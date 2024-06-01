Highlights Emmitt Smith racked up 18,355 rushing yards during his 15-year career, the most in NFL history.

Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton sits in the No. 2 slot, recording 16,726 yards during his Hall of Fame career.

Frank Gore wasn't flashy but amassed exactly 16,000 rushing yards over the course of his 16-year NFL career.

The NFL has changed. It's gone from a league that was based on defense and ball control to a wide-open game with quarterbacks slinging the ball all over the place.

For the most part, workhorse running backs are a thing of the past, although Derrick Henry is still chugging along. Today, most teams split their backs and focus far more on throwing the football.

It's hard to imagine running backs coming into the NFL today and finishing their careers with 13,000 rushing yards, which is roughly what it would take to crack the top 10 of the NFL's all-time rushing leaders.

And just who are those 10 who racked up the most rushing yards in NFL history? Let's have a look.

Related The 10 NFL Running Backs With the Most Rushing Yards in a Season These NFL running backs are the elite of the elite when it comes to single-season rushing yards.

1 Emmitt Smith: 18,355 Yards

1993 NFL MVP Emmitt Smith ranks No. 1 among all NFL running backs with 18,355 career rushing yards

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Emmitt Smith quickly proved there weren't 16 players better than him in the 1990 NFL Draft. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th overall pick, Smith promptly went out and won Rookie of the Year after gaining 937 yards and rushing for 11 touchdowns in the 1990 season.

The following year began a string of 11 straight seasons in which Smith recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards. He led the NFL in rushing four times during that stretch, including three straight years from 1991 to 1993.

Although Smith was named NFL MVP in 1993 after leading the NFL with 1,486 rushing yards, his best statistical season came two years later when he led the league with 1,773 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. Both were career highs.

Smith, who played 13 years with the Cowboys before ending his career with a two-year run with the Arizona Cardinals, finished with 18,355 rushing yards, putting him first on the NFL's all-time list, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

2 Walter Payton: 16,726 Yards

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

After testing the NFL waters as a rookie in 1975 with 196 carries for 679 yards, Walter Payton became a workhorse for the Chicago Bears, carrying the football at least 300 times in 10 of his 12 final seasons.

The only times he didn't reach the mark were in 1982, when the season was shortened to nine games due to a strike, and his final campaign in 1987, when he missed four games.

In the four seasons following his rookie year, Payton, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound back, led the NFL in rushing attempts all four times but certainly made the most of those carries. In just his third NFL season in 1977, Payton led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,852) and rushing touchdowns (14). He averaged a league-best 132.3 yards per game and was named NFL MVP.

Payton had 10 seasons where he rushed for 1,200 yards or better and earned nine trips to the Pro Bowl and eight All-Pro selections.

Payton played 13 seasons in the NFL — all with the Bears — and finished with 16,726 yards. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

3 Frank Gore: 16,000 Yards

There was no flash with Frank Gore, who is No. 3 on the all-time rushing list

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Gore was the classic case of a blue-collar worker who came in and did his job every day. There was nothing fancy, and there weren't any jaw-dropping stats.

Gore played 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 10 with the San Francisco 49ers. With the Niners, Gore rushed for 1,000 yards or more in eight of those 10 seasons.

During his 16-year career, Gore never led the NFL in rushing yards in a season and never scored the most touchdowns. He just went to work and put up solid numbers each season.

The former Miami Hurricane had his best statistical season in his second year in the league. During that 2006 season, he collected 1,695 rushing yards and finished with eight touchdown runs, averaging 5.4 yards per carry en route to earning the first of five trips to the Pro Bowl.

Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards. After his time with the 49ers ended, he played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and had short stints with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

4 Barry Sanders: 15,269 Yards

Barry Sanders may be the best of the bunch, and his sudden retirement after the '98 season stunned NFL fans

Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Barry Sanders is considered by many to be the best running back the NFL has ever seen. He was the heart and soul of the Detroit Lions pretty much the moment they selected him with the third overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

Arguably the most elusive running back in league history, Sanders never had a season where he didn't rush for at least 1,100 yards. His lowest output came in 1993 when he was limited to 11 games but still managed to rush for 1,115 yards.

In his first season, Sanders started 13 games and wound up with 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was named to the Pro Bowl in every one of his 10 seasons and was named an All-Pro all 10 years as well.

Sanders, who led the league in rushing four times, had his best season in 1997 when he rushed for a career-high 2,053 yards and was named co-NFL MVP alongside Brett Favre.

After the 1998 season, a year in which he played all 16 games for the fifth straight time and racked up 1,491 rushing yards, Sanders abruptly retired from the NFL. He ultimately finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards.

5 Adrian Peterson: 14,918 Yards

Adrian Peterson racked up 2,097 rushing yards in 2012 and ran away with the MVP

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson was the perfect blend of power and speed.

The seventh overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, the Oklahoma alum immediately made his presence felt in the league, rushing for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns despite starting just nine games. Peterson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the first of his seven Pro Bowls, also earning the first of his seven All-Pro selections.

He followed his rookie campaign by rushing for an NFL-best 1,760 yards in 2008, leading the league by rushing for 110 yards per game. Peterson had his best season in 2012 when he rushed for a league- and career-best 2,097 yards, one of the highest single-season totals of all time, and was crowned NFL MVP. His 131.1 yards per game topped the NFL, and he remains the last running back to win the award.

