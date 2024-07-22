Highlights Twelve players share the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game by a rookie, all of whom scored four.

Jim Brown was the first to accomplish the feat in 1957, setting the mark en route to becoming the first rookie to win NFL MVP.

The latest rookie to rush for four touchdowns in a game was Jonas Gray of the New England Patriots in 2014.

It's an interesting mix of 12 rookies who managed to score an NFL record four rushing touchdowns during a game. There are Hall of Famers, one-hit wonders, and even a Pro Bowl quarterback who began his NFL career as a running back.

We went back in time and took a closer look at the first-year stars who managed to rush for four TDs in a single game. Here is the complete list of all 12 players to accomplish the feat.

1 Jim Brown (4): November 24, 1957

As a rookie, Jim Brown gave a glimpse of why many consider him the best running back to ever play in the NFL

Has there ever been a better running back than Jim Brown?

The Cleveland Browns selected Brown with the sixth overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft, and all he did was lead the league in rushing in eight of his nine NFL seasons.

As a rookie, he also led the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns. He recorded four of them in a 45-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on November 24, 1957. Brown started his scoring spurt with a 69-yard run and then had three straight touchdown runs in the second half.

Brown carried the ball 31 times for 237 yards that day and ultimately became the only rookie in history to win NFL MVP.

2 Billy Kilmer (4): October 15, 1961

Before he was a quarterback, Billy Kilmer rushed for 10 touchdowns as a rookie running back

Known primarily as a quarterback during his 16 years in the NFL, Billy Kilmer was used mostly as a running back during his first couple of seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Drafted by the Niners with the 11th overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft, Kilmer spent the first four seasons in San Francisco before playing four more in New Orleans. He ended his career by playing eight years in Washington, earning Pro Bowl honors as a quarterback in 1972.

But on October 15, 1961, Kilmer did most of his damage with his legs instead of his arms. As a rookie, Kilmer ran for four touchdowns in a 38-24 San Francisco victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Kilmer rushed 20 times and racked up 115 yards. He had two 1-yard scoring runs before snapping a 24-24 tie with a 5-yard TD run and then adding a 20-yard insurance score.

Kilmer finished the season with 10 rushing touchdowns.

3 Gale Sayers (4): December 12, 1965

Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns in a game as a rookie against the San Francisco 49ers

Gale Sayers scored six total touchdowns on December 12, 1965, as the Chicago Bears cruised to a 61-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. A rookie out of Kansas, Sayers ran for four scores, caught another, and also returned a punt for a score.

Sayers opened the scoring by catching an 80-yard touchdown pass from Rudy Bukich. He then ran for scores of 21, 7, 1, and 50 yards before returning a punt 85 yards in the fourth quarter. Sayers had his four touchdown runs on only nine carries and finished the day with 113 rushing yards.

Sayers went on to score 14 rushing touchdowns that year and was named Rookie of the Year.

4 Earl Campbell (4): November 20, 1978

It hadn't even been a year since Earl Campbell claimed the Heisman Trophy, but he sure showed he belonged in the NFL in his first professional season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, selected by the Houston Oilers, Campbell had his most memorable game of an outstanding rookie campaign during Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

On November 20, 1978, Campbell rushed 28 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns in a thrilling 35-30 victory. With the game tied 14-14 at halftime, Campbell exploded for three second-half scores, including two in the fourth quarter.

His 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter turned a 23-21 Oilers deficit into a 28-23 victory. He sealed the game with an 81-yard touchdown burst that gave Houston a 35-23 cushion.

Campbell finished with an NFL-best 1,450 rushing yards. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in the NFL MVP voting.

5 Emmitt Smith (4): December 16, 1990

The NFL's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith had four rushing TDs vs. the Phoenix Cardinals as a rookie

Emmitt Smith is the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and he got off to a terrific start as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. Smith finished his first NFL season with 937 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Smith scored four of those nine touchdowns during a 41-10 victory over the Phoenix Cardinals on December 16, 1990. He carried the call 24 times for 103 yards in the win.

Smith scored twice in the first quarter and then added a 1-yard score in the third quarter before capping his big game with a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished his career with 164 rushing touchdowns, the most in NFL history.

