Highlights Justin Herbert is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes as a rookie.

Baker Mayfield tossed 27 TD passes for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie in 2018.

Peyton Manning threw an NFL record 28 interceptions as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts but also threw 26 touchdown passes.

Justin Herbert wasn't supposed to start for the Los Angeles Chargers early in the 2020 NFL season. When starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was unexpectedly sidelined right before a Week 2 start, Herbert was thrown into action and never looked back.

Herbert started the next 15 games and proved he could sling it with the best of them, throwing an NFL rookie record 31 touchdown passes, breaking Baker Mayfield's previous mark of 27, which was set just two years earlier.

Here is an up-close look at the rookie quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in a season.

1 Justin Herbert (31)

Justin Herbert leads the way with 31 touchdown passes as a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, Justin Herbert became the full-time starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of his rookie season. Despite missing the opener, he became the record-holder for the most touchdown passes thrown in a season by a rookie quarterback.

Herbert, who was taken by Los Angeles with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, threw 31 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions to cement his stay as the Chargers' starter.

In Week 5 of his rookie season, the Oregon product also became the first rookie in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes during a Monday Night Football game.

2 Baker Mayfield (27)

Baker Mayfield tossed 27 touchdown passes in 13 starts with the Cleveland Browns in 2018

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he had an impressive first season in the league. As a rookie, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner started 13 games, going 6-7 and helping the Browns finish the year at 7-8-1, the team's best record since 2007.

Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and tossed 27 touchdown passes to finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He ultimately played four seasons with the Browns and ended his time in Cleveland with 92 touchdown passes.

The 27 TD passes stood as Mayfield's career-high until he set a new mark with 28 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

3 Peyton Manning (26)

Peyton Manning struggled as a rookie in 1998 but still managed to throw 26 TD passes

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Like Mayfield, Peyton Manning was the first overall pick in the draft, selected by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. But while Manning went on to win five NFL MVPs, his career didn't get off to the strongest start.

Manning did throw 26 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL with 28 interceptions, a rookie record that stands to this day. He made all 16 starts for the Colts that year but went just 3-13.

Despite the rough start to his career, Manning bounced back nicely in his second year. He again threw 26 touchdowns but cut his interceptions down to 15 as the Colts went 13-3.

4 Russell Wilson (26)

Russell Wilson secured the starting QB job as a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2012

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Russell Wilson earned the starting job during training camp as a rookie. He started all 16 games and led the team to an 11-5 record.

In his first NFL season, Wilson threw for 3,118 yards and tossed 26 touchdown passes. He also showed he could do some damage with his legs, rushing for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson made the first of his nine Pro Bowls and finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Wilson started every game for the Seahawks for the first nine of his 10 years with the team.

5 Daniel Jones (24)

Daniel Jones had a solid rookie campaign with the New York Giants in 2019

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants surprised many by selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones, however, had a solid rookie season by throwing for 3,027 yards and adding 24 touchdown passes in his 12 starts.

In Week 3 of the 2019 season, Jones replaced Eli Manning as the starting quarterback and completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores in a wild 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the first Giants quarterback since Scott Brunner in 1980 to win his debut.

6 Andrew Luck (23)

Andrew Luck went 11-5 in each of his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Luck was the first player taken in the 2012 NFL Draft, selected by the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound quarterback from Stanford started every game as a rookie and led the Colts to an 11-5 record.

Luck threw for 4,374 yards and tossed 23 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions. He made the first of three straight Pro Bowls as a rookie and finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Luck guided the Colts to 11-5 seasons in each of his first three years. He later missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. After returning for the 2018 season and leading the Colts to a 10-6 record, Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 campaign.

7 Dak Prescott (23)

Dak Prescott edged teammate Ezekiel Elliott for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had the top two rookies in the NFL during the 2016 season in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record after throwing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times and edged Elliott for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Elliott led the NFL in rushing that year with 1,631 yards.

