Highlights Eric Dickerson rushed for 1,808 yards in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams in 1983, setting a new NFL rookie record.

George Rogers held the rookie rushing record for two years after rushing for 1,674 yards with the New Orleans Saints in 1981.

Ezekiel Elliott came out the gate strong in 2016, rushing for 1,631 yards with the Dallas Cowboys.

After John Elway was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the quarterback-heavy 1983 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams snagged running back Eric Dickerson at No. 2. And the SMU product did not disappoint.

While all eyes were on the six quarterbacks taken in the first round that year, Dickerson shined the most. He carried the load for the Rams that season, rushing for a rookie record 1,808 yards and earning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

No rookie has ever come within 130 yards of Dickerson's first-year rushing total, and that includes Hall of Fame backs like Barry Sanders, Edgerrin James, and Curtis Martin.

Here is a closer look at the 10 rookies with the most rushing yards in an NFL season.

1 Eric Dickerson (1,808)

Running back Eric Dickerson stole the show during a 1983 season loaded with rookie quarterbacks

Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Eric Dickerson burst onto the NFL scene with plenty of hype after the Los Angeles Rams made him the No. 2 pick in the '83 draft. Although that draft is best known for the legendary quarterbacks it produced (John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly), Dickerson had a better season than any of those stars.

Dickerson proved to be the workhorse of the Rams' offense by leading the league in carries (390) and rushing yards (1,808) en route to capturing Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He also finished second to Joe Theismann in the NFL MVP voting.

That was just the beginning for Dickerson. In 1984, he ran for more than 100 yards in a game 12 times and ultimately set the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season. He finished with a league-best 2,105 rushing yards and was also the league leader in rushing touchdowns with 14. Again, he finished second in the MVP voting.

Dickerson led the NFL in rushing four times during his 11-year career and ran for better than 1,000 yards seven times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

2 George Rogers (1,674)

George Rogers went from Heisman winner to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1981

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

One year after winning the Heisman Trophy, George Rogers began setting records in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints selected the South Carolina product with the first overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, and he made an instant impact.

Rogers started all 16 games as a rookie and led the NFL in rushing attempts (378) and rushing yards (1,674). He also added 13 touchdowns on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His rushing total set a record for rookies, which was broken by Dickerson just two years later, and remains a single-season record in New Orleans.

Rogers played four seasons with the Saints before getting traded to Washington in 1985. In 1986, he led the NFL in touchdown runs with 18. He lasted seven years in the league and finished with 7,176 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns.

3 Ezekiel Elliott (1,631)

Ezekiel Elliott became the second rookie Cowboys RB to rush for 1,000 yards

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott came into the NFL as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected by the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot, 225-pound running back out of Ohio State wowed as a rookie by leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards. He also added 15 touchdowns on the ground and finished second to teammate Dak Prescott in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

After just nine games, Elliott became the second Cowboys rookie to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.

He missed the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. In 10 games, he finished with 983 rushing yards. In 2018, Elliott bounced back and led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards.

Elliott made the Pro Bowl three times in his first four NFL seasons.

4 Alfred Morris (1,613)

Washington running back Alfred Morris began his NFL career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Thirteen running backs were selected before the team now known as the Washington Commanders selected Alfred Morris in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Morris proved to be quite a steal.

As a rookie, the Florida Atlantic alum racked up a career-high 1,613 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. In the season finale, he ran 33 times for 200 yards and became just the third rookie in NFL history at the time to rush for more than 1,600 yards as a rookie. He then proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder.

Morris had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in each of the next two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in both 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys and started five games over two seasons. He closed his career by playing one season each for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants.

5 Ottis Anderson (1,605)

Ottis Anderson began his NFL career by rushing for 193 yards, setting the tone for his 1,605-yard season

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

While Ottis Anderson is known for his two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants, he began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and had himself one heck of a rookie season in 1979.

