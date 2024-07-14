Highlights Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, setting a new NFL rookie record.

Jim Zorn threw 27 picks for the Seattle Seahawks in the franchise's first year of existence.

Terry Bradshaw had a rough rookie year before leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl victories.

This certainly isn't the ideal list an NFL quarterback wants to put his name on, but it's not the kiss of death, either. Peyton Manning is proof.

Manning, like most rookie quarterbacks, struggled to adjust to life in the NFL, winning just three games in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. His stat line was ugly, with his 28 interceptions standing out, marking the most ever by a rookie signal-caller.

Here are the 10 quarterbacks who threw the most interceptions during their respective rookie campaigns.

Related The Players With the Most Interceptions in an NFL Season The NFL's single-season interception leader list features several forgotten stars from the 20th century.

1 Peyton Manning (28), 1998

Peyton Manning had an ugly season after the Indianapolis Colts made him the first pick in the 1998 NFL Draft

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning proved that learning from his mistakes will help in the long run.

The first player selected in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning struggled mightily in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 16 games but went just 3-13 and led the NFL with 28 interceptions thrown, setting a new rookie record.

Although it was a difficult transition into the NFL for Manning, he bounced back quickly. In 1999, he guided the Colts to a 13-3 record and finished second in the NFL MVP voting, throwing for 4,135 yards and 26 touchdowns. He nearly cut his interception total in half, throwing 15. He only reached 20 picks once more during his 17-year career, tossing 23 in 2001.

Manning went on to win five NFL MVPs and two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career.

2 Jim Zorn (27), 1976

Jim Zorn led the NFL with 27 picks in the inaugural season for the Seattle Seahawks

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Jim Zorn needs to be cut a little slack here. The Cal Poly Pomona product went undrafted in 1975 but was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He was the Cowboys' final cut right before the season and sat out the entire 1975 season.

After a year away from the game, Zorn signed with the expansion Seattle Seahawks in 1976 and went 2-12 as the team's starter.

Zorn led the NFL with 439 passing attempts as a rookie, 27 of which turned into interceptions, setting a new record at the time. He ultimately threw for 2,571 yards and 12 touchdowns and was sacked 25 times.

Zorn played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Seahawks. He also played one season each for the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For his career, Zorn threw 111 touchdown passes and 141 interceptions.

3 Tobin Rote (24), 1950

Tobin Rote turned things around after tossing 24 interceptions in his first year with the Green Bay Packers



Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Tobin Rote spent the first seven seasons of his 13-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback out of Rice was selected in the second round of the 1950 NFL Draft, and he made all 12 starts for the team as a rookie, going 3-9.

Rote led the league in interceptions thrown that year with 24 and threw just seven touchdown passes. He added another 20 picks in his second season but did bounce back by leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 1955 and 1956. In 1956, Rote made the first of his two Pro Bowls after throwing an NFL-best 18 touchdown passes and leading the league with 2,203 passing yards, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Rote also played for the Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos during his career and was named a First-Team All-Pro in his first season with the Chargers in 1963. Rote went 11-3, threw 20 touchdown passes, and added a career-high 2,510 passing yards en route to being named AFL Player of the Year.

4 John Hadl (24), 1962

A six-time Pro Bowler, John Hadl went 1-9 in his rookie season with 24 interceptions

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

John Hadl began his professional football career with the AFL's San Diego Chargers, choosing them over the Detroit Lions, who took him in the first round of the 1962 NFL Draft.

In his first season with the Chargers, Hadl went 1-9 in his 10 starts and completed just 41.2% of his passes. He threw for 1,632 yards and 15 touchdowns and was picked off 24 times.

In 1963, the Chargers acquired Tobin Rote, who made every start at quarterback, although Hadl saw action in all 14 games.

Hadl ultimately spent 11 seasons with the Chargers, compiling a regular-season record of 59-54-9. He made the Pro Bowl five times with the Bolts, including the 1968 season, when he led the NFL in touchdown passes (27), passing yards (3,473), and interceptions (32).

Hadl spent 16 years at the professional level, throwing 244 touchdowns and 268 interceptions.

5 Terry Bradshaw (24), 1970

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, but it took him quite a while to get going

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the first player taken in the 1970 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw had an ugly start to his Hall of Fame career.

