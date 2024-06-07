Highlights The NFL preseason schedule for 2024 features games starting August 1.

Notable games include Giants vs. Jets, Chargers vs. Rams, and Buccaneers vs. Dolphins/Jaguars.

The Hall of Fame Game features the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

In the NFL, August can't come soon enough, as that's when the preseason brings four quarters of football back to the forefront. This year, the action literally comes as soon as the calendar turns.

The league released the full 2024 preseason schedule on Friday morning. The release didn't include nearly as much fanfare as the official regular season schedule release, but it's exciting for die hard football fans nonetheless.

The Hall of Fame Game, which rings in every preseason, is scheduled for August 1. Between then and August 25, each team will play at least three games barring unforeseen circumstances.

There are a few notable games as well.

As always, the New York Giants and New York Jets will have the Snoopy Bowl in the third week of the preseason. Taking a page from that book, the tenants of SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, will clash as well. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also face both of their fellow Florida foes, the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related Top 10 Primetime Games on the 2024 NFL Schedule A look at the best NFL primetime games that you will not want to miss in 2024.

Five Preseason Games Will be Nationally Televised

A lot of exciting rookies get an early spotlight

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It's a given that Canton's Hall of Fame Game will air nationally.

That will put an immediate spotlight on the Chicago Bears and their shiny new quarterback, Caleb Williams. If Williams suits up that Thursday, he'll take his first NFL snap against the Houston Texans. 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud likely won't play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last five Offensive Rookie of the Year winners played QB or WR. Eight of the first 10 2024 NFL Draft picks were a QB (5) or WR (3).

Viewers will have to wait until August 18 for the next nationally broadcast live game. On that Sunday night, the New Orleans Saints will travel to California and take on the San Francisco 49ers.

After that, Week 3 fittingly features three games available across the country. The first is a Thursday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals.

The final Sunday of the preseason features a national doubleheader. Starting things off are the Arizona Cardinals, with rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. up against the Denver Broncos, who may have rookie Bo Nix getting reps under center in front of a national audience.

That night, third overall pick Drake Maye also brings his New England Patriots to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders, who boast second overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Football is almost back.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.