Prescott got the starting nod as a rookie after Tony Romo and backup QB Kellen Moore were injured before the regular season began. He lost the season opener against the New York Giants and then won 13 of his next 15 games, helping him place sixth in the NFL MVP voting.

8 C.J. Stroud (23)

C.J. Stroud earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a strong 2023 season with the Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans made C.J. Stroud the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he made sure that selection wasn't wasted.

Stroud earned his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after throwing for 4,108 yards and tossing 23 touchdown passes. The Ohio State alum went 9-6 in his 15 regular-season starts and then guided the Texans to a victory over the Browns in the opening round of the postseason.

Stroud was intercepted just five times and completed 63.9% of his passes. His rookie season was highlighted by a 39–37 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a win in which he threw five touchdown passes, tying the NFL record for the most TD passes by a rookie in a single game.

9 Charlie Conerly (22)

Charlie Conerly tossed 22 touchdown passes in the first of his 14 seasons with the New York Giants

Robert Riger/Getty Images

Charlie Conerly played all 14 of his seasons with the New York Giants. He was a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and finished his career with 173 touchdown passes.

Conerly threw 22 of those TD passes as a rookie in 1948, when he also threw for 2,175 yards. His best season came in 1959, when he finished second in the MVP voting after going 8-1 in his nine starts and throwing 14 touchdown passes.

Conerly finished his career with a record of 57-31-1.

10 Butch Songin (22)

Butch Songin signed with the AFL's Boston Patriots in 1960 and played just two seasons with the team. As a 36-year-old rookie quarterback in 1960, he threw 22 touchdown passes and went 4-8 as the starter.

Songin had previously played one season (1950) for the Erie Vets of the American Association and two seasons (1953, 1954) for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Interprovincial Rugby Football Union, which became the CFL. So for those wondering how he was a 36-year-old rookie, that's how.

In two seasons with Boston, Songin threw 36 touchdown passes. After his two years with the Patriots, he played one season with the New York Titans, who became the New York Jets, and started two games, going 1-1. He threw two more touchdown passes and was intercepted seven times.

11 Jim Kelly (22)

After some record-setting years in the USFL, Jim Kelly began his NFL career three years after he was drafted

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Although Jim Kelly was selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, he famously refused to suit up for the Buffalo Bills, opting to play in the USFL, and didn't make his NFL debut until the 1986 season.

Kelly, who set plenty of passing records in the USFL, struggled in his first NFL season, going 4-12. But he did throw for 3,593 yards and 22 touchdown passes. He was also intercepted 17 times.

Kelly went on to lead Buffalo's high-octane K-Gun offense that put up plenty of points during their run to four straight Super Bowl appearances. During his 11 years with the Bills, he threw 237 touchdown passes.

12 Jameis Winston (22)

Jameis Winston put up some solid numbers as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Jameis Winston put up some impressive numbers. Although the Bucs went 6-10 under Winston in his first year, the quarterback from Florida State threw for 4,042 yards and added 22 touchdown passes to finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Winston's rookie season was highlighted by a five-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. With his five touchdown passes, he tied the same rookie record Stroud did nine seasons later for most touchdown passes in a game.

Winston threw for a career-high 33 touchdown passes and an NFL-best 5,109 passing yards during the 2019 season, but was replaced the following year when Tom Brady joined the Bucs.

13 Mac Jones (22)

Mac Jones got the New England Patriots back into the playoffs as a rookie in 2021

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When Brady left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons, the team used veteran Cam Newton as a bridge quarterback before the Pats drafted what they believed to be their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones.

Newton certainly wasn't the answer as the Patriots went 7-9 for their first losing season since Brady took over as QB1.

The Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th pick in 2021, and he helped get the team back into the postseason. He started all 17 games, going 10-7 and completing 67.6% of his passes. He threw for 3,801 yards and added 22 touchdown passes.

Jones, however, struggled the next two seasons as the team underwent various coaching changes while he battled through a nagging ankle injury. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2023 season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.