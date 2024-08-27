Key Takeaways NFL teams are forced to make difficult decisions to trim their team down to 53 players.

The 2024 roster deadline included several notable players getting cut, such as Deion Jones, Kadarius Toney, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and more.

While these players are currently unsigned, they could make a difference in the right situation.

Professional sports is a cutthroat industry. Teams must put aside any personal attachment they have to players and make decisions solely on what is best for the franchise. The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is a prime example of this.

Teams whittle down their rosters from 90 players to just 53.

This can’t be done without making some difficult decisions. Every year, established veterans and talented youngsters find themselves on the outside looking in. The 2024 deadline was no different.

There were a handful of surprising moves that put well-known players on the chopping block. Here were the 10 that stood out the most and where they could end up next.

1 Deion Jones (Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens)

Jones could be a valuable rotational piece on a contending team.

The Buffalo Bills waived eight-year vet and former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday. Jones had an underwhelming preseason and ultimately didn’t do enough to secure a spot in Buffalo.

With that said, the 29-year-old could still act as a depth piece for a linebacker-needy team. Franchises looking to win in 2024, such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens , could be interested. Additionally, the possibility of Jones rejoining Buffalo as a member of the practice squad isn’t out of the question.

2 Kadarius Toney (Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins)

Toney’s playmaking will likely earn him another shot in the NFL.

With the Kansas City Chiefs bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster , there was one fewer wide receiver spot available, and Kadarius Toney got the short end of the stick. The 2021 first-round pick is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but his shortcomings as a route runner and pass catcher have made it difficult to get him involved consistently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Toney dropped five passes in 2023, totaling a 13.2% drop rate.

Teams that are lacking speed and playmaking at the wide receiver position will be in the market for Toney's services. The Bills stick out as a franchise that could use another offensive weapon. Also, teams with crafty offensive play callers, such as the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins , could be interested in turning Toney into a gadget player.

3 Terrace Marshall (Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions)

Marshall has the size and athleticism to find another home in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with Terrace Marshall, who was going into his fourth season with the team. Marshall was a second-round selection in 2021 and has caught 64 passes for 767 yards in his career.

While he doesn’t have a signature skill or trait, Marshall has enough talent to find another home. The Pittsburgh Steelers , Washington Commanders , and Detroit Lions are some of the early favorites to pick him up.

4 Donovan Peoples-Jones (Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints)

Peoples-Jones wasn’t a match for Ben Johnson’s offense

The Lions cut wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was coming off career lows in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. At 25, Peoples-Jones should still have some tread on the tire.

The Los Angeles Chargers stick out not only because the team could use another wide receiver, but also because Peoples-Jones would be reunited with his college coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Another option would be the New Orleans Saints , who have a lot of uncertainty at wideout outside of Chris Olave.

5 Noah Brown (Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills)

The Texans’ receiver room had enough depth to part ways with Brown.

Noah Brown was a casualty of the Houston Texans deep wide receiver room. Despite hauling in 33 passes for a respectable 567 yards last season, Houston felt that it had better options, letting Brown walk.

Brown has the size to play on the outside and has stepped up for injured receivers in the past. Teams that are shallow at wide receiver, like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo, may pursue him.

6 Kareem Jackson (Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions)

Jackson’s age may make him a more likely mid-season acquisition.

The 36-year-old Kareem Jackson was let go by the Bills, making the veteran an unrestricted free agent. Although Jackson’s age might be a deterrent to younger teams, his experience could make him a valuable mid-season pickup.

If teams such as the Texans, Green Bay Packers , and Lions find their safety play to be lacking or are dealing with injuries, Jackson could make a difference.

For now, he’ll likely have a limited number of suitors, considering his age and undisciplined playing style. The Bills entered the preseason with a shaky secondary, so cutting Jackson isn’t a great look for the 15-year veteran.

7 Desmond Ridder (Los Angeles Rams)

Ridder lost the backup job in Arizona to Clayton Tune.





The Arizona Cardinals waived quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was competing for a backup job. Ridder was a third-round draft pick in 2022 and started 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. While Ridder’s on-field performance left much to be desired, we’ve seen enough young quarterbacks get second and third chances to think there’s still a market for the Cincinnati product.

He’s in no position to compete for a starting job, but Ridder could serve as a backup to an established veteran.

The Rams, who will be without backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the first two games of the season due to a suspension, may be willing to give Ridder a test run.

8 Bailey Zappe (Minnesota Vikings)

Zappe was beaten out by two rookies in New England.

One of the more interesting cuts was New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe was thought to be in line for the third quarterback spot behind Drake Maye and Jacob Brissett. However, rookie Joe Milton showed enough flashes in the preseason to win over the New England front office.

Zappe has eight starts under his belt and completed 63.2 percent of his passes. There isn’t a clear-cut destination for Zappe, but there are a handful of teams that could use a backup with starting experience. The Minnesota Vikings could be an intriguing option with J.J. McCarthy out for the season.

9 C.J. Henderson (New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals)

Henderson has struggled to meet expectations.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson was let go by the Texans on Tuesday morning. Henderson was a first-round pick in 2020 but has struggled to find a role in the NFL.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to find a spot on a competitive team and will instead need to set his sights on lower-level squads that lack talent. The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals could both use work at cornerback, and Henderson, while flawed, could provide the units with a jolt.

10 Desmond King (Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants)

King was released by the Texans for the second straight year.

After three years, with the team, 2018 All-Pro cornerback Desmond King was released by Houston. Last season, King was cut by the Texans and rejoined the team later in the season. Given the Texans' lack of depth at corner, this could be in play once again.

Otherwise, the Seattle Seahawks and Giants would make for solid fits. King still has the traits to be a respectable slot corner and has experience as a special teamer.

