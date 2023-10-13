Highlights Timmy Smith set a new rushing record in Super Bowl 22, rushing for 204 yards, but was out of the league just a few seasons later.

Peyton Hillis was out of the NFL just a short time after appearing on the "Madden" cover.

Ickey Woods became wildly popular as a rookie, rushing for over 1,000 yards, but injuries shortened his career to just four seasons.

It's no wonder why NFL players try to get as much money as possible. While many look at professional football players as greedy, there's plenty of proof that careers can end in a hurry, either through injuries or poor play.

A good start in the NFL doesn't always translate into success. There have been plenty of players who have shown promise early in their careers, only to be on the unemployment line a year or two later.

We took a look at some of the NFL's most promising running backs who had instant success, only to see it slip away in a heartbeat. Some of these backs had huge games and were never heard from again. Others had a strong season but never were able to replicate it.

The NFL is always full of surprises, and this is a list of five of them. Here is an up-close look at the five biggest one-hit-wonder running backs in league history.

1 Timmy Smith, Super Bowl 22

Little-known Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record with 204 rushing yards

USA TODAY Sports

Timmy Smith might just be the biggest one-hit wonder in NFL history at any position.

Taken in the fifth round in the 1987 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, Smith saw very little action as a rookie with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, carrying the ball just 29 times for 126 yards in seven games during the regular season.

But after ineffective performances by George Rogers and Kelvin Bryant, Smith was put into action in the team's postseason opener against the Chicago Bears and ran well, collecting 66 yards on 16 carries in a 21-17 victory.

In the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith outperformed Rodgers, running for 72 yards on 13 carries, while Rogers rushed 12 times for 46 yards. Washington knocked off Minnesota, 17-10, to earn a berth in Super Bowl 22 against the Denver Broncos. That's when Timmy Smith became an NFL name, if only for a night.

While quarterback Doug Williams made NFL history, throwing four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone, Smith was also doing his thing in the first start of his professional career.

His 58-yard touchdown run was the third straight Washington touchdown after Denver jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Washington held a 35-10 lead at halftime, and Smith's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured a 42-10 victory.

Smith finished the game with 22 carries and a Super Bowl-record 204 yards. But that proved to be the height of his career.

In 1988, he didn't participate in any offseason workouts as he sought a new contract. After showing up to camp overweight, Smith lost his starting job near the end of the season, finishing the year with 470 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He was out of football for the entire 1989 season and played one game with the Dallas Cowboys in 1990, rushing six times for six yards, and that was that.

He signed with the CFL's Baltimore Stallions in 1994 but was released before the season started. Smith later spent time in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempting to sell cocaine to an undercover police officer.

2 Jonas Gray, November 16, 2014

Jonas Gray shocked the NFL world with 4 TDs and 201 rushing yards for the New England Patriots

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If only Jonas Gray's phone had been charged.

After a solid career at Notre Dame, Gray went undrafted in 2013. He signed with the Miami Dolphins but was cut and spent some time on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad that same year before the New England Patriots inked him to a contract in 2014.

Gray spent time with the Patriots' practice squad before getting signed to the active roster in mid-October. And after starting running back Stevan Ridley went down with an injury, Gray got his chance. In just his fourth game on November 16, 2014, he had the game of his life.

On the road against the Indianapolis Colts, Gray got the start and took full advantage. He scored the game's first touchdown on a four-yard run in the opening quarter. He then added a TD in each of the next three quarters, finishing with a franchise-record four rushing scores and 201 yards on 37 carries in a 42-20 victory.

"I was like a kid in a candy store," Gray told ESPN in 2019. "It was like nothing I could describe. To get to that point, the dedication it takes, the hard work, it's hard to even describe it to people. I mean, it's a blast."

As quickly as Gray found success, he saw it slip away just as fast. After watching film the following Thursday to prepare for his upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions, Gray set his alarm to be ready for Friday's 7:30 a.m. meeting. He charged his phone but didn't realize it wasn't plugged in properly. He overslept and missed the meeting, drawing the ire of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

He never played against the Lions. He had a few carries the rest of the season but was a healthy scratch against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49. It was his last season in New England.

In 2015, he suited up briefly with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had a second stint with the Dolphins, recording a combined 45 carries for 176 yards. Following that season, he never played in the NFL again.

3 Steve Slaton, 2008 season

Steve Slaton had a breakout rookie season with the Texans, but it went all downhill after that

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans appeared to have one of the draft's biggest steals in 2008 after selecting West Virginia running back Steve Slaton in the third round. And he didn't disappoint, at least not at first.

Slaton earned the starting job in Week 2 of the regular season and became only the second player in franchise history to rush for over 100 yards in one half, running for 104 of his 116 yards in the opening 30 minutes against the Tennessee Titans.

Slaton started 15 games as a rookie and rushed 268 times for 1,282 yards with nine touchdowns. He also proved to be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, finishing with 50 receptions for 377 yards and a touchdown.

In 2009, Slaton found himself in the doghouse after having trouble holding on to the ball. He started 10 games but was benched in November in favor of Ryan Moats. He was then placed on injured reserve in December with a shoulder injury. He ultimately finished the season with seven fumbles.

In 2010, he had just 19 carries in 12 games. The Texans released Slaton in 2011, and he appeared in three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2011, carrying the ball 17 times. He was released prior to the 2012 campaign and ended his professional career by playing one season in the CFL for the Toronto Argonauts in 2014.

4 Peyton Hillis, 2010 season

Peyton Hillis had a surprising 1,000-yard season in his first year with the Cleveland Browns

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it was the number change. Maybe it was the change of scenery. Whatever it was, 2010 was a good year for Peyton Hillis on the football field.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2008, Hillis opened his rookie season as the team's starting fullback but became the team's top running back after injuries thinned out the position.

Hillis, a bruising 6-foot-1, 240-pound back, started six games as a rookie and rushed 68 times for 343 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a torn hamstring in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which cost him the rest of the season.

In 2009, his playing time dropped considerably, recording just 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. In March 2010, the Broncos traded Hillis to the Cleveland Browns.

With new life and a new jersey number (he switched to No. 40 after wearing No. 22), Hillis took the NFL by storm in his first year with the Browns in 2010. He took over as the starting back in Week 3 and dominated with a 144-yard rushing performance against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense.

In 14 starts, Hillis rushed 270 times for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 61 receptions for 477 yards and a pair of scores. He became a fan favorite and even graced the cover of "Madden NFL 12."

A variety of injuries plagued Hillis in 2011, and he started only nine games, recording just 587 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Browns released him after the season, and he ended his career with short stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

5 Ickey Woods, 1988 season

The 'Ickey Shuffle' came and went just like that

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Ickey Woods burst onto the NFL scene after the Cincinnati Bengals took him in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft.

The UNLV alum and the Bengals had a magical 1988 season after the rookie running back racked up 1,066 yards and 15 touchdowns, starting 10 of 16 games. Woods quickly became a fan favorite in Cincinnati, following each touchdown run with the "Ickey Shuffle," a quirky dance that became wildly popular among all football followers.

He then helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl 23, a game they lost 20-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. Woods was the top rusher in the game on either side with 79 yards on 20 carries.

Woods tore his ACL in the second game of the 1989 season and was never the same. In 1990, he returned to the Bengals and had just 268 yards in six starts. In 1991, he injured his right knee during the preseason. He had 36 carries for 97 yards that year and never played again.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.