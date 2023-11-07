Highlights Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud broke the single-game passing yards record for rookie quarterbacks in 2023, throwing for 470 yards in a wild comeback win for the Houston Texans.

Marc Bulger of the St. Louis Rams held the record for nearly 21 years following a 453-yard outburst in 2002.

Cam Newton surpassed the 400-yard mark in each of the first two games of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

In a wild Week 9 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season, the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud set a new rookie single-game passing record for yards, breaking a mark that had stood for more than two decades.

With his record-setting performance, Stroud joined a motley crew of Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, backups, and a couple of surprises on the list of the 10 rookie QBs with the most passing yards in a single NFL game.

And here's a look at that entire list.

1 C.J. Stroud: 470 Yards

Stroud lit up the Bucs with 470 yards, five touchdowns, and zero picks

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie passing yards king broke the record in style against the Bucs on November 5, 2023, orchestrating a beautiful game-winning drive in the 39-37 victory. Going into that deciding drive, Stroud led with confidence, announcing, "Give me the ball. Call the plays. I'm going to make the plays.”

In what was a wildly entertaining back-and-forth contest between two teams fighting for divisional leads, the Ohio State alum truly announced himself as one of the game’s rising stars, completing 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Opposing quarterback Baker Mayfield left as impressed as anyone:

"C.J. Stroud doesn’t look like a rookie to me," Mayfield stated. "He’s so impressive, looks like a polished NFL quarterback. So, hats off to him. He played extremely, extremely well today."

The precocious star also made history as the only QB since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger with just one interception through his first eight starts. Earlier in the season, he'd also set the record for most pass attempts without a pick to start a career, with 192.

Not only was this the most potent rookie QB single-game performance in NFL history, but considering the improbable comeback and lack of interceptions, it might just be the best as well. Stroud ultimately finished the season with 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns against only five interceptions, easily winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

2 Marc Bulger: 453 Yards

Bulger filled in nicely for an injured Kurt Warner in '02

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-round draft pick Marc Bulger started the 2002 campaign as the third quarterback on the St. Louis Rams' depth chart behind Jamie Martin and Kurt Warner. To start the season, Warner struggled mightily with one touchdown against eight interceptions over the first four games. The two-time MVP then suffered a broken pinky, and Martin went down with a knee issue.

Then, the Disney music began. Coming out of nowhere, Bulger threw for 453 yards (fourth most in franchise history) and four touchdowns in just his fourth career NFL game to get his team a 28-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. He also set a new franchise record with 36 completions.

Despite the incredible performance, Rams head coach Mike Martz confirmed that Warner would be the starter when he was ready to return. Bulger, to his credit, took the news in stride:

"If this was it, this was it," Bulger said. "If I have another week, I have another week. Our whole team is unselfish, and I’m not going to be the guy that switches that." Bulger ultimately won six of his seven starts and became the Rams' regular starter the following season.

3 Aaron Brooks: 441 Yards

Brooks was not the headline in a Saints loss to the Broncos

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On December 3, 2000, Aaron Brooks of the New Orleans Saints stacked up the yards as the Denver Broncos rolled over his team by a score of 38-23. Generally, when you throw for over 400 yards, especially as a rookie, you’re at least part of the headline. But that wasn't the case for Brooks, who'd been taken in the fourth round of the 1999 draft by the Packers but didn't take a single snap in Green Bay.

In this game, Broncos running back Mike Anderson stole the show with his 251-yard day on the ground to go with four touchdowns.

Anderson had one of the best single-game rushing performances in NFL history that day (he's since fallen out of the top 10), as the Broncos dumped 21 points on the Saints in the second quarter, which led to Brooks racking up enough garbage yards to get himself on this list.

4 Jeff Garcia: 437 Yards

Garcia's big day couldn't help the 49ers to victory

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

When you look at the San Francisco 49ers' offensive stats from their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on December 5, 1999, you might think, "Wow, what a performance."

Jeff Garcia, who waited five years to take his first NFL snap after going undrafted out of San Jose State in 1994, threw for 437 yards, a number that was exceedingly rare in the '90s. Jerry Rice caught two touchdowns to go with 157 yards on nine receptions, and the team finished with 542 yards of total offense.

Niners fans must have been celebrating a victory, right? Wrong. The Niners got crushed 44-30 by the Bengals, a team that hadn’t won back-to-back games in two years. Garcia went just 2-8 in 10 starts in '99 but certainly improved his record as the years went along.

5 Kellen Moore: 435 Yards

In one of just two career starts, Moore threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns but still took a loss

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Though not his first season in the NFL, as he'd spent several years on practice squads or backing up others, the 2015 season was the first in which Kellen Moore took an official snap, thus technically making him a rookie.

