Highlights Jevon Kearse racked up 14.5 sacks for the Tennessee Titans in 1999, setting a new NFL rookie record.

Aldon Smith fell just short of the record in 2011, recording 14.0 sacks for the San Francisco 49ers.

Hall of Famer Reggie White is one of three players to record 13.0 sacks as an NFL rookie.

Jevon Kearse set a new standard for NFL rookie defensive players hunting down quarterbacks. In 1999, the first-year defensive end finished with 14.5 sacks for the Tennessee Titans, setting a record that has stood for the last quarter-century.

But Kearse's record has certainly been threatened.

For instance, imagine if Julius Peppers didn't miss the final four games of the 2002 season after collecting a dozen sacks in a dozen games as a rookie. Aldon Smith came the closest to Kearse, falling half a sack shy of the mark in 2011. And Micah Parsons flirted with the record as well in 2021.

Here is a look at the rookie defensive stars who finished with the most quarterback sacks in a single season.

1 Jevon Kearse (14.5)

Jevon Kearse has set the bar for rookie sacks in an NFL season

Allen Kee/Getty Images

As a rookie with the Tennessee Titans in 1999, Jevon Kearse was a menace to all opposing quarterbacks, registering an AFC-best 14.5 sacks. That number remains an NFL rookie record that has stood for two-plus decades.

At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, the former Florida Gator was a perfect mix of size and speed as a defensive end. Known as "The Freak," Kearse also led the NFL with eight forced fumbles during his first professional season. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Kearse had 10 or more sacks in each of his first three seasons, but never hit the double-digit mark again in his final eight years. He played the first five years of his career with the Titans before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons. He returned to Tennessee for the final two years of his career.

2 Aldon Smith (14.0)

Aldon Smith had all the makings of a defensive superstar in the NFL

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers selected Missouri's Aldon Smith with the seventh pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end made an instant impact, registering 14 sacks in his rookie season, breaking Charles Haley's team rookie mark of 13.

In October 2011, Smith was named NFL Rookie of the Month after recording 6.5 sacks. He ultimately finished his first year a half sack shy of Kearse's rookie record despite not starting in any of the 16 games he played in his first season. Smith also finished that year with 37 combined tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

In his second season, Smith racked up 19.5 sacks and was named a First-Team All-Pro. His career was derailed after numerous violations of the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies, causing him to miss four straight seasons from 2016 to 2019.

3 Reggie White (13.0)

Hall of Famer Reggie White averaged a sack per game as a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After an outstanding college career at Tennessee, Reggie White signed with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL to begin his pro career. When the league folded, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles during the 1985 season, missing the first three games.

White, a 6-foot-5, 291-pound defensive end with plenty of quickness, played 13 games as a rookie, starting 12. He finished the season with 13.0 sacks and 100 combined tackles, earning a second-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

White played eight years with the Eagles and then played six more with the Green Bay Packers. After his rookie season, he made the Pro Bowl 13 straight times and earned eight First-Team All-Pro selections. White retired after the 1988 season but returned in 2000 to play one year with the Carolina Panthers, recording the final 5.5 of his 198.0 career sacks, the second-most in NFL history.

He was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

4 Dwight Freeney (13.0)

Dwight Freeney had 13 sacks to go along with an NFL-best 20 tackles for loss as a rookie in 2002

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If not for Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney easily would have been the top defensive rookie in 2002. Selected nine spots behind Peppers in the 2002 NFL Draft at No. 11 overall, Freeney found a home with the Indianapolis Colts and quickly made himself known to opposing quarterbacks.

Freeney set a rookie record with nine forced fumbles and also racked up 13.0 sacks to finish runner-up to Peppers in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He also led the NFL in tackles for loss with 20.

Freeney was a menace to NFL quarterbacks for 16 seasons, finishing his Hall of Fame career with 125.5 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was named a First-Team All-Pro on three occasions.

5 Micah Parsons (13.0)

Micah Parsons has at least 13 sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A linebacker by trade, the versatile Micah Parsons was converted to defensive end as a rookie when DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot early in the 2021 season. The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, the Penn State product has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Parsons ultimately finished his rookie season with 84 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a First-Team All-Pro.

