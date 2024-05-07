Highlights Caleb Williams has the potential to succeed early in the league and could sneak onto a Pro Bowl roster in a less-crowded NFC.

Marvin Harrison Jr. landed in the perfect spot to produce at a high level immediately and has the best chance of anyone in this class of making the Pro Bowl.

Non-first-rounders Zach Frazier and Christian Haynes could have notable impacts on their team's protection up front and receive credit for their impact.

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, many fans are trying to get an idea of the types of contributions their new additions will make to their team's roster. Naturally, while many fans fall victim to sensationalizing the impact that these incoming players will have, there are several incoming rookies who will find immediate success at the professional level.

Pinpointing exactly who in this draft will immediately find their groove can be difficult. And for some, they may have a standout campaign and still fly under the radar.

However, those placed in positions to have a prominent role, have the talent to thrive right away, and play for teams that should garner plenty of attention during the 2024 NFL season could have a legitimate case at making the Pro Bowl in their first year.

1 Caleb Williams, QB (Chicago Bears)

Williams was selected with the No. 1 overall pick

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

We'll start this list out with the obvious. As the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams will have the eyes of everyone locked onto him to see how he performs.

Luckily for him, he is being placed in a Chicago Bears unit that features arguably the best receiving unit in football in an offense that features D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet from last season and new additions Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift. Setting up a young quarterback for success is crucial to their development, and the Bears did that extremely well.

Caleb Williams 2023 Stats Stat Williams Comp / Att 266 / 388 Yards 3,633 TDs 30 INTs 5

What also is worth mentioning is that the NFC quarterback field is much less competitive than the AFC.

So, while there are stars like Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, and Jordan Love, he is far from locked out of a chance to compete for a roster spot. If he is able to help the Bears improve enough to break into the playoff field or even win the NFC North, he should get plenty of credit and find himself on a Pro Bowl roster.

2 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (Arizona Cardinals)

Harrison was the fourth overall selection

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the league with some of the highest expectations, Marvin Harrison Jr. was deemed by some as the 'complete receiver prospect' thanks to his blend of fluidity, size, and tremendous ball skills that made him extremely productive in his final two seasons at Ohio State.

As a result, he held off some extremely talented wideouts in Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze to be the first non-quarterback off the board on draft night and now heads to the Arizona Cardinals to pair with Kyler Murray.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2023 Stats Stat Harrison Jr. Rec. / Targets 67 / 114 Yards 1,211 TDs 14

The NFC wide receiver field for the Pro Bowl is very stacked, but luckily for Harrison, he is entering the perfect situation to produce early. He will be the team's top receiver with a quarterback who is very talented and willing to trust his top wideout to make big plays.

Additionally, the Cardinals' pass defense is still very green and will likely allow plenty of points. As a result, there should be plenty of targets heading Harrison's way as the team attempts to match points throughout each game. That should give the 21-year-old quite the stat line at season's end and get him plenty of votes on the ballot.

3 Jared Verse, EDGE (Los Angeles Rams)

Verse was selected at No. 19 overall

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was curious how the Los Angeles Rams would go about addressing their front seven when Aaron Donald retired this offseason, and they used the draft to add talent both at defensive tackle and off of the edge.

Up on the interior, they added quickness with the athletic Braden Fiske, but at edge, they brought in the power of Jared Verse. Together, they formed a scary duo for the Florida State Seminoles in 2023 and now remain teammates in the NFL.

Jared Verse 2023 Stats Stat Verse Tackles 41 Tackles for Loss 12.5 Sacks 9.0

The Rams are coming off a 2023 campaign in which two third-round rookies (Kobie Turner and Byron Young) put together fantastic seasons. While both are very good, it's safe to say that Verse has a clear leg up on them when it comes to the level of prospect he is entering the league.

If he can take advantage and post similar production, finding himself on the NFC Pro Bowl roster is very possible.

4 Zach Frazier, C (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Frazier was the 51st overall selection

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Many saw Zach Frazier as one of the top center prospects in this class, but a late-season broken leg cut his 2023 campaign short and put into question his immediate availability in the NFL. But he's reportedly already nearing full health and should be participating in all offseason activities to gear up for the season ahead.

Zach Frazier 2023 Stats (via PFF) Stats Frazier Snaps 806 Pass Blocking Grade 83.8 Run Blocking Grade 74.8 Sacks 0 Hurries 3 Penalties 4

Frazier has great size, athleticism, and play strength that will already play to his favor in the league. However, it's also nice to be in a friendly position, and working alongside bonafide offensive guards in Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels on the Pittsburgh Steelers interior should make the incoming rookie's job much easier than it has to be.

With the adversity of a season-ending injury, the excitement of a high-caliber rookie, and the competition he'll get to prove himself against in the AFC North, Zach Frazier has the makings of putting together a Pro Bowl campaign, and should be one of the young linemen you keep an eye on in 2024.

5 Christian Haynes, OG (Seattle Seahawks)

Haynes was taken at No. 81 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, one of the Seattle Seahawks' biggest issues was the interior offensive line. Heading into the offseason, the team needed to replace all three starters from last year's group. They signed nine-year veteran Laken Tomlinson, but it will be their 81st overall draft choice, Christian Haynes, who makes or breaks the team's success this season.

Christian Haynes 2023 Stats (via PFF) Stat Haynes Snaps 802 Pass Blocking Grade 82.5 Run Blocking Grade 80.1 Sacks 1 Hurries 10 Penalties 4

The Connecticut offensive guard is one of the top interior offensive line prospects in this year's draft. He has the advantage of not needing to change positions on his way into the NFL like others, such as first-round picks Jordan Morgan and Graham Barton.

If Haynes can help pave lanes open for Kenneth Walker III and buy Geno Smith some time in the pocket, Seahawks fans have proven they will be very vocal to ensure their young stars get the credit they deserve.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.