Highlights Robert Griffin III holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback with 138.

Josh Allen rushed for 135 yards in a losing effort for the Buffalo Bills as a rookie in 2018.

Lamar Jackson showed the rest of the league what was to come with a 119-yard performance on the ground as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2018, two rookie quarterbacks — Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson — ran for more than 100 yards in a game. Allen actually did it twice and finished with 99 yards in another game. While their ground games were on point, neither owns the NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback.

That honor goes to Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Griffin's late touchdown run of 76 yards in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings gave him 138 yards for the game, setting a new rookie record.

Here is a closer look at the top 10 rookie QBs with the most rushing yards in a single game.

1 Robert Griffin III (138)

Robert Griffin III ran his way to 138 yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie with Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On October 14, 2012, Robert Griffin III of the team now known as the Washington Commanders showed exactly what he could do with his legs. With 2:43 left to play and his team holding a five-point lead, Griffin busted free for a 76-yard touchdown run that sealed a 38-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffin's explosive run gave him 138 rushing yards on the ground, the most ever by a rookie quarterback in the NFL. Griffin was the second pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, taken behind Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Griffin finished his rookie season with 815 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and also threw for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns. Griffin was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl for the only time in his seven NFL seasons.

2 Josh Allen (135)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proved his legs were just as important as his arm

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills made Josh Allen the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Wyoming star was the third quarterback selected, taken behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, Allen was big enough to stand in the pocket and use his rifle of an arm to pick apart defensive backs. He was also mobile enough to use his legs to get downfield when everything else broke down. On December 2, 2018, Allen did just that.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw for two touchdowns and 231 yards, but he did plenty of damage on the ground in Buffalo's 21-17 loss. Allen rushed just nine times, but he racked up 135 rushing yards, coming within three yards of Griffin's record for rushing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback.

Allen finished the season with 631 rushing yards and had eight touchdowns on the ground while averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

3 Billy Kilmer (131)

Technically a quarterback, Billy Kilmer was used more as a running back during his time with the San Francisco 49ers

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

While Billy Kilmer was technically considered a quarterback as a rookie, he spent most of his early days in the NFL as a runner. In his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kilmer attempted just 34 passes in 11 games and ran the ball 96 times for 509 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kilmer's biggest day on the ground as a rookie came on October 8, 1961, against the Los Angeles Rams. A third-string quarterback behind John Brodie and Bob Waters, Kilmer did complete his only pass of the game, but he was also the game's leading rusher with 19 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Kilmer went on to play 16 years in the NFL. He threw for 20,495 yards and had 152 touchdown passes to go along with 1,509 rushing yards and 21 scores on the ground for his career.

4 Bill Shepherd (129)

In 1935, quarterback Bill Shepherd ran for 129 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

In the days of low-scoring games, Boston quarterback Bill Shepherd provided the only touchdown for Boston (now the Commanders) in a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 3, 1935.

Shepherd ran 57 yards for the game's first score, but the PAT kick was missed. The Eagles scored in the second quarter when Ed Storm hit Eggs Manske with a 55-yard touchdown pass. Hank Reese booted the extra point that accounted for the final margin.

Shepherd completed just two of seven passes for 52 yards and was intercepted twice. Shepherd ran 19 times for 129 yards and finished the season with 425 yards on 123 carries.

5 Norris Weese (120)

Broncos QB Norris Weese ran for 120 yards in a relief appearance against the Chicago Bears

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Norris Weese spent four years with the Denver Broncos, primarily as a backup quarterback. He didn't appear in a game in his first two seasons with the team, but he made an impact on a frigid day on the road against the Chicago Bears on December 12, 1976. Yes, despite the '76 campaign being his third year with the team, he was technically still a rookie.

When starting quarterback Craig Penrose got the quick hook after throwing a pick-6 to begin the game, Weese came in. He certainly didn't fare any better in the passing game, but he set a Broncos record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 120 in a 28-14 victory.

Weese had more rushes (12) than completions (7). He went 7-for-22 for 98 yards with a touchdown pass and was intercepted four times. He and running back Otis Armstrong both eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in the game, with Armstrong finishing with 116 yards and a touchdown.

6 Lamar Jackson (119)

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson showed what was to come in seven starts as a rookie in 2018

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson came into the NFL as a running quarterback, and defenses still had a tough time stopping him even though they knew what was coming.

As a rookie, Jackson started just seven games but went 6-1 while racking up 695 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in his first season. Jackson wowed NFL fans on November 18, 2018, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had more rushing attempts (26) than passes thrown (19).

Jackson led all rushers with 119 yards, outgaining Baltimore starting running back Gus Edwards, who had 115 yards on 17 carries. Jackson also completed 13 of his 19 passes for 150 yards in the Ravens' 24-21 victory.

7 Billy Kilmer (115)

Billy Kilmer proved he was a solid runner before becoming more of a passing QB

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Kilmer makes his second appearance on this list after rushing for 115 yards against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 1961. While Kilmer never attempted a pass in the game, he ran 20 times for 115 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-24 victory with three of the scores coming in the second half to help the Niners overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit.

Kilmer really didn't become a full-time quarterback until he played for the New Orleans Saints in 1967. He played four years in New Orleans before playing the final eight years of his career with Washington.

Kilmer made the Pro Bowl in 1972, when he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 19.

8 Marcus Mariota (112)

Marcus Mariota showed flashes of stardom after being the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Although Marcus Mariota never lived up to the expectations of being the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he showed glimpses of stardom in the NFL. A mobile quarterback out of Oregon, Mariota was selected by the Tennessee Titans right after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston with the No. 1 overall pick.

Mariota started 12 games as a rookie, going 3-9. On December 6, 2015, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had arguably his best game as a pro, completing 20 of 29 passes for 268 yards with three touchdown passes. His 87-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Tennessee a 35-32 lead, and the Titans went on to win 42-39.

Mariota finished the game with 112 rushing yards on nine carries.

9 Aaron Brooks (108)

Aaron Brooks ran for 108 yards as a rookie in a wild 31-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Brooks was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but took zero snaps all season, sitting behind Brett Favre and Matt Hasselbeck.

The New Orleans Saints acquired the mobile quarterback, who made five starts as a rookie in 2000. On December 10, 2000, he exploded for 108 rushing yards in a 31-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Brooks had a tough day passing, completing just 12 of 29 passes for 209 yards. He did throw two touchdown passes but was also sacked five times.

Brooks made up for his subpar passing attack by rushing nine times for 108 yards. His longest run went for 29 yards.

10 Jalen Hurts (106)

Jalen Hurts racked up 108 rushing yards in a narrow victory over the New Orleans Saints

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts started just four games as a rookie quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. A second-round pick, Hurts went 1-3 as a rookie starter but appeared in 15 games.

Hurts threw for 1,061 yards and tossed six touchdown passes and also rushed 63 times for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts' big game on the ground came on December 13, 2020, when he ran for 106 yards on 18 carries in a 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts' performance gave the Eagles two players in the game with 100-plus rushing yards. Miles Sanders was the game's leading rusher with 115 yards and added a pair of touchdown runs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.