Parsons has steadily improved in the sacks department each year, finishing with 13.5 in 2022 and 14.0 in 2023.

6 Leslie O'Neal (12.5)

Leslie O'Neal had 12.5 sacks as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The San Diego Chargers selected Leslie O'Neal with the eighth pick in the 1986 NFL Draft, and he quickly paid great dividends. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end out of Oklahoma State racked up 12.5 sacks, but it came at a cost.

O'Neal suffered a devastating injury near the end of his rookie season that sidelined him for the rest of the season and the entire 1987 season as well. Despite missing the last few games of his rookie year, he was still named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

O'Neal spent 10 years with the Chargers, playing in nine of them, and made six Pro Bowls. He finished with 105.5 sacks in a San Diego uniform. He also played briefly with the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs and finished his career with 132.5 sacks.

7 Simeon Rice (12.5)

Simeon Rice exploded for 12.5 sacks as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Rice made an early impact with the Arizona Cardinals, who took the Illinois defensive end with the third overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Rice earned Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in September 1996 after recording five sacks. He finished the season with 12.5, which tied him for the rookie record at the time. He also collected a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and finished with a career-best 52 combined tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pound Rice was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and played five seasons with the Cardinals, followed by six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then had short stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and finished his career with 122.0 sacks.

8 Charles Haley (12.0)

Charles Haley proved to be a draft-day steal for the San Francisco 49ers in 1986

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers took a shot with James Madison's Charles Haley in the fourth round of the 1986 NFL Draft, and it proved to be quite the steal.

Haley played all 16 games as a rookie, starting one, and finished with 12.0 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries as an outside linebacker. His dozen sacks were second among rookies behind the aforementioned Leslie O'Neal.

Haley played six seasons with the 49ers before joining the Dallas Cowboys, where he was moved to defensive end. After five years with the Cowboys and a brief retirement, he rejoined the 49ers for two more seasons.

Haley finished his career with 100.5 sacks. He's a five-time Super Bowl champion and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

9 Julius Peppers (12.0)

Julius Peppers missed four games in 2002 and still finished with 12 sacks

Craig Jones/Getty Images

Julius Peppers took the NFL by storm as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers in 2002.

The Panthers took the North Carolina product with the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and he terrorized opposing offenses to the tune of 12.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, despite missing the final four games. The NFL suspended him for violating the league's substance abuse policy after he took a banned dietary supplement.

Despite not finishing the season, Peppers was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. He played 17 NFL seasons, including the first 10 with the Panthers. He finished his career with 159.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

10 Terrell Suggs (12.0)

Terrell Suggs began his NFL career with four sacks in four games

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Terrell Suggs recorded a sack in each of his first four NFL games. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end/linebacker finished the season with 12.0 sacks, setting a Ravens rookie record.

Suggs also forced five fumbles and had nine tackles for loss despite starting just one game all season. He was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Suggs spent 16 years with the Ravens and was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and finished his career with 139.0 sacks.

11 Mark Anderson (12.0)

Fifth-round pick Mark Anderson surprised many with 12 sacks as a rookie with the Chicago Bears in 2006

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears selected defensive end Mark Anderson in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He started just one game as a rookie and was used mainly as a third-down back, but he certainly made the most of his time on the field.

The first-year player out of Alabama finished with 12.0 sacks that season, breaking Brian Urlacher's franchise rookie record. Anderson, who finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, then recorded a half sack against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 41.

In his next three seasons, Anderson combined for just 9.5 sacks and was released following the 2010 campaign. He signed with the New England Patriots and had 10.0 sacks in his one year with the team.

12 Bradley Chubb (12.0)

Bradley Chubb racked up 12 sacks as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2018

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2018, Bradley Chubb teamed with Von Miller to form an explosive outside linebacker tandem that caused plenty of headaches for opposing offenses.

The fifth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb recorded a season-high three sacks in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and finished the year with 12.0 sacks to take third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Chubb forced two fumbles in his rookie season and also finished with 60 combined tackles. He played four and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.