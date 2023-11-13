Highlights Eric Dickerson set the new standard in 1984 with 2,105 rushing yards for the Los Angeles Rams.

Adrian Peterson, the last running back to win NFL MVP, fell just shy of the all-time single-season rushing record in 2012.

O.J. Simpson recorded the first 2,000-yard season in NFL history with the Buffalo Bills in 1973.

While running back is no longer the most important position in the NFL as it once was, it's always entertaining to watch the elite of the elite do what they do best.

While 1,000 yards has long been the number used to determine whether a running back had a successful season, the players on this particular list left hit that figure pretty early on during the respective campaigns we'll be discussing here.

In fact, the majority of the backs listed doubled that number by hitting the rare 2,000-yard mark, a feat accomplished just eight times in league history. So, let's go ahead and get into the top 10 rushing seasons of all time, which is actually a list of 11, as two are tied at No. 10.

1 Eric Dickerson,1984: 2,105 Yards

Dickerson raised the bar in 1984

The reigning all-time single-season rushing yards leader, Eric Dickerson, is simply the stuff of legend. His 1984 season with the Los Angeles Rams is both the greatest sophomore season and the greatest rushing season in the history of the NFL. What makes this campaign so interesting is that Dickerson's 379 rushing attempts were only the fourth-highest total of his career.

The pure efficiency that came with his 131.6 rushing yards per game average is what ultimately allowed him to become a once-in-a-generation talent. While he would set his career-high for touchdowns in a season at 18 during his rookie campaign, he still managed to find the end zone 14 times in 1984.

Ultimately, Dickerson gave himself a performance that not even he could follow. His legendary career was still prosperous even after he joined the Indianapolis Colts. However, his sophomore showing ensured that for the rest of time, both Dickerson and his peers would be chasing a ghost.

2 Adrian Peterson, 2012: 2,097 Yards

Peterson remains the last running back to win NFL MVP

Forever remembered for falling just short of the all-time record, Adrian Peterson sent the internet ablaze with his 2012 performance.

After watching AP come within eight yards of the record, most in the football world criticized Minnesota Vikings then-head coach Leslie Frazier for not putting Peterson out there to attempt to break the record in the final moments of what was a guaranteed loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite a missed opportunity at making history, the sentiment around Peterson's season should still be one of fondness rather than disdain for poor coaching. Peterson gave a whooping to nearly every defense that he encountered.

He managed to average 131.1 rushing yards a game, secured his first and only NFL MVP award (he remains the most recent running back to win it), gave everyone something to cheer for, and did it all just nine months after tearing his ACL.

While his career may have fizzled out and ended with him being more of a journeyman, football fans will forever tell the tale of prime Adrian "All Day" Peterson.

3 Jamal Lewis, 2003: 2,066 Yards

Lewis was the first to hit 2,000 yards in the 21st century

Jamal Lewis may somehow be the least talked about member of the 2,000-yard rushing club. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the fifth overall pick in 2000, Lewis recorded 1,364 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. Unfortunately, he missed his entire sophomore year due to a knee injury.

Two years later, the Atlanta native had the season of a lifetime. Averaging 129.1 rushing yards across a full 16-game season, in addition to a career-high 14 touchdowns, Lewis put the city of Baltimore on his back.

While he may be considered to be a bit of a one-hit wonder for never really standing out again post-2003, the talented back was still able to retire with a career total of 10,607 rushing yards, leaving him in pretty good company.

4 Barry Sanders, 1997: 2,053 Yards

Sanders took co-NFL MVP honors with 2,053 rushing yards in 1997

To many, Barry Sanders is the greatest running back to have ever roamed an NFL field. He is the only man to appear twice on this all-time list, after all. With no less than 1,115 rushing yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, Sanders was simply prolific. After eight years of consistent greatness, his ninth season proved to be his best.

In what turned out to be his penultimate season in 1997, Sanders rushed for 2,053 yards, averaging 128.3 per game en route to taking co-NFL MVP honors with Brett Favre. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he had only managed to produce 53 yards on 25 carries through the first two games of the season.

Only rivaled by the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith, Sanders' legacy among the pantheon of all-time great backs will forever be set in stone.

5 Derrick Henry, 2020: 2,027 Yards

King Henry dominated in 2020

Derrick Henry has long been considered to be one of the last of a dying breed. With more NFL teams deciding each year to incorporate more pass-blocking and pass-catching running backs into their offensive schemes, Henry has found himself as one of the last representatives of the bruiser style that used to make football a much more punishing game.