Bradshaw threw 46 interceptions in his first two NFL seasons, including an NFL-high 24 as a rookie. He threw just 19 touchdowns in those two years and went 8-13 as the starting quarterback. Bradshaw clearly bounced back, winning four Super Bowls in his 14-year career.

Bradshaw was named MVP of the league during the 1978 season after guiding the Steelers to a 14-2 record and leading the NFL with 28 touchdown passes. He spent all 14 seasons of his career with the Steelers, going 107-51 during the regular season as the starting quarterback and 14-5 in the postseason.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

6 Jeff Komlo (23), 1979

Jeff Komlo was pressed into action with the Detroit Lions in 1979, and it showed

Fred Roe/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions selected quarterback Jeff Komlo in the ninth round of the 1979 NFL Draft, and he was thrown into the fire as a rookie after Detroit's top two quarterbacks were injured by Week 1.

Starter Gary Danielson was hurt during a preseason game, and backup Joe Reed injured his leg late in the season opener. Komlo came in to relieve Reed and then started 14 games the rest of the season, going 2-12.

Komlo completed 49.7% of his passes, threw for 2,238 yards, and tossed 11 touchdown passes against 23 interceptions. The 1979 campaign was the only season Komlo was a full-time starter in the NFL. He made just two starts over the next three years, going 0-2.

Komlo played three years with the Lions and played his fourth and final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in two games.

7 Lamar McHan (22), 1954

Lamar McHan had 22 interceptions and six touchdown passes as a rookie with the Chicago Cardinals

Norman James/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Lamar McHan had a rough introduction to the NFL after the Chicago Cardinals made him the second overall pick in the 1954 NFL Draft. After a strong college career at Arkansas, McHan started 11 games for the Cards in 1955, going 1-10. He threw for 1,475 yards, tossed six touchdown passes, and was intercepted a league-high 22 times.

McHan had another tough season in 1955, going 4-6-1 and throwing 19 more interceptions. In 1956, he had a falling out with the Cardinals and was heavily fined and suspended for refusing to play in a game.

McHan played five seasons with the Cardinals, going 15-33-2, and threw 77 interceptions. He rounded out his career by playing for the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Colts, and San Francisco 49ers.

8 Norm Snead (22), 1961

Norm Snead threw 71 interceptions in his first three NFL seasons, including 22 as a rookie with Washington

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Like the others on this list, Norm Snead had a rude awakening as a rookie in the NFL. Selected by the team now known as the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft, Snead started all 14 games but guided the team to a 1-12-1 record.

In his first NFL season, Snead threw for 2,337 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he led the NFL with 22 interceptions. In his first three NFL seasons, the Wake Forest alum threw 71 interceptions, including a league-high 27 in 1963. Nevertheless, he still managed to make two Pro Bowls with Washington.

Snead ultimately played 16 years in the NFL, seven of those coming with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he made another pair of Pro Bowls. He threw 257 interceptions in his career and finished with 196 touchdown passes.

9 Steve DeBerg (22), 1978

Steve DeBerg proved to be a steady quarterback in his 17 NFL seasons, but he was picked off 22 times in his first season

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Although Steve DeBerg was drafted in the 10th round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1977 NFL Draft, he never saw any action with the team. Dallas waived him, and the San Francisco 49ers signed him to their practice squad.

DeBerg became the Niners' starter in 1978 and struggled his way to a 1-10 record in his 11 starts. He led the league with 22 interceptions, while throwing for 1,570 yards and eight touchdown passes. He was intercepted 60 times in his first three NFL seasons.

DeBerg played for six different teams during his 17 years in the NFL and finished with a 53-86-1 record.

10 DeShone Kizer (22), 2017

DeShone Kizer played just two NFL seasons and was intercepted 22 times as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2017

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

DeShone Kizer was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and the fourth quarterback selected in the draft. He started 15 games as a rookie and didn't win any of them. Kizer threw for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also led the NFL with 22 interceptions.

Kizer lasted one season with the Browns, who traded him to the Green Bay Packers in March 2018. Playing behind Aaron Rodgers, he saw limited action in three games and threw two interceptions and didn't have a touchdown pass.

The Packers released Kizer in August 2019. He had short stints on the practice squads for the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans but never took another official snap.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.