Of all the random records in sports history, Moore owning a top-five rookie passing record must rank right up there somewhere. Moore's presence under center epitomized a dreadful year for the Dallas Cowboys.

Star receiver Dez Bryant broke his foot in Week 1, and Tony Romo broke a clavicle in Week 2. From there, it quickly spiraled out of control, and "America's Team" ultimately finished with a 4-12 record.

In the season finale on January 3, 2016, against the team now known as the Washington Commanders, Moore got the start and threw for 435 yards with three touchdowns.

But despite throwing for all those yards, Moore made the post-game recap more for his early lost fumble and interceptions that quickly put Dallas into a 21-0 hole. Kirk Cousins took the 34-23 win even though he only threw for 176 yards, which just goes to show that stats can’t tell the whole story.

6 Andrew Luck: 433 Yards

Luck joined Peyton Manning in the history books in 2012

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Luck’s record-setting rookie season for the Indianapolis Colts included what was then the record for the most passing yards in a single game for a rookie, throwing for 433 yards against the Miami Dolphins on November 4, 2012, in a 23-20 win.

He also joined Peyton Manning as just the second first-year player with four 300-yard games. Over 16 contests, the Stanford alum piled up 4,373 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Luck was projected as the best QB prospect since Manning and was well on his way to fulfilling that promise until injuries took their toll. Luck suffered from porous offensive lines that led to endless amounts of big hits from massive defensive players, and it’s difficult not to wonder what could have been.

7 Cam Newton: 432 Yards

Newton's second straight 400-yard game couldn't get the Panthers a win

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

As if his NFL debut wasn’t impressive enough, Newton followed up his 422-yard opener (more on that in a moment) with a 432-yard game in Week 2 of the 2011 season.

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the young rookie also threw three interceptions and took four sacks for -28 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But even though the Packers won the game, Green Bay nose tackle B.J. Raji left impressed with Newton.

"I knew he would be good, but if I told you I knew he'd be this good this early, I'd be lying to you," said Raji. "He doesn't get frustrated. We threw a lot of stuff at him today, and he was able to sit back there and make some of the plays they needed."

Coming out of Auburn, Newton’s accuracy and his ability to succeed at the highest level were questioned. These opening two games obviously helped stifle some of those concerns, and he ended his rookie campaign with just over 4,000 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

His 4,051 rookie passing yards rank third all-time behind only Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert. Newton also tacked on 706 rushing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

8 Ryan Tannehill: 431 Yards

Tannehill had his thunder stolen by a late Cardinals comeback

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill’s performance for the Miami Dolphins against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2012, is another entry where the QB wasn’t the story coming out of the game. Despite throwing for 431 yards, the Texas A&M product threw two crushing interceptions while taking massive hits.

The Cardinals roared back on those two game-changing defensive plays to steal the game in overtime, winning 24-21 after trailing 13-0 at halftime. The comeback marked Arizona’s best start to a season in 38 years, as the Cards improved to 4-0.

Tannehill never fully got his feet under him with the Miami Dolphins and was eventually traded for just fourth- and seventh-round draft picks. Perhaps the Dolphins should have paid closer attention to this game, as Tannehill eventually won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and earned a Pro Bowl nod with the Tennessee Titans.

9 Matthew Stafford: 422 Yards

Stafford's 422nd yard came with no time on the clock in a wild Lions win over the Browns

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Like Stroud during his record-setting performance, Matthew Stafford led his team on a game-winning drive in the midst of making history.

They also both threw for their fifth touchdown in the process, as Stafford, who threw for 422 yards, took his Detroit Lions 88 yards down the field to earn a 38-37 win over the Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2009.

Strangely, Stafford was actually flat on his back getting checked by the medical staff as the Lions lined up with the game on the line. The team earned an untimed down at the one-yard line thanks to a pass interference penalty on a last desperate bid in the end zone.

The Browns called a timeout to prepare their defense, and Stafford made a break for it, which allowed him to stay in the game and throw the game-winner to Brandon Pettigrew. As Detroit head coach Jim Schwartz joked after the game, "Matt's best play of the day might have been eluding four team doctors to get back on the field."

10 Cam Newton: 422 Yards

Newton impressed in his NFL debut

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton owns two entries on this list, and they came during the first two games of his NFL career. Playing on the same field where he won a national championship earlier that year, Newton, as mentioned above, announced his arrival in the NFL with 422 yards and three total touchdowns against the Cardinals on September 11, 2011.

He almost pulled out the win for his Panthers as well, if not for a crazy 89-yard return by Arizona’s Patrick Peterson to steal his thunder.

Nevertheless, Newton made an impression on Carolina's veteran All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith.

"He was everything everybody didn't expect him to be," said Smith. "He was on point, he made some great runs, he made some great reads, made some fantastic throws. He made some throws out there that honestly, as a receiver, it made it easy to catch them."