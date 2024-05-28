Highlights Adrian Peterson holds the NFL record for single-game rushing yards, running for 296 against the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

Jamal Lewis neared the 300-yard mark with a 295-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns in 2003.

Roughly 17% of Jerome Harrison's career rushing output came in a 286-yard outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

No running back in NFL history has reached the 300-yard rushing mark in a single game, although two have come within five yards of reaching the milestone.

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings had a shot at the 300-yard mark in the final minute of a 2007 win over the San Diego Chargers, but the team opted to take a knee. Jamal Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens also neared the mark in 2003.

Peterson and Lewis head the group of NFL running backs who have racked up the most yards in a single game. Which other eight join them on the list? Let's take a look.

1 Adrian Peterson: 296 Yards

After a lackluster first half, Adrian Peterson turned on the jets in a record-setting performance against the Chargers

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson only had 43 yards at the half against the Chargers on November 4, 2007, but things changed quickly.

Aided by second-half touchdown runs of 64 and 46 yards, the bruising Vikings running back set the all-time NFL mark of 296 rushing yards gained in a single season after gaining 253 in the second half alone in a 35-17 victory, a mark which could make this list in itself. But it could've been more.

Peterson broke the record with less than a minute to play but was taken out as Minnesota went into victory formation, preventing him from hitting the 300-yard mark.

"I don't know what happened," Peterson said per ESPN in 2017. "I was like, 'Wow, I just set a record.' My whole thing was, I could've got 300. Like, 296 was cool, but 300 sounds a lot better."

2 Jamal Lewis: 295 Yards

Jamal Lewis set the tone early against the Cleveland Browns with an 82-yard TD run in the first quarter

USA TODAY Sports

On September 14, 2003, Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis wanted to prove a point against the Cleveland Browns. Leading up to the game, Browns safety Earl Little had a few not-so-flattering things to say about Lewis.

"He's not as great as he thinks he is," Little said, according to BaltimoreBeatdown.com. "He's a good back, but he's no Edgerrin James. He's no Ricky Williams, and he's definitely no Priest Holmes."

Lewis proved he wasn't any of them, rushing for a then-record 295 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 Ravens win, hitting the historic mark on 30 carries and notching explosive touchdown runs of 82 and 63 yards. His 82-yard score came in the first quarter and set the tone for what would be a record-setting day.

Lewis finished the season with an NFL-best 2,066 rushing yards and was named Offensive Player of the Year.

3 Jerome Harrison: 286 Yards

Jerome Harrison isn't a household name, but NFL fans knew him well in December 2009

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Jerome Harrison turned out to be a one-hit wonder. While he got his big moment, he played most of his career like a fifth-rounder just trying to survive in the NFL.

On December 9, 2009, Harrison got his 15 minutes of fame. After rushing for a combined 448 yards in the first three years of his NFL career, Harrison busted out in a late-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs, breaking the legendary Jim Brown's single-game franchise mark by rushing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 victory.

All of Harrison's scoring came in the second half. His 71-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter turned a 24-20 Cleveland deficit into a 27-24 lead. He then added an eight-yard rush to open the fourth quarter to expand Cleveland's lead to 34-24. Harrison closed the game with a 28-yard run that snapped a 34-34 tie with 44 seconds left.

Despite the 286 yards on the ground, Harrison finished the season with 862. He played six years in the NFL and never gained more than 330 in any season. His 286-yard outburst accounted for just over 17% of his career output on the ground.

4 Corey Dillon: 278 Yards

Cincinnati Bengals RB Corey Dillon made history against the Denver Broncos in 2000

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

On October 22, 2000, Cincinnati Bengals back Corey Dillon broke Walter Payton's all-time single-game record of 275 rushing yards, a performance you'll see in just a moment.

In a 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos, Dillon rushed 22 times for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He extended a 17-14 Bengals lead to 24-14 with a 65-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left to play. After the Broncos responded with a touchdown to get within three, Dillon sealed the Cincinnati win with a 41-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining.

