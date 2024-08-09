Highlights Oregon trail to the NFL, where Franklin and Irving have a chance to compete for starting jobs.

While the NFL preseason can seem dull, it's exciting for many rookies. It's the first time that every player from the 2024 NFL Draft will play in the NFL. With such a drastic increase in talent level, it's a large adjustment for many of these players to get up to speed.

Not every rookie is going to get a lot of playing time in their first NFL season, so this is the chance for a lot of players to shine. Plenty of players are drafted with the opportunity to receive a lot of playing time right away, but that isn't the case for every player.

So, in the preseason, when these guys get more playing time than they might in the regular season, they need to prove themselves. It's also an opportunity for the fans to see some of their rookie favorites on the field for the first time.

5 Rookies You Need To Watch During The Preseason Player Draft Pick Michael Penix Jr. - ATL 8th overall Ricky Pearsall - SF 31st overall Payton Wilson - PIT 98th overall Troy Franklin - DEN 102nd overall Bucky Irving - TB 125th overall

There are plenty of players to be excited about for this season, but five players stand out among the rest. And for all of them, this is their chance to showcase their talents at the next level.

1 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

With Cousins sitting as QB1, this preseason is the best chance to see Penix Jr. in 2024

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike most top-10 draft picks, it's unlikely that Michael Penix Jr. sees much, if any, playing time this season.

With Kirk Cousins signed to a four-year, $180 million contract, it's Cousins' job for the time being. Following all the criticism that was given to the Atlanta Falcons when they selected Penix Jr. eighth overall in the draft, it's going to be fascinating to see how he performs throughout the preseason.

A lot of fans and analysts thought Penix Jr. was drafted too high after spending six years in college football. As a 24-year-old rookie, he won't see much action in his first year. But, that's what makes the preseason so important.

Without much experience during the regular season, this preseason will be a good test to see how he performs at the next level. There are question marks surrounding his accuracy and pocket presence when there's pressure, so this will be a chance for the coaches to see how he reacts to that at the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Penix Jr. is third all-time on the Washington Huskies passing yards (9,544) and passing touchdowns (67) list.

Clearly, there are a lot of Penix Jr. doubters based on the response to his draft status, but he can silence those doubters with strong preseason performances, and he's in a great situation to do just that. Considering he won't see much playing time during the regular season, this is the best way to get a feel for him at the professional level.

2 Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall's role in 2024 could greatly increase if Aiyuk is traded

Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

When the San Francisco 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall, it was a bit of a surprise. It wasn't expected that he would get much playing time in his rookie season, but that could completely change with a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade. Recent reports point to an Aiyuk departure before the season, which would make Pearsall a larger part of this offense than he was expected to be.

Pearsall was a fine player at the University of Florida, but he wasn't expected to be a first round pick. Through five years in the NCAA, he never went for more than 1,000 yards. San Francisco doesn't need Pearsall to replace Aiyuk's production in year one, but the hope is that he can be a productive contributor to the offense immediately if Aiyuk is traded.

This preseason, fans can get a better look at how Pearsall might perform against other NFL players. Outside the fact that an Aiyuk trade could require a larger role from him, the 49ers also passed on several strong prospects for him, including Adonai Mitchell, Keon Coleman, and Ladd McConkey.

If those other wide receivers perform up to expectations and Pearsall isn't exceeding his, there could be a lot of criticism not only for the pick, but for the team's lack of interest in re-signing Aiyuk.

3 Payton Wilson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injuries dropped Wilson from a first-round grade to a third-round pick at the 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If it wasn't for several gruesome lower body injuries throughout his college career, Payton Wilson could've been a first round draft pick. If he stays healthy, he could be the steal of the draft, as he wasn't selected until the end of the third round.

What will be interesting to see in the preseason is if there was more to Wilson dropping in the NFL Draft than just the injuries. Was there something that scouts saw that draft analysts didn't? If he struggles throughout the preseason, that could be an indicator of why he dropped. His tape showcased a linebacker with great instincts who is physical and can drop back in coverage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a fantastic landing spot for Wilson, since he would join one of the best defenses in the NFL, and one that has been searching far and wide for consistency at middle linebacker since 2016. A strong preseason could open up more opportunities for the linebacker in the regular season, as he could improve one of the Steelers' weaknesses from 2023.

Wilson's already got lofty goals, too.

4 Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

After his draft stock tanked, Franklin landed where he could make an impact immediately

Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the pre-draft process, it appeared that Troy Franklin would be a fringe first round player, but almost certainly a second round player at worst. Unfortunately for him, he dropped all the way to the fourth round.

The biggest positive of the situation is that he will be playing alongside his college quarterback, Bo Nix, for the Denver Broncos. After the success the two had together at Oregon, Franklin could be an intriguing player if he picks up some steam in the preseason.

Troy Franklin's Last Two Seasons At Oregon Year 2022 2023 Receptions 61 81 Receiving Yards 891 1,383 Yards Per Reception 14.6 17.1 Touchdowns 9 14

Despite what his draft status says, Franklin was extremely productive in his last two seasons at Oregon. He was explosive throughout his time at Oregon, which could provide the Broncos with a much-needed deep threat.

There are two routes that Franklin's rookie season can take. He could either earn a starting job in the offense, or he could take a less prominent role. This is probably the least crowded wide receiving corps in the NFL, so there's no better time for Franklin to earn his spot as a starting wide receiver. He should be able to connect early and often with Nix to secure an impact role in Sean Payton's offense.

5 Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White's inefficiencies in 2023 could open up an opportunity for Irving

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another Oregon player who will be intriguing to watch this preseason is Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Bucky Irving. Either Irving was drafted to a terrible situation where he will only exist as a backup running back, or it could pay off if he competes with Rachaad White for the starting running back position.

Last season, White was a fantasy football star, but he only averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Through his two-year career so far, White has only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, making him one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL. The Buccaneers offensive line has struggled as run blockers, but Irving could prove that he can become the more efficient player.

Irving was one of the most productive running backs in all college football over the last two seasons. Over the last two seasons, Irving has finished with 2,950 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns. There are a lot of similarities between Irving and White, as they both excel as pass catchers.

With two similar players, it might come down to only one of them receiving the bulk of the touches, or the Bucs could take the more prudent route and have the twin running backs spell each other to keep themselves fresh and healthy.

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.