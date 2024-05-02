Highlights Jaguars decline Mac Jones' pricey option.

Jones is expected to compete with Beathard for the number two job.

The league is trending toward higher values for backup QBs; Jones has potential after prior solid rookie performance.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the obvious move of declining Mac Jones’ fifth-year option, according to ESPN.

They acquired the former 15th overall pick to back up fellow 2021 NFL draftee and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Jones’ pricey option would have cost the team $25.7 million, making it one of the easier decisions of the offseason.

It only cost the Jaguars a 2024 sixth-round pick to ensure a decent break-in-case-of-Lawrence-injury option. The team stated he’d compete for the number two job with C.J. Beathard, but despite Jones’ recent struggles with the New England Patriots, we’d expect him to win that training camp battle of the ages.

Mac Jones Finds Solid Landing Spot in Jacksonville

Can Jones bounce back from his New England nightmare?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The league has clearly shifted toward valuing backup quarterbacks. As evidenced by the Atlanta Falcons' decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick, even with the ink on Kirk Cousins’ $180 million contract still drying. Jacksonville obtained a steady presence at QB2 for a late-round pick and just about $2.7 million in salary.

Yes, Jones fell flat on his face over the last few years in New England, eventually losing the job to Bailey Zappe of all people. However, in his rookie year, the team went 10-7 as he completed 67.6 percent of passes with 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. Those are good numbers considering he was a rookie with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Jonnu Smith as his best targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Mac Jones had the fourth-worst TD rate, the highest INT rate, the third-lowest yards per attempt, and the second-lowest passer rating.

After Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones got saddled with “Moe” and “Larry” as “offensive coordinators.” Tom Brady would have struggled with Matt Patricia or Joe Judge pretending to know what they were doing. Of course, the Alabama product could have handled it better.

According to Sean T. McGuire of NESN, the team was done with Jones regardless of his attendance at Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference:

He was in his workout gear which is ironic since he cleared his entire locker at the end of the season. Not a single hanger. Completely empty. … I mean, come on man. Everyone's watched him play, they've watched him act like a prima donna. The team is sick of it, everyone's sick of it.

In fairness, most of us would probably throw a tantrum if we got the “Step Brothers” as mentors. In his hometown of Jacksonville, Jones gets a chance to learn from a real offensive mind in Doug Pederson and the Jags enjoy a bargain at backup QB.

He probably ranks somewhere between Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, easily within the top 10 QB2s in the league right now.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.