The Dallas Cowboys have had some great running backs in their time, and this off-season, one of the modern greats in Ezekiel Elliott officially returned to the team. Their depth certainly isn't where they want it to be considering they currently have only the unproven Rico Dowdle and Duece Vaughn behind Elliot on the depth chart.

With Super Bowl contention in mind, it makes sense that the Cowboys would be looking for a veteran addition via free agency or trade, with reports linking them to an intriguing name.

Najee Harris to the Dallas Cowboys?

The Steelers' RB has been linked to Dallas in rumors

With the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly not picking up Najee Harris' fifth-year option, rumors began swirling that the former first-round pick could be on his way to Dallas. The 26-year-old started his NFL career with a bang, but in recent years he's fallen off, even losing the starting job to the electric Jaylen Warren in recent times.

Najee Harris NFL statistics Year Games Played Rushing Yards Total Touchdowns 2021 17 1,200 10 2022 17 1,034 10 2023 17 1,035 8

On paper, Harris remains a very dependable back, but with Warren taking over the starting role in Pittsburgh, the team could certainly look to move him mid-season for future assets. That would only likely happen if the team struggled to start the year, however, as they look to push for an AFC North crown with a solid running back duo earning a combined $3.1 million in 2024.

Reports Linking Harris to Dallas Deemed 'Clickbait'

There is little likelihood this pairing will come to fruition

Despite a trade between the two parties potentially making sense, NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman has now published a report that states the interest linking Dallas to Harris as 'clickbait.'

With very dependable veterans such as Damien Harris, Cam Akers, and Kareem Hunt among others still available, there's still time for the Cowboys to look at adding to this roster. However, the lack of movement at the position this year suggests that they may believe in the duo of Vaughn/Dowdle to take over the backup spot behind the veteran Elliott.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Ezekiel Elliott averaged 3.5 yards per carry in 2023, the lowest of his career.

In Elliott, the Cowboys have a back that carried the ball just 184 times in New England a season ago, a career low that will definitely help the veteran get some gas back in the tank. In those carries, Elliott notched 3.5 yards per attempt with three scores, so expect him to get a heavy workload with a good injection of Vaughn and Dowdle as well.

The report of the interest from Dallas seemingly came from a Pittsburgh radio host, who mentioned it after rumors began floating on social media. Even when mentioning it, however, he conceded it wasn't the most credible report, with many reporters working to shut down the rumor immediately.

This doesn't mean Harris won't become available as the 2024 season commences, but for right now, Pittsburgh are backing the duo of Warren/Harris to lead them, while Dallas appears comfortable with their backfield.

