It has long been said that records are made to be broken. After all, for each NFL player or team to secure their spot atop any all-time list, they had to take it from someone who came before them.

The game of football is constantly evolving, which makes certain feats more attainable today than ever before. Each and every year, records fall, and 2024 looks to be no different.

Here's a look at 10 NFL records that could be broken very soon.

1 Torry Holt's Receiving Yards Through First Five Seasons Record

Justin Jefferson is likely to continue his career’s historic start

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An injury-ridden 2023 is the only thing making this record even a question for Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, who will look to break Torry Holt’s record for the most receiving yards in a player’s first five seasons.

Holt, who played a big role in the St. Louis Rams' famed "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, recorded 6,784 yards in his first five years in the league.

Jefferson currently sits at 5,899, which is well within distance. Injuries are the only foreseeable obstacle that can stop Jefferson from shattering the record this year, as he has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons and topped 1,800 the last time he was fully healthy.

2 Justin Jefferson's Receiving Yards Through First 2 Seasons Record

Puka Nacua is on track to make a run at Jefferson’s mark

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Rams wideout Puka Nacua broke the rookie receiving yards record last season with 1,486. Already holding the rookie record, it makes sense that Nacua can threaten Justin Jefferson’s mark of 3,016 yards through his first two NFL seasons.

The BYU product will have to slightly outperform his 2023 numbers, but 1,530 receiving yards with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is very doable. If he’s unable to catch Jefferson, Nacua should at least take a spot in the top three.

Odell Beckham Jr. currently ranks second with 2,755 yards, and Randy Moss is currently in third with 2,726.

3 Single-Season Sack Record

Multiple players have the potential to compile 23 or more sacks

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's single-season sacks record is a bit tricky, as the stat wasn't officially recorded until 1982. However, the fine folks at Pro Football Reference went back and checked game logs dating back to 1960 and brought new numbers to light.

Unofficially, the all-time leader in this category is Al Baker, who had 23.0 for the Detroit Lions in 1978. Officially, New York Giants legend Michael Strahan and current Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt are currently tied for the most sacks in a single season with 22.5. Whichever total you choose to acknowledge, both could be in jeopardy.

The fact that Watt recorded 22.5 in only 15 games in 2021 posits that it’s only a matter of time before there is a new sack king. Watt remains a strong candidate, and Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys edge Micah Parsons could creep on this mark as well.

4 Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Yards Record

The NFL is on the verge of seeing its first 2,000-yard receiver

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed time with injury last season, he was within striking distance of Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards, which he set with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

Teams are not only throwing the ball more but have begun to force-feed their top receiver. Players like Hill, Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, and several others have both the skill and big-play ability to push for 2,000 yards if everything goes right.

5 Justin Herbert's Rookie Passing Touchdowns Record

No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is well-equipped to have a great rookie year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert threw for 31 touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie in 2020, breaking Baker Mayfield’s previous record of 27. There are several rookie quarterbacks who are expected to perform well this season, some of whom are in favorable situations.

Namely, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears has three formidable receivers and a good tight end room, giving him a wide array of pass catchers. It’s unclear what the Bears’ offensive identity will be in 2024, but they’ve invested too much in their pass game to be a run-oriented team.

6 Norm Van Brocklin's Single-Game Passing Yards Record

Van Brocklin’s record may be unable to hold for much longer

Mark Kauffman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Despite the various advances in passing offense that have transpired in recent years, there is one record from the pre-merger NFL that remains untouched. Norm Van Brocklin threw for 554 yards in a single game for the LA Rams in 1951, and it has been the league record ever since.

Many have come close. Most recently, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for 525 against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, but no one has topped it.

It’s reasonable to think Van Bronklin’s mark will eventually fall; it’s just a matter of when and to whom. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen stand out as two of the most likely candidates.

7 Michael Vick's All-Time Quarterback Rushing Yards Record

Vick is being chased by multiple active players

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is another record that is bound to fall at some point, and it could come as soon as 2024.

Michael Vick, whose best years came with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, holds the all-time quarterback rushing yards record with 6,109. However, Baltimore Ravens QB and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson isn't far behind with 5,258.

Jackson, who rushed for 821 yards a season ago, needs 852 to take sole possession of first place. If he doesn’t do it this season, he will almost certainly do so in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is actually the closest of any active player to Vick with 5,307, but he hasn’t run for over 500 yards in a season since 2020.

8 Peyton Manning's Single-Season Passing Yards Record

Peyton Manning’s record has narrowly avoided some close calls over the years

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It may be bold to say Peyton Manning’s single-season passing yards record is in danger following a 2023 season in which total offense took a step back. However, the extra game that quarterbacks have today makes Manning’s 2013 campaign, which saw him throw for 5,477 yards for the Denver Broncos, a highly vulnerable mark.

Both Mahomes and Tom Brady threw for over 5,200 yards in the last few years and Herbert and Stafford have exceeded 5,000 yards, although the latter accomplished the rare feat in 2011.

It’s only a matter of time before another one of Manning’s records falls. Until then, it remains one of the league’s most precarious records.

9 Single-Season QB Rushing Touchdowns Record

The ‘Tush Push’ may not be a thing of the past

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Both Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen broke the single-season rushing touchdowns record for quarterbacks last season with 15.

As that's been the only occasion Allen has even reached double-digits, it doesn't seem likely he'll get close in 2024. Hurts, however, has had 10 or more in each of the last three seasons.

Yes, Jason Kelce is now out of the picture, and the rest of the Eagles’ offensive line is a year older, but Philadelphia’s unstoppable QB sneak has always had more to do with the cohesiveness of the unit than any individual player.

Assuming the Eagles continue to create scoring opportunities, it’s hard to imagine Nick Sirianni moving away from what was such an unstoppable play in 2022 and 2023. Hurts’ stronger lower body, paired with the Eagles’ communication and chemistry, could result in more rushing touchdowns in 2024.

10 MarTay Jenkins' Single-Season Kick Return Yardage Record

The NFL’s new return rules could make for a chaotic 2024

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

This might feel a little out there, but just hear me out. The NFL made serious changes to its kickoff rules this offseason in an attempt to incentivize returns. There is obviously little data on these new kick returns, making for a wide range of outcomes.

It is entirely possible that these new rules allow for more big returns, which could mean that the kick return yardage record could fall. For those unaware, that mark currently belongs to MarTay Jenkins, who returned 82 kickoffs for 2,186 yards for the Arizona Cardinals in 2000.

This is very theoretical, but the point is that there are so many different possibilities that it’s hard to rule anything out.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.