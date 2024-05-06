Highlights New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the team isn't 'actively' trying to trade Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore's status on the trade block was heightened after the Saints picked Kool-Aid McKinstry in the NFL Draft.

Loomis didn't say Lattimore wouldn't be traded, but the team's salary cap position makes it virtually impossible to do so.

The New Orleans Saints aren't attempting to trade star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but that doesn't mean they aren't willing to send him away if the price is right.

During an appearance on Mad Dog Radio last Friday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told host Adam Schein he is not calling other teams trying to move the eight-year veteran. He did, however, say there is a scenario in which Lattimore could be jettisoned from the Bayou.

When a guy is a really good player for your team, they're not on the market per se, but there are times when you get a call... that's true for any player on your team. If you get an offer you can't refuse, you at least have to look at it. So, that's what I would say. I'm not actively trying to trade Marshon.

Lattimore has been with New Orleans his entire career since being drafted 11th overall in 2017. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year was supplanted by Paulson Adebo as the Saints' top cornerback last season, but can still provide quality play when on the field.

New Orleans' Cap Management Minimizes Trade Likelihood

Lattimore's dead cap hit for 2024 is north of $30 million

Lattimore has been rumored to be on the trading block all offseason due to injury woes and New Orleans' annual need for salary cap space. The dial was turned up even further, though, when the Saints nabbed Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first-round selection, in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Adebo seemingly locked into a boundary corner spot, Lattimore and McKinstry are now fighting for the other in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' defense.

While one of them could theoretically be moved inside to handle slot duties in nickel packages—the most common defensive lineup in today's NFL—neither have vast experience in that area.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, Kool-Aid McKinstry played only 28 slot snaps in his collegiate career, the same total Lattimore handled with the Saints in 2023. New Orleans' primary slot corner, Alontae Taylor, ranked 103rd/118 and 120th/127 in PFF's overall CB grades the past two seasons despite 25 pass defenses in that period.

Loomis believes a team can never have enough quality corners, which inspired his four-spot hop up the board to land the slipping McKinstry during the draft. However, a shift inside right away doesn't seem like the most optimal way for him to get his feet wet as a pro, even if it allows the Saints to put their three best corners on the field at one time.

This leads us back to Lattimore, who suited up just 17 times across the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. A trade would free up the second boundary position for the rookie and likely send Lattimore to a contender, but leave New Orleans in an impossible short-term position regardless of return because of how they've managed the salary cap.

According to Spotrac, the Saints have roughly $7.8 million in cap space for this season. Their restructuring of Lattimore's contract in each of the past four years means they'd be saddled with a $31.3 million dead cap charge if they traded him today. This same practice with every high-priced player on their roster eliminates any chance of remaining cap compliant in any potential deal.

Barring further restructures to dig an even deeper hole for the 2025 season—where they're already a projected $73.7 million above the salary cap—New Orleans quite literally cannot move Lattimore without exceeding this year's cap.

They may have 99 problems surrounding the franchise moving forward, but having good cornerbacks for 2024, barring injury, won't be one.

