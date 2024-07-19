Highlights Ja'Marr Chase set a rookie record with 266 receiving yards for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jerry Butler scored two touchdowns of 70-plus yards en route to a 255-yard performance for the Buffalo Bills in 1979.

Jerry Rice's 241-yard performance as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers was a sign of what was to come.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made history in his first professional season by hauling in 11 passes for 266 yards in a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the most receiving yards in a game by any rookie in NFL history.

He went on to claim Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made the first of his three straight Pro Bowls. Chase is one of only two players to break the 250-yard mark as a rookie wide receiver.

Here is a list of the 10 rookies with the most receiving yards in a single game.

1 Ja'Marr Chase (266)

Ja'Marr Chase's outstanding rookie season was capped by a record-setting day against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn't much Ja'Marr Chase didn't do in his first year in the NFL. The rookie receiver out of LSU was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, helped guide the Cincinnati Bengals to a berth in the Super Bowl, and set a record for the most receiving yards in an NFL game by a rookie.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 TD receptions, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Chase had his record-setting day against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Bengals' penultimate game of the 2021 regular season on January 2, 2022, catching 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Chase's touchdown catches went for 72, 18, and 69 yards in a 34-31 victory.

2 Jerry Butler (255)

Jerry Butler had two touchdowns of 70-plus yards in his big day against the rival New York Jets

Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Jerry Butler was the fifth overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft, selected by the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver out of Clemson enjoyed a productive first season by catching 48 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. The biggest game of his career came during his rookie season against the rival New York Jets.

The Bills put up 46 points in a 15-point victory over Gang Green on September 23, 1979. Butler scored four touchdowns in the game, notching TD receptions of 74, 75, 5, and 9 yards.

With his team trailing 24-12, Butler caught three straight touchdown passes, including the two 70-plus-yarders, to help give Buffalo a 33-24 lead. He played all seven of his NFL seasons with the Bills. Injuries plagued him throughout his career and forced him to miss the entire 1984 season.

3 Jerry Rice (241)

Jerry Rice's 241-yard game as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers was just a sign of things to come

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

As a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers, Jerry Rice quickly showed the rest of the NFL what was to come.

In his first NFL season, Rice, the NFL's all-time leading receiver, started just four games for the Niners but still caught 49 passes for 927 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest game of his rookie year came on December 9, 1985, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rice caught 10 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 loss. His touchdown went for 66 yards and put San Francisco ahead 13-10 in the third quarter.

After his rookie season, Rice made 11 straight Pro Bowls and was named a First-Team All-Pro 10 times.

4 Justin Blackmon (236)

Justin Blackmon was never able to show off his true talent in the NFL

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Blackmon might be one of the biggest what-if stories in history among NFL wide receivers. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Blackmon, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound wide receiver out of Oklahoma State, with the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The multi-talented receiver started 14 games as a rookie and showed flashes of brilliance on his way to 64 catches for 865 yards and five touchdowns. In a game against the Houston Texans on November 18, 2012, Blackmon caught seven passes for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 43-37 loss. His touchdown went for 81 yards.

Blackmon was explosive, but he was also suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He played four games in 2013 and then never played in an NFL game again.

5 Eddie Kennison (226)

Eddie Kennison made the most of his five catches against the Atlanta Falcons in 1996

Paul Nisely/Sporting News via Getty Images

Much of Eddie Kennison's 13 years in the NFL were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the wide receiver out of LSU began his career as a first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Kennison spent the first three seasons with the Rams and made quite an impression as a rookie. The speedy wideout had the game of his life against the Atlanta Falcons on December 15, 1996, despite catching just five passes.

Of those five catches, three went for touchdowns. Two of those scores were 70-plus yards, and the other went for 41 yards. Kennison finished the game with 226 receiving yards in a 34-27 Rams victory.

Kennison later spent seven years with the Chiefs and had two 1,000-yard seasons. He also played for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints.

6 Anquan Boldin (217)

Anquan Boldin made quite a splash for the Arizona Cardinals in his NFL debut

Danny Moloshok/Getty Images

A second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2003 NFL Draft, Anquan Boldin earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after the first of his seven career 1,000-yard seasons.

As a rookie, Boldin caught 101 passes for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns. His biggest game of that season came in his NFL debut on September 7, 2003, in a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Boldin had the first touchdown of the game, hauling in a 7-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Blake. He and Blake connected for a pair of scores in the loss. Boldin ultimately finished the game with 10 catches for 217 yards and his two touchdowns.

Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL, his first seven with the Cardinals, and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

7 Harlon Hill (214)

A 15th-round pick, Harlon Hill was named UPI Rookie of the Year in 1954

Vic Stein/Getty Images

Harlon Hill had quite the rookie season in 1954. A 15th-round pick by the Chicago Bears, Hill was named UPI Rookie of the Year after catching 45 passes for 1,124 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdown receptions. He also averaged a league-best 25 yards per catch.

Against the San Francisco 49ers on October 31, 1954, Hill rallied the Bears from a two-touchdown deficit by scoring all four of his team's touchdowns in a 31-27 victory. Hill caught seven passes for 214 yards in the win.

Hill made the Pro Bowl in his first three NFL seasons and had two 1,000-yard seasons during that stretch. He played nine years in the league, eight of them with Chicago.

8 Hugh Taylor (212)

Hugh Taylor had three touchdowns and 212 yards as a rookie in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Bowman

On September 28, 1947, rookie Hugh Taylor of the team now known as the Washington Commanders found himself as a key ingredient in a football shootout. Taylor certainly did his part, but it wasn't enough as the rival Philadelphia Eagles escaped with a wild 45-42 victory.

Taylor caught three touchdown passes, including the final two of the game. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound end finished the game with eight catches for 212 yards and his three scores. It was far and away his best game of the season, as he had just 26 catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns all year.

Taylor played all eight of his NFL seasons in Washington. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and finished his career with 5,233 receiving yards and 58 touchdown receptions.

9 Jackie Smith (212)

Hall of Famer Jackie Smith had his breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie in 1963

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Jackie Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 15 with the St. Louis Cardinals. For five straight seasons from 1966 to 1970, he earned Pro Bowl honors, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

As a rookie in 1963, the Northwestern State alum opened plenty of eyes. He started nine games and finished with 28 catches for 445 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. His breakout game came on October 13, 1963, in a 24-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Smith was a big target for quarterback Charley Johnson. Nine of Johnson's 20 completions went to Smith, who finished the game with 212 receiving yards and his only two TD receptions for the season.

Smith finished his career with 7,918 yards and 40 touchdown catches.

10 Mark Carrier (212)

Mark Carrier lit it up for 212 yards in a loss to the New Orleans Saints

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Don't tell the New Orleans Saints that Mark Carrier didn't have much of an impact as a rookie wide receiver. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Carrier in the third round of the 1987 NFL Draft, and while he didn't put up big numbers in his first season as a whole, he certainly did so against the Saints.

As a rookie, Carrier appeared in 10 games, starting five, and caught 26 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He had more than half of those yards in a game against the Saints on December 6, 1987.

The Saints had trouble containing the rookie receiver, who finished with eight catches for 212 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs put up 34 points but couldn't stop the Saints, who pulled out a 44-34 victory.

Carrier played half of his 12 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers. His best year came in 1989, when he made his only Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 1,422 receiving yards and a career-best nine touchdown receptions.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.