The Cardinals selected the running back out of Miami with the eighth overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft, and he started all 16 games as a rookie, rushing for 1,605 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his very first game, he fell one yard short of Alan Ameche's all-time record of 194 rushing yards in an NFL debut. Anderson finished the game with 193 yards, while Ameche had 194 with the Baltimore Colts in 1955. Anderson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Anderson began his career with three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl his first two years. In the middle of the 1986 season, the Cardinals traded Anderson to the Giants, with whom he played the final seven years of his career and was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.

6 Edgerrin James (1,553)

Hall of Famer Edgerrin James led the league in rushing in his first two NFL seasons

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts selected Miami running back Edgerrin James with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. They took a little bit of heat, selecting him one spot in front of Texas' Ricky Williams, but James and the Colts got the last laugh.

In his first NFL season, James led the league in rushing with 1,553 yards. He also finished with 13 touchdowns and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. He then proved his rookie season was no fluke, as he led the NFL in rushing in 2000 as well with a career-high 1,709 yards, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

During the 2001 season, James was limited to six games after tearing his ACL, but he still managed to rush for 662 yards. In 2002, he played 14 games and collected 989 yards on the ground. He rushed for better than 1,000 yards in each of the next five seasons.

In 2006, James signed with the Arizona Cardinals and spent three years with them before closing his career with one uneventful season with the Seattle Seahawks.

7 Clinton Portis (1,508)

Clinton Portis ran for 1,500 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL

Mark Leffingwell/AFP via Getty Images

After being selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, Clinton Portis took charge. He became the focal point of the Denver offense, rushing for more than 1,500 yards in each of his first two professional seasons.

As a rookie, Portis finished with 1,508 rushing yards and collected a career-high 15 touchdown runs. On December 15, 2002, he became the youngest NFL player to score four touchdowns in a game, doing so in a 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, helping him earn Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his second season, Portis rushed for a career-high 1,591 yards and added 14 touchdowns on the ground. After those two seasons, Denver traded him to Washington, where he spent the final seven years of his career. He had four 1,000-yard seasons in the nation's capital.

For his career, Portis rushed for 9.923 yards and 75 touchdowns.

8 Curtis Martin (1,487)

Curtis Martin claimed Offensive Rookie of the Year as a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In the first 10 of his 11 NFL seasons, Curtis Martin eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He set the tone for his Hall of Fame career as a rookie with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

In his first NFL season, Martin started 15 games and rushed for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns. He made the first of his five Pro Bowls and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Martin played the first three seasons of his career with the Pats before joining the rival New York Jets in 1998. He led the NFL in rushing with a career-high 1,697 yards in 2004 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

9 Mike Anderson (1,487)

Mike Anderson showed he was worth much more than a sixth-round draft pick in 2000

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

The Denver Broncos took a shot with running back Mike Anderson by selecting him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The running back out of Utah was a pleasant surprise.

Anderson started 12 games and rushed for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, a year highlighted by a 251-yard, four-touchdown game against the New Orleans Saints. Anderson also had games when he rushed for 195 and 187 yards, becoming the only rookie to ever have three 175-plus rushing yards in a season. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Anderson played five seasons with the Broncos, rushing for 3,822 yards, and spent his final two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

10 Barry Sanders (1,470)

Barry Sanders led the NFL in rushing four times in his 10-year NFL career

Bruce Dierdorff/Getty Images

The third pick in the 1989 NFL Draft behind Troy Aikman and Tony Mandarich, Barry Sanders became an instant hit with the Detroit Lions. The elusive running back out of Oklahoma State was like a pinball, bouncing off would-be tacklers on his way to 1,470 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his first NFL season.

Sanders rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all of his 10 NFL seasons. He led the league in rushing four times and had a 2,000-yard season in 1997, when he gained 2,053 yards on the ground en route to winning co-NFL MVP. He made the Pro Bowl all 10 seasons of his career and was a First-Team All-Pro six times.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.