In 2020, "King Henry" established himself as one of the greatest running backs of the modern era with a legendary campaign for the Tennessee Titans.

Reaching career highs in carries, rushing yards, touchdowns, and rushing yards per game (all of which were league-leading figures), the Alabama alum showed that there is still plenty of value to be found in pure runners, as he led his team to a division title, ultimately rushing for 2,027 yards.

To further drive that point home, Henry is the only running back who has maintained elite relevancy in fantasy football despite lacking the upside that comes with being a frequent pass catcher. Enjoy him while he's here, as his brand of football may not be around for much longer.

6 Terrell Davis, 1998: 2,008 Yards

TD hit the 2,000-yard mark en route to winning NFL MVP in 1998

Unlike some of the other all-time great running backs, Terrell Davis was a bit of a diamond in the rough. Drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 196th overall pick in 1995, Davis shattered expectations during his rookie season. After finishing with 1,117 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, it was clear that the Broncos had a stick of dynamite on their hands.

From there, Denver drastically increased Davis' workload. For the next three years, he saw no less than 345 carries a season. Everything came to a head in 1998 when Davis exploded to career-highs in literally every rushing statistic available at the time, obviously including his 2,008 rushing yards.

While it ended up being the last year of relevancy for him in the NFL, his amazing four-year stretch certainly ended with a bang, as he won both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP to cap his legendary 1998 campaign.

7 Chris Johnson, 2009: 2,006 Yards

Johnson hit his peak in his second NFL season with 2,006 yards for the Titans

After posting a blinding 4.24 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Combine in 2008, Chris Johnson established himself as a legend. Just one year later, he would further cement himself as an NFL legend for the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson's 125.4 rushing-yard average through 16 games, in addition to a total of 408 touches, is one of the most sensational sophomore seasons of all time. Completing the historic campaign at the age of 23, Johnson remains the youngest player on the list to have reached the 2,000-yard plateau.

While others took some time to acclimate to the NFL, Johnson wasted little time as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons.

8 O.J. Simpson, 1973: 2,003 Yards

The Juice got loose in 1973 with the first 2,000-yard season in NFL history

In 1973, "The Juice" got loose and ran wild. While O.J. Simpson is famous (or infamous) for a wide variety of reasons, he initially rose to fame because he was ridiculously good at football.

After going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills, Simpson needed a few years to fully realize his pro potential. But starting in 1972, O.J. would rush for over 1,100 yards or more for five consecutive seasons.

The storied career of O.J. Simpson is ultimately defined by his 1973 season. He became the first back to top 2,000 rushing yards, averaging 143.1 rushing yards a game (still an NFL record) as he was propelled to superstardom. What makes the mark all the more impressive is that he hit 2,003 yards in just 14 games.

While his first and final three seasons were anything but stellar, Simpson's five-year run is, to this day, one of the greatest reigns in NFL history.

9 Earl Campbell, 1980: 1,934 Yards

Campbell had arguably the greatest three-year stretch to begin a career

Drafted with the first overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, Earl Campbell was one of the most surefire first-round draft picks ever. Throughout his first three seasons, Campbell averaged 1,573.5 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns a year.

After delivering for the Houston Oilers as a rookie, Campbell would see his usage increase each season for the next two years. In 1980, he would see his total boom to an astounding 373 carries.

Campbell averaged career-highs of 128.9 rushing yards per game and 5.2 rushing yards per attempt en route to 1,934 yards, capping off perhaps the greatest three-year start to a runner's career in NFL history.

10 Barry Sanders, 1994; Ahman Green, 2003: 1,883 yards

Sanders and Green are tied at No. 10 with 1,883 yards each

Unfortunately for former Green Bay Packers back Ahman Green, his only top-20 rushing-yard season has to share the spotlight with one of the greatest running backs to ever grace the gridiron, Barry Sanders, who makes his second appearance on this list.

It also doesn't help that Sanders achieved the same number of yards on 24 fewer attempts.

While this is only a glimpse of Sanders' greatness, this was by far the largest workload of Green's career, as his 355 rushing attempts were 51 more than the second-highest total of his career in 2001.

Green had a total of six seasons with 1,000 rushing yards or more, but this was by far his most successful. Considering that he also scored a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2003, it's safe to say that the Green Bay faithful were consistently donning No. 30 jerseys.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.