Highlights Cam Newton had a strong rookie season for the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 14 touchdowns.

Billy Kilmer spent more time running than throwing during his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Josh Allen set the tone for what was to come during his rookie campaign with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Cam Newton did it all as a rookie quarterback with the Carolina Panthers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton threw for better than 4,000 yards and rushed for more than 700.

Newton accounted for 35 touchdowns in his first season, with 14 of them coming on the ground. The versatile Newton, who later was named NFL MVP in 2015, easily owns the rookie record for rushing TDs in a season.

Here is a list of the 10 quarterbacks with the most rushing scores in their first NFL season.

Related The 10 NFL Quarterbacks With the Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season Cam Newton held the record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a season for 12 years, but two QBs broke it in 2023.

1 Cam Newton (14)

Cam Newton earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 14 touchdowns in his first NFL season

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton wasted no time in showing the Carolina Panthers that they made the right move by selecting him with the first pick in the 2011 draft.

The Auburn alum threw for 4,051 yards and tossed 21 touchdown passes while rushing for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first NFL season. A 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback, Newton was athletically gifted and a tough player to bring down. His 14 touchdown runs were actually the most ever by any quarterback, a mark that's since been broken. But it remains a rookie record.

Newton finished his career with 45 touchdown runs and rushed for 10 or more scores in a season three times.

2 Billy Kilmer (10)

Billy Kilmer spent more time running than throwing as a QB with the San Francisco 49ers

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Billy Kilmer spent most of his early days in the NFL as more of a runner than a thrower. During his four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Kilmer attempted just 77 passes, playing behind John Brodie.

But he still managed to play a key role in the offense, often lining up in the backfield and rushing for 1,123 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

As a rookie in 1961, Kilmer rushed for 509 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. It wasn't until he played with the New Orleans Saints in 1967 that Kilmer became a full-time quarterback. He played four years with the Saints before joining the team now known as the Washington Commanders in 1971.

In 1972, Kilmer led the NFL in touchdown passes with 19 and was named to his only Pro Bowl.

3 Josh Allen (8)

Rushing touchdowns have been the norm for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It took some time, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shown he can sling it with the best of them. After completing just 52.8% of his passes as a rookie in 2008, Allen has been well over 60% every year since 2020.

While his accuracy has gotten better, his running game has always been strong. The seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft began his career by rushing for eight touchdowns as a rookie, good enough for third on the all-time list of rushing TDs in a season by a rookie quarterback.

Allen has never had less than six rushing scores in a season as a pro. In 2023, he finished with 15 to set a new NFL record, which was matched by Jalen Hurts that same season.

4 Vince Young (7)

After winning a national title with Texas, Vince Young had a strong rookie year with the Tennessee Titans

Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans selected Vince Young with the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and he got off to a great start, going 8-5 in his 13 starts as a rookie.

Young, fresh off a national championship at Texas, earned Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 2,199 yards and tossing 12 touchdown passes while rushing for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Young averaged 6.7 yards per rushing attempt and was named to the Pro Bowl.

He played five seasons with the Titans and earned his second Pro Bowl honor in 2009 after going 8-2 and throwing for 1,879 yards in his 10 starts.

Young played just six years in the NFL, playing his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

5 Robert Griffin III (7)

Robert Griffin III made his only Pro Bowl as a rookie with Washington in 2012

Larry French/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III showed why he was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by throwing for 3,200 yards and tossing 20 touchdown passes for Washington in his first NFL season. He was intercepted just five times.

Griffin also ran his way to 815 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career.

Injuries and a downgrade in play limited Griffin to a six-year career. He finished with 1,809 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in his career.

6 Chris Weinke (6)

Chris Weinke had six rushing touchdowns in 37 attempts as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers

Craig Jones/Allsport

As a fourth-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Chris Weinke made 15 starts as a 29-year-old rookie quarterback, but it didn't go too well for the Florida State product. Weinke went 1-14 and threw 11 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions.

Weinke did do a little bit of damage on the ground for the Panthers. Although he only had 37 rushing attempts as a rookie, six of them went for touchdowns. He finished the season with 128 rushing yards.

Weinke played four seasons with the Panthers, going 2-17. He played one season with the San Francisco 49ers and lost his only start in 2007.

7 Tim Tebow (6)

Tim Tebow did more damage with his legs than his arm as a quarterback with the Denver Broncos

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie in the NFL, Tim Tebow didn't see a lot of action despite the Denver Broncos trading up to select him late in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Florida Gator started three games at quarterback, going 1-2. He appeared in nine games overall, completing 50% of his passes, and threw for 654 yards and five touchdowns.

Tebow did most of his damage with his legs, rushing for six touchdowns and gaining 227 yards on 43 carries. In 2011, Tebow became the full-time starter at QB, going 7-4 in his 11 starts. Tebow threw for 1,729 yards and 12 touchdowns and also ran for six more scores.

Tebow played just two seasons with the Broncos and then played one year with the New York Jets, for whom he started two games and completed six of his eight passes for the season.

8 Geno Smith (6)

Geno Smith had a solid rookie season with the New York Jets in 2013

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Geno Smith was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft and had a solid rookie season, going 8-8 and throwing for 3,046 yards and 12 touchdowns. A mobile quarterback out of West Virginia, Smith also ran for 366 yards and added six scores on the ground.

Smith played just four seasons with the Jets, finishing with a 12-18 mark. He also had short stints with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith found new life as a quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks following the departure of Russell Wilson, making the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023.

9 Jameis Winston (6)

Jameis Winston earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston put up some big numbers as a rookie after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Winston finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after starting all 16 games and going 6-10 while throwing for 4,042 yards and 22 touchdowns. Winston also rushed for 213 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Winston played five seasons with the Buccaneers but was shown the door when the team brought Tom Brady to town ahead of the 2020 season.

10 Dak Prescott (6)

Injuries to two quarterbacks in 2016 opened the door for Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott wasn't supposed to start for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie in 2016. It took injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore to get him on the field for the season opener.

Prescott started all 16 games in his first NFL season and compiled a record of 13-3. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,667 yards and tossing 23 touchdown passes. He was intercepted just four times.

Prescott also rushed 57 times for 282 yards and finished the season with six rushing touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.