Peterson, who owns the single-game rushing record, ran for 14,918 yards in his career, which included stints with six other teams, and led the league in rushing three times.

6 Curtis Martin: 14,101 Yards

Curtis Martin proved he wasn't the ninth-best running back in the 1995 draft class

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Curtis Martin quietly got the job done during his NFL career. The ninth running back taken in the 1995 draft, Martin proved to be the best of the bunch and showed it immediately.

A third-round pick of the New England Patriots, Martin started 15 games as a rookie and rushed for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Pitt product hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the first 10 of his 11 years in the NFL.

Martin played the first three years of his career with the Patriots, rushing for 3,799 yards and 32 touchdowns. He became an unrestricted free agent after the 1997 season and signed with the rival New York Jets. In his first year with his new team, Martin racked up 1,287 rushing yards and ran for eight touchdowns.

Martin's best year came late in his career, as he led the NFL with 1,697 yards in 2004, which proved to be his second-to-last season. He added 12 rushing touchdowns and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career after two Second-Team nods (1999, 2001).

Martin finished his career with 14,101 rushing yards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

7 LaDainian Tomlinson: 13,684 Yards

LaDainian Tomlinson could do it all out of the backfield for the San Diego Chargers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best dual-threat running backs in NFL history, LaDainian Tomlinson was a five-time Pro Bowler, although he somehow didn't earn that honor in what was one of the best years of his Hall of Fame career.

In 2003, his third season in the league, the fifth overall pick in the '01 draft rushed for 1,645 yards and 13 touchdowns for the San Diego Chargers, with whom he spent nine seasons. He also caught 100 passes out of the backfield for 725 yards and four more scores. Tomlinson led the NFL with 2,370 yards from scrimmage and, as mentioned, failed to receive an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

The TCU alum hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his first eight NFL seasons and led the league in rushing in 2006 (1,815 yards) and 2007 (1,474). In '06, he also finished with a league-leading 28 touchdown runs and an NFL-record 31 total scores, helping him win MVP.

Tomlinson finished with 13,684 yards in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

8 Jerome Bettis: 13,662 Yards

Jerome Bettis was a tough man to take down during his time with the Rams and the Steelers

Brett Hansbauer -USA TODAY Sports

Fittingly known as "The Bus," Jerome Bettis bulled his way through opposing defenses, racking up 13,662 yards in the backfield for the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bettis, a 5-foot-11, 255-pound back, was the 10th overall pick by the Rams in the 1993 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Bettis started 12 games and collected 1,429 rushing yards, adding seven scores en route to a First-Team All-Pro selection and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Bettis finished with 1,025 yards in his second season but had just 637 rushing yards in 15 games in 1995. After that '95 season, the Rams traded him to the Steelers, where he began his run of six straight years of rushing for 1,000 yards or more.

He had his best season in 1997, racking up a career-high 1,665 rushing yards and adding seven touchdowns on the ground. Bettis, whose last game was the Steelers' victory in Super Bowl 40, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

9 Eric Dickerson: 13,259 Yards

No running back made a quicker impact in the NFL than Eric Dickerson

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

No running back in NFL history began his career any better than Eric Dickerson, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1983 NFL Draft.

The SMU product was by far the best back in the NFL from the get-go. As a rookie, he led the NFL with 1,808 rushing yards. He also racked up 18 rushing touchdowns on his way to Rookie of the Year honors and finished second in the MVP voting.

Dickerson followed up his outstanding rookie campaign by leading the league in rushing again with an NFL-record 2,105 yards. His 14 rushing scores were also the best in the league. He finished second in the MVP voting and earned his second straight First-Team All-Pro selection.

In his third year, he collected 1,234 yards on the ground and added 12 touchdowns despite missing two games. The following season, he led the league again with 1,821 rushing yards. Again, he finished second in the MVP voting but was named Offensive Player of the Year.

In the strike-shortened season in 1987, the Rams traded Dickerson to the Indianapolis Colts. In his first full season with his new team in 1988, he led the NFL with 1,659 rushing yards. Dickerson finished his career with 13,259 rushing yards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

10 Tony Dorsett: 12,739 Yards

Tony Dorsett set the tone for the Cowboys offense in the late '70s and early '80s

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

The second overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1977 NFL Draft, Tony Dorsett had an outstanding rookie season, rushing for 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to claiming Rookie of the Year honors.

Only a 57-day players' strike in 1982 prevented Dorsett from beginning his Hall of Fame career with nine straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. During that nine-game season in '82, Dorsett still managed 745 rushing yards and five touchdowns. A record-tying 99-yard touchdown run certainly helped his overall numbers.

His best season came in 1981 when he rushed for a career-high 1,646 yards, averaging 102.9 per game. Dorsett also had 325 receiving yards that year and finished third in the MVP voting.

In 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Dorsett collected 12,036 rushing yards. He played his final NFL season with the Denver Broncos in 1988 and had 703 yards, bringing his career total to 12,739. That's a mere 427 yards ahead of the league's former all-time leading rusher, the great Jim Brown, who sits in the No. 11 spot with 12,312.

Dorsett was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1994.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.