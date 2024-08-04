Highlights Top WRs like Jefferson & Brown deserved the highest salaries due to performance and potential.

Pressure for hefty contracts often leads to overpayments.

Moore's extension with the Bears is an undervalued gem that will pay off in the near future.

Like most NFL positions, the wide receiver market skyrocketed in free agency, with a plethora of contract extensions and new deals throughout this offseason. This was expected, as some of the top wide receivers were due for a contract extension. However, not every wide receiver contract will play out the way the team hopes.

The problem with certain position values increasing is that teams don't have as much leverage in contract negotiations. Teams may have no choice but to overpay players to sign them. It might not seem like good business, but the hope is that those contracts eventually become more affordable.

There are good contracts, and there are bad contracts, but which ones stand out the most?

1 Will Pan Out: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, so his contract would always be a win for the Vikings, regardless of how much.

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever Justin Jefferson wanted in a contract extension would be worth it for the Minnesota Vikings. Teams don't have as much wiggle room in contract negotiations when it comes to elite players at the position. So, there's a reason why Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. And he's the exact reason why the wide receiver market skyrocketed this offseason, with the best wide receiver resetting the market.

Justin Jefferson Career Statistics Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 88 108 128 68 Receiving Yards 1,400 1,616 1,809 1,074 Touchdowns 7 10 8 5 Yards Per Reception 15.9 15.0 14.1 15.8

Despite missing seven games in 2023, Jefferson has reached 1,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons. He's been one of, if not the most dominant, wide receivers in the NFL despite only being 25 years old. Even after his contract is up, Jefferson will be in his prime to showcase how much of a win it is for the Vikings just to get this deal done in the first place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards of any wide receiver through the first four seasons of his career, with 5,899. (via Stat Muse)

Unless something drastic happens with an injury, this contract has almost no risk. He set the top of the wide receiver market at $35 million per year, and it will likely be eclipsed by CeeDee Lamb or Ja'Marr Chase soon in the future. The Vikings did the right thing by getting ahead of these other major contract extensions.

2 Won't Pan Out: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans has been one of the most productive wide receivers throughout his career, but it's typically bad business to pay top dollar for a 31-year-old.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was one of Mike Evans's best seasons, despite his age of 30. He finished with the most receptions in a season since 2018 and the highest yards per reception in a season since 2019. Baker Mayfield did sign an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn't mean Evans will perform at a similar level for the next two years.

Typically, wide receivers begin to regress once they hit 30. Evans could be the exception, but it's risky, especially since the Buccaneers have several other talented wide receivers. It wouldn't have sat well with the fans, but the Buccaneers could've proceeded forward with Chris Godwin as their main target, with Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan as their other two starting wide receivers.

Maybe Evans defies the odds, but history isn't in his favor to live up to his hefty contract extension. Tampa would've better spent their money on a younger wide receiver with similar potential.

3 Will Pan Out: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown has exceeded expectations since being traded to the Eagles with back-to-back 1,400+ receiving yard seasons.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman never had a problem paying his own bills, so he signed A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith to lucrative contract extensions. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great position after extending their star wide receivers, but the extension with Brown will especially pan out.

The Eagles traded their first and third-round picks of the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Brown from the Tennessee Titans. Since the trade, Brown has posted back-to-back 1,400+ yard receiving seasons, with 18 total receiving touchdowns. He's been exactly what the Eagles could've hoped for and more.

Brown has proven himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, even after the Eagles struggled down the stretch. After Jefferson's contract, Brown became the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, making $3 million less per season. After Lamb and Chase's contract, Brown's will look like a steal.

4 Won't Pan Out: Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Following an inconsistent year in Jacksonville, Ridley received a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of all the 2024 NFL free agents, Calvin Ridley received the fourth-most money per year in his contract signing with the Titans. Ridley is a perfect example of a wide receiver who was overpaid due to the market changing and a team needing to overpay to land a player. Ridley has already dropped to the 14th-highest-paid wide receiver in the league at $23 million per season. Unfortunately, that is still too much.

Signing Ridley wasn't a bad idea, but the Titans should've paired Will Levis with a younger, star wide receiver. Ridley is coming off a 1,000-yard receiving season, but he'll be 30 years old in December. He was underwhelming during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Tennesee had to overpay if they wanted the top free agent on the wide receiver market, but he didn't deserve as hefty of a contract as the Titans paid him. The Titans could pay Ridley through his age-33 season with his new contract, which is around the retirement age for many wide receivers.

5 Will Pan Out: D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

Moore's production with bad quarterback play proves he could go nuclear with an upgrade in Caleb Williams.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

In D.J. Moore's first season with the Chicago Bears, he caught 96 receptions for 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs. Now, Moore gets the best quarterback play of his career with recently drafted Caleb Williams.

Moore's recent contract extension was a surprise but a good one. While he might not be among the most elite wide receivers, he's been extremely consistent and makes less than $30 million annually at 27 years old. With his recent extension, Moore will be employed by the Bears until he's 33 years old, which guarantees the Bears will have their WR1 for potentially the next six years.

This puts Williams in one of the best positions a rookie quarterback has ever had. The Bears secured their cornerstone pieces, while Williams remains under a rookie contract. Chicago was proactive with this contract, and it will look like one of the biggest values in the NFL within the next year or two.

6 Won't Pan Out: Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jeudy has yet to live up to his hefty draft expectations and hasn't been good enough for the contract he was awarded.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy has yet to live up to the expectations he had when he was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Cleveland Browns still felt confident enough to trade for him and sign him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract.

While Jeudy is outside the top 20 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, $17.5 million is still a lot of money. The Browns have drafted a wide receiver in the third round each year from 2021 to 2023 while also trading for Elijah Moore. Plenty of draft capital has been spent on upgrading the wide receiver corps, but somehow, they got dragged into overpaying a disappointing WR2 from the Denver Broncos.

Players like Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis are equally talented yet cheaper and don't require trading any draft capital. They're rudely mistaken if they're expecting Jeudy to take a massive step and become Amari Cooper's future replacement.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.