6 Ronald Moore (4): December 5, 1993

Ronald Moore did plenty of damage to the LA Rams as a rookie running back with the Phoenix Cardinals

The Phoenix Cardinals selected running back Ronald Moore in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. On December 5, 1993, Moore proved he was well worth the pick.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound back out of Pittsburg State carried the ball 29 times and rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns in a lopsided victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Moore had three 1-yard runs and then added a 19-yard score in the Cardinals' 38-10 victory.

The game was clearly the highlight of Moore's career. He finished the year with a career-high nine touchdowns and rushed for a career-best 1,018 yards. Moore played just two seasons with the Cardinals. He lasted six seasons in the league and also played for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

7 Corey Dillon (4): December 4, 1997

Corey Dillon scored four quick touchdowns in a lopsided win over the Tennessee Titans as a rookie in 1997



On December 4, 1997, Corey Dillon scored four of the first five touchdowns of the game as the Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 35-0 lead over the Tennessee Oilers. Dillon finished with 246 yards on 39 carries and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-14 victory.

Despite starting just six games as a rookie, Dillon finished the season with 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Dillon played 10 NFL seasons, seven with the Bengals, and made the Pro Bowl four times.

8 Mike Anderson (4): December 3, 2000

Sixth-round pick Mike Anderson proved he was the steal of the draft in 2000

A sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Mike Anderson had himself quite a rookie season for the Denver Broncos. He started 12 games and finished with 1,487 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to come away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Anderson's stellar season was headlined by a four-touchdown performance as a workhorse for the Broncos' offense in a 38-23 win over the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2000. Anderson carried the ball 37 times for 251 yards and four TD runs. Anderson had touchdown runs of 13, 5, 7, and 2 yards.

Anderson played seven years in the NFL, the first five in Denver. He finished his career by playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

9 Willis McGahee (4): November 28, 2004

Willis McGahee scored three straight touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie with the Buffalo Bills

Willis McGahee joined the four-touchdown club as a rookie with the Buffalo Bills in 2004. Against the Seattle Seahawks on November 28, 2004, the rookie out of Miami rushed for four scores as the Bills cruised to a 38-9 victory.

McGahee opened the scoring with a 2-yard run before scoring three straight rushing touchdowns in the second half to break the game open.

McGahee had three 1,000-yard seasons in his first four years in the NFL. He played the first three seasons with the Bills before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2007.

10 Joseph Addai (4): November 26, 2006

Joseph Addai scored four of his seven touchdowns as a rookie in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts selected Joseph Addai in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft after a stellar career at LSU. Addai never started a game for the Colts as a rookie, but he had four of his seven touchdowns in his first year during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26, 2006.

Addai wasted no time getting started as he scored the first three touchdowns of the game to put the Colts in front, 21-0, and added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to give the Colts a 38-21 lead. Addai finished the game with 171 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Addai ended the season with a career-high 1,081 rushing yards. He had 1,072 yards in his second season but never had more than 828 yards in any of his four other NFL seasons.

11 Doug Martin (4): November 4, 2012

Doug Martin rushed for four touchdowns and 251 yards as a rookie against the Oakland Raiders

Doug Martin had the game of his life as a rookie when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Oakland Raiders on November 4, 2012. Martin had four touchdown runs and finished with 251 rushing yards on 25 carries. He scored on long runs of 45, 67, and 70 yards before capping his big night with a 1-yard score.

Martin stole the show that game and also had career highs in both rushing yards (1,454) and rushing touchdowns (11) in his first year of pro ball.

Martin played seven years in the NFL, the first six with the Bucs. He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and again in 2015.

12 Jonas Gray (4): November 16, 2014

Jonas Gray's NFL career didn't last long, but he still managed to score four touchdowns in a game against the Indianapolis Colts

Jonas Gray experienced his NFL high on November 16, 2014, against the Indianapolis Colts, and then he quickly hit rock bottom because he didn't have an alarm clock.

As a rookie with the New England Patriots in 2014, Gray had only touched the ball 32 times before rushing for 201 yards on 37 carries and four touchdowns against the Colts. Gray scored one rushing touchdown in each quarter.

The following week, however, Gray missed a team meeting because he overslept. He planned to use the alarm on his phone, but he didn't have the phone charged and slept through the meeting.

He didn't play the following week and saw limited action the rest of the season. He was a healthy scratch against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 and was cut during training camp in 2015.

