takeaways emerge each week as the preseason progresses.

In Preseason Week 1, a handful of under-the-radar wide receivers delivered standout performances or earned meaningful snaps with the first-team offense, elevating their stock heading into Week 2.

Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams

Whittington led all wide receivers in yards after the catch in Preseason Week 1

Wide receivers who excel at generating yards after the catch are vital to the Los Angeles Rams ' offensive success. Last season, the Rams ranked 10th in the NFL in YAC, according to PFF, with rookie Puka Nacua leading the charge. Nacua, who set a rookie record with 1,473 receiving yards, amassed 627 of those yards after the catch—good for sixth-most in the NFL.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Rams may have uncovered their next YAC weapon in rookie Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round pick out of Texas.

Though his college production was modest—his best season totaling just 652 yards in 2022—Whittington made a strong impression in his NFL debut. He was targeted nine times, hauling in six receptions for 74 yards, with 36 of those yards coming after the catch, the most of any wide receiver in Week 1, according to PFF.

Most YAC by WRs in Preseason Week 1 (PFF) Player Team YAC Jordan Whittington Los Angeles Rams 36 Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers 35 Laviska Shenault Seattle Seahawks 34 Dayton Wade Baltimore Ravens 33 Cody Thompson Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

Whittington's physicality didn't go unnoticed, as Rams' head coach Sean McVay praised him as a "grown man with the ball in his hands."

While training camp reports have Demarcus Robinson firmly slotted as the Rams' WR3, Whittington's standout preseason performance and the glowing endorsement from McVay could be the beginning of his ascent up the Rams' depth chart.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Tucker is making a strong case to secure the Raiders' WR3 role this season

It's no secret who the las vegas raiders ' top receiver is. Last season, Davante Adams earned 171 targets, the second-most in the NFL behind only CeeDee Lamb 's 179. Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders' WR2, was next with 106 targets. The gap between Meyers and the next receiver, Hunter Renfrow, who had just 39 targets, was significant. In fact, Renfrow's 39 targets were the eight-fewest among any team's WR3.

So, who is poised to step up? Enter Tre Tucker, a second-year breakout candidate. Tucker, who was a part-time player last season, had 34 targets and recorded 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns.

When on the field, Tucker was one of the most explosive players in the NFL in 2023. According to Next Gen Stats, he boasted an average max speed of 16.31 mph on routes, good for the fastest in the league (minimum 100 routes).

Fastest Average Max Route Speed in 2023 (NGS) Player Team Average Max Route Speed Tre Tucker Las Vegas Raiders 16.31 mph Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 15.74 mph Jalin Hyatt New York Giants 15.33 mph Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans 15.05 mph Xavier Hutchinson Houston Texans 15.02 mph

Tucker's explosiveness was on full display in Preseason Week 1, where he caught a 44-yard pass from Gardner Minshew in the second quarter. More importantly, Tucker played 100 percent of the snaps with starter Aidan O'Connell.

With Renfrow a free agent and the Raiders making no significant additions at wide receiver, Tucker is in line to fully assume the WR3 role and narrow the target gap between himself and Meyers.

Jalen Nailor & Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings

Nailor and Jackson combined for 163 receiving yards in the Vikings Preseason Week 1 win over the Raiders

Since Kevin O'Connell became head coach in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings ' WR3 role has been one of the most active in the NFL. Just look at K.J. Osborn, who ran 558 routes last season (tied for 21st in the NFL) and 593 routes in 2022 (13th in the NFL) while playing for Minnesota.

With Osborn now with the New England Patriots , Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson are vying for the Vikings' coveted WR3 role, and both made strong impressions in Preseason Week 1.

Jackson, who led all players in receiving yards in Week 1 of the preseason, caught four of his five targets for 100 yards and a touchdown, including a stunning 45-yard strike from rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

What makes Jackson's performance even more impressive is that three of his four receptions and 90 of his yards came on passes of 10+ air yards—the same kind of explosive downfield play that defined the Vikings' passing game last season. According to PFF, the Vikings generated 2,505 receiving yards on passes of 10+ air-yard in 2023, the fourth-most in the NFL.

Most Receiving Yards on 10+ Air Yard Passes in 2023 (PFF) Team Receiving Yards Miami Dolphins 2,704 Houston Texans 2,678 San Francisco 49ers 2,567 Minnesota Vikings 2,505 Dallas Cowboys 2,304

Nailor also thrived on deep routes in Preseason Week 1, with every one of his targets (four) and receptions (three) coming on throws beyond 10 air yards downfield, resulting in 63 yards.

As the preseason progresses, Nailor and Jackson will continue their battle for the WR3 spot, a role that could be crucial in the Vikings' offense. As for the rest of the NFL, the storylines and positional battles will intensify, with even more trends and surprises set to unfold in Week 2. The preseason may just be getting started, but the excitement is already ramping up.

