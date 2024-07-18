Highlights Andrew Luck threw for 4,374 yards with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, thus establishing a new NFL rookie record.

This particular all-time list is for the younger guys.

With the passing game being much more prominent in the NFL these days, you won't see a lot of quarterbacks from earlier decades on too many passing yards lists. And you certainly won't find any here, as all but one entry is from the 21st century.

In 2012, Indianapolis Colts rookie Andrew Luck set a new NFL record for the most passing yards in a season by a rookie quarterback. And while the mark still stands, it's been threatened several times since.

Passing is clearly the name of the game in the NFL these days, and here is the list of the 10 rookie QBs with the most passing yards in a season.

1 Andrew Luck (4,374), 2012

Andrew Luck threw for a rookie-record 4,374 passing yards with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012

Rob Tringali/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made Andrew Luck the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft following his outstanding career at Stanford. Luck had all the tools — arm strength, agility, size, and smarts — and he parlayed them all into one heck of a rookie season.

In his first year as a pro, he led the Colts to an 11-5 mark and threw for a rookie-record 4,374 yards and 23 touchdown passes. Luck completed 54.1% of his throws and finished second to Robert Griffin III in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Luck went 11-5 in each of his first three NFL seasons and played five years with the Colts before missing the entire 2017 campaign with a shoulder injury. He returned in 2018 and went 10-6 but abruptly retired from the game before the 2019 season.

2 Justin Herbert (4,336), 2020

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has put up some big numbers early in his NFL career

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Although Justin Herbert went just 6-9 in his 15 starts as a rookie, he proved he could sling the football all over the place. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, threw 595 times and ended his rookie campaign with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdown passes.

Herbert, who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, completed 66.6% of his passes and was intercepted 10 times.

Herbert showed his rookie year was no fluke, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 after throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdown passes. In 2022, he attempted 699 passes and completed 68.2% of them, racking up 4,739 more yards.

3 C.J. Stroud (4,108), 2023

C.J. Stroud dominated as a rookie quarterback with the Houston Texans in 2023

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After the Houston Texans made him the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud went out and had himself quite a season.

The Ohio State product went 9-6 in his 15 starts for the Texans and threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Stroud completed 63.9% of his passes and was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Stroud led the Texans into the playoffs and tied a rookie record for touchdown passes in a postseason game with three. Houston cruised past the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, but then fell to the Baltimore Ravens the following week.

4 Cam Newton (4,051), 2011

Cam Newton showed he could do it with his arm and legs as a rookie in 2011

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton did it all as a rookie quarterback with the Carolina Panthers in 2011, proving he was well worth being selected as the top pick in the NFL draft after showing off his extraordinary athletic ability.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Newton was the perfect mix of size and speed. As a rookie, he threw for 4,051 yards and added 21 touchdown passes. He also racked up 14 more touchdowns on the ground and finished with 706 rushing yards en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Newton played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He was named MVP of the league in 2015, the year he led the Panthers to a berth in Super Bowl 50.

5 Jameis Winston (4,042), 2015

Jameis Winston always put up some big passing numbers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston came into the NFL with plenty of hype after a stellar career at Florida State. Winston was the top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He put up some big-time passing yards, but he was never able to get the Bucs on the winning track.

As a rookie, Winston started all 16 games and finished 6-10. He threw for 4,042 yards and had 22 touchdown passes, finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Winston played five years with the Bucs and had just one winning season, going 28-42 in his time with Tampa Bay. While he continued to put up some big passing numbers, interceptions became a problem for Winston. In 2019, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, but he also threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions.

Winston became expendable when the Bucs brought Tom Brady to town in 2020.

6 Mac Jones (3,801), 2021

Mac Jones got the New England Patriots back in the playoffs with a solid rookie year in 2021

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Did Mac Jones get a raw deal with the New England Patriots?

After Tom Brady left Foxborough for Florida, the Patriots turned to Cam Newton, a veteran quarterback, to help bridge the gap between Brady and an upcoming rookie quarterback. The Newton-led Pats won seven games and had a non-winning season for the first time in two decades.

Jones became that upcoming rookie quarterback, taken with the 15th overall pick in 2021. In his rookie season, the Alabama alum went 10-7 and completed 67.6% of his passes. He threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns and led the Pats back into the postseason.

His next two seasons were a mess. He battled injuries and poor play, but he also battled a shakeup in the coaching staff that had former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia calling the offensive plays. Jones went 8-17 over that two-year stretch and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2023 season.

7 Carson Wentz (3,782), 2016

Carson Wentz lit it up for the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie in 2016

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016. The quarterback out of North Dakota State was relatively unknown, but NFL fans quickly found out who he was after a strong rookie season.

Wentz started all 16 games as a rookie, finishing with a 7-9 record, and completed 62.4% of his passes while throwing for 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. He blossomed the following year before a season-ending ACL tear ended a promising sophomore season.

Wentz went 11-2 in 2017 and was a leading candidate for NFL MVP before suffering his season-ending injury, at which point Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and a career-high 33 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions that season and ultimately finished third in the MVP voting.

8 Peyton Manning (3,739), 1998

Peyton Manning's rookie year wasn't a great one, but he still managed to throw for plenty of yards

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning's rookie season was a tough one. Thrown into the fire after the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning went 3-13 and led the NFL with 28 interceptions, three of which came during his professional debut. The 28 picks remain a rookie record.

On the positive side of things, Manning did throw for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdown passes to finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Manning certainly redeemed himself after a tough rookie year, winning a record five NFL MVP awards and a pair of Super Bowls. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

9 Baker Mayfield (3,725), 2018

Baker Mayfield had a strong rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in 2018

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

For a player who has already suited up for four different teams, Baker Mayfield had a strong rookie season.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns with the top pick in 2018, Mayfield started 13 games in his first year in the NFL, going 6-7 and throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns. He completed 63.8% of his passes and was intercepted 14 times on the way to a second-place finish in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Mayfield's time in Cleveland was short. He lasted four seasons and went just 29-30 as the starter, but his 11-5 record in 2020 helped the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years. He then led the team to its first postseason win in 26 years.

Since then, he's played for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first year with the Bucs in 2023, he went 9-8 and threw for a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

10 Kyler Murray (3,722), 2019

Kyler Murray was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after a strong first season in 2019

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray was another rookie who came into the NFL with plenty of hype. A two-sport athlete, Murray was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics before the Arizona Cardinals made him the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray chose football and had a solid rookie season, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdown passes. He also ran for 544 yards and four scores and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Murray made the Pro Bowl in each of the next two seasons, but he tore his ACL late in the 2022 season. He returned to action halfway through the 2023 season and went 3-5 in his eight starts.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.