Dillon rushed for 1,435 yards that season and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

5 Walter Payton: 275 Yards

Even the flu couldn't stop Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton against the Vikings in 1977

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Against the Minnesota Vikings on November 20, 1977, a ton of productivity wasn't expected of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. Then in his third NFL season, Payton was tackled by the flu, which landed him in bed for several days leading up to the game.

"I didn't think I could do too much when I came out for the introductions," he said after the game, per Sports Illustrated.

He was wrong. Payton carried the ball 40 times and rushed for a then-NFL-record 275 yards in a 10-7 victory. He scored the game's first touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter that gave Chicago a 7-0 lead. As he always was, "Sweetness" was modest after the game, giving much of the credit to his offensive line.

"They opened the holes, and I just ran," said the 23-year-old Payton. "We just kept running sweeps and stringing out the Minnesota defense. It paid off. By the end of the game, it seemed like the Vikings were tired. But our guys are young, they eat the right things, they get the right sleep, and they weren't tired."

Payton finished the season with an NFL-best 1,852 yards and was named NFL MVP.

6 O.J. Simpson: 273 Yards

O.J. Simpson's big game wasn't enough for the Bills on Thanksgiving Day in 1976

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

While the game was a dud, O.J. Simpson at least made things interesting for the Buffalo Bills.

Playing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, the Bills fell behind 20-0. Simpson's 48-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 20-7 in the third quarter, but it was also a key moment in Simpson's big game. In the loss, Simpson rushed for a then-record 273 yards on 29 carries. His 12-yard touchdown run was the final score in Buffalo's 27-14 loss.

Simpson finished the season with a league-leading 1,503 yards, marking the fourth time in his career that the USC product led the NFL in rushing. It was also the last time he hit the 1,000-yard mark.

7 Shaun Alexander: 266 Yards

Shaun Alexander was a workhorse during his 266-yard effort against the Oakland Raiders

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

After a rookie season in 2000 in which he recorded just 64 carries, Shaun Alexander became the featured running back for the Seattle Seahawks in 2001 and took full advantage.

On November 11, 2001, in a primetime game against the Oakland Raiders, Alexander made a name for himself, carrying the ball 35 times and running for a Seahawks-record 266 yards in a 34-27 victory. His big day was highlighted by an 88-yard touchdown run.

Alexander led the NFL in touchdown runs that season, finishing with 14. He also ran for 1,318 yards in the first of his five straight 1,000-yard seasons. In 2005, he led the league with 1,880 rushing yards and was named NFL MVP.

8 Jamaal Charles: 259 Yards

Jamaal Charles used his speed to race to a record-setting night against the Denver Broncos

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

During the final week of the 2009 season, Jamaal Charles used his speed to set a Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for most rushing yards in a game.

On the road against the rival Denver Broncos, Charles broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run that helped him finish with a team-record 259 yards in a 44-24 victory. He averaged better than 10 yards per carry in the game, collecting his total on 25 carries.

Charles finished the season with 1,120 yards and averaged an NFL-best 5.9 yards per attempt. He ultimately had five 1,000-yard seasons during his career and was named to the Pro Bowl four times.

9 DeMarco Murray: 253 Yards

DeMarco Murray's big game opened with an explosive 91-yard touchdown run

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarco Murray made it known early that October 23, 2011, was going to be a special day. In a game against the St. Louis Rams , the Dallas Cowboys rookie running back broke free and raced his way to a 91-yard touchdown run that set the tone for his big game. Murray ran for a team-record 253 yards that day, breaking Emmitt Smith's previous mark of 237 set in 1993. Murray carried the ball 25 times, averaging a whopping 10.1 yards per carry. He finished his rookie campaign with 891 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

10 Jonathan Taylor: 253 Yards

Jonathan Taylor capped his rookie season with a 253-yard rushing performance

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On January 3, 2021, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor capped his rookie season with the game of his NFL life. Playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor broke Edgerrin James' team record for rushing yards in a game and cracked the top 10 on the all-time single-game list, matching Murray by exploding for 253 yards in a 28-14 victory. Taylor scored twice in the game, including a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory. He also had a one-yard scoring run early in the second quarter that put the Colts in front 17-0. In addition, the Wisconsin product had a 56-yard run that didn't result in a score. Taylor finished his rookie campaign with 1,169 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.