Higgins is reportedly seeking a contract similar to that of Michael Pittman.

Between Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals are now forced to decide which receiver they want to pay.

Tee Higgins has been the talk of the town in the NFL world recently. Higgins has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He's now playing on the franchise tag, and it's been rumored for quite some time now that the two sides are pretty far apart when it comes to contract-extension talks and that Higgins has repeatedly requested a trade.

It doesn't seem as if Higgins is interested in resetting the market as a whole, as it would be hard for him to make the case that he deserves more money than players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. However, Higgins has developed into a very good receiver, and is a lethal threat every time he's on the field. He's put in the work, and now deserves his big pay-day.

Tee Higgins Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards per Reception TDs 2020 67 908 13.6 6 2021 74 1,091 14.7 6 2022 74 1,029 13.9 7 2023 42 656 15.6 5

It was reported by Cincinnati.com that Higgins is looking for a contract similar to that of Michael Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts. Looking at where Pittman's contract ranks among his peers, and judging from the production between the two, this looks like a pretty fair request from Higgins.

Is a Contract Like Pittman's Fair For Tee Higgins?

Although there are differences between the two, this is a pretty reasonable request from Higgins

When looking into the details of Pittman's recently signed contract, this request from Higgins isn't too bad at all. Pittman currently has the ninth-highest annual average value of all receivers, making $23,333,333 a year. His total contract is $70,000 over three years with $46 million in guarantees.

That overall total is the 13th highest in the NFL. The argument could be made that Higgins is more valuable than players like Calvin Ridley, D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and even DeVonta Smith, all of whom earn more than Higgins right now.

Top-10 Highest AAV Wide Receiver Contracts Player Annual Average Value A.J. Brown $32,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown $30,002,500 Tyreek Hill $30,000,000 Davante Adams $28,000,000 Cooper Kupp $26,700,000 DeVonta Smith $25,000,000 D.K. Metcalf $24,000,000 Deebo Samuel $23,850,000 Michael Pittman Jr. $23,333,333 Calvin Ridley $23,000,000

Pittman's current contract isn't anywhere near the level it would take to reset the market, and it actually seems very fair for Higgins. Higgins' current salary on the franchise tag is $21,816,000. That leaves him at 13th in terms of AAV, so his asking price would only move him up a couple of spots. The issue for Higgins lies in long-term security, as there is none under the franchise tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have only been six instances over the last three seasons where a team has employed three wideouts with 650+ yards in the same year, and three of those instances came courtesy of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Bengals. With production like that, it was probably wishful thinking that they could keep the band together for much longer.

Although Higgins has already asked for a trade, the Bengals seem intent on keeping him in the fold. While they've been unable to commit to paying Higgins past 2024, their head coach Zac Taylor is focused on keeping him around for 2024:

We're excited for Tee to have a great year for us... We think he's our best chance to help us win and I've enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different.

While Pittman represents a fair projection for Higgins, it's important to note the difference in context between the two. Pittman is currently the clear first receiving option on the Colts' roster, and there isn't a receiver Indianapolis needs to worry about paying, aside from Pittman, for the next couple of seasons at least.

The Bengals, however, also have Ja'Marr Chase to worry about. Chase has just one year left on his deal, with a team-option after that. The Bengals have to manage both of these situations at once, and due to their lack of progress with Higgins, it seems that they want to sort Chase's situation out first.

Whether the money comes from the Bengals, or a different team altogether, a salary similar to that of Pittman's seems fair for Higgins, especially since he's making close to the same amount in 2024.

