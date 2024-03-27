Highlights

  • The running back position's importance in the NFL has decreased, with average salaries on par with punters.
  • Running backs had the highest share of total touches in 2023, but lower yards per touch compared to wide receivers.
  • Despite being lower earners, running backs impact the game with frequent utilization and physicality.

Traditionally, running backs have been viewed as one of the most critical positions in football, second only to quarterbacks. However, the position's perceived importance has waned over the past decade, with teams increasingly favoring a dual-back or run-by-committee approach.

Currently, the average earnings for a running back in the NFL is on par with what punters typically make. Only three positions command a lower average salary than that of a running back: punter, fullback, and long snapper.

Position

Average Salary

Franchise Tag Value

Quarterback

$9,176,297

$38,301,000

Offensive Line

$3,734,048

$20,985,000

Defensive End

$3,715,306

$21,324,000

Wide Receiver

$3,572,439

$21,816,000

Defensive Tackle

$3,527,518

$22,102,000

Linebacker

$3,383,339

$24,007,000

Kicker

$2,901,879

$5,984,000

Tight End

$2,851,198

$12,693,000

Cornerback

$2,783,600

$19,802,000

Safety

$2,771,178

$17,123,000

Running Back

$2,093,102

$11,951,000

Punter

$1,964,909

$5,984,000

Fullback

$1,877,817

N/A

Long Snapper

$1,106,819

N/A

In 2023, running backs had the highest share of total touches in the NFL, receiving 55% of all touches. Wide receivers came in second, handling roughly half as many at 27%. Despite their higher touch volume, running backs averaged only 4.7 yards per touch, in contrast to the 12.2 yards per touch for wide receivers.

Although the yardage per touch favors wide receivers, running backs are more frequently utilized and often endure more physical contact on the field.

2023 Numbers By Position

Skilled Positions

Touches

Yards

Yards Per Touch

Quarterback

2,285

9,439

4.1

Wide Receiver

7,047

85,838

12.2

Running Back

14,274

66,784

4.7

Tight End

2,699

27,450

10.2
2024 Free Agent Running Back Signings

Nearly half the league swapped RBs

Saquon Barkley with the Philadelphia Eagles
Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2024 offseason, twelve unrestricted free agent running backs were signed to new teams. Of these, eleven are expected to start for their new teams, which makes up one-third of the league's teams. Six of these players finished the 2023 season among the top 25 in average rushing yards per game.

2024 Offseason Running Back Moves

Player

Age

Former team

New Team

Total Rushing Yards Rank

Yards Per Game Rank

Average Annual Value

Saquon Barkley

27

NYG

PHI

16

8

$12,583,333

Josh Jacobs

26

LV

GB

25

15

$12,000,000

D'Andre Swift

25

PHI

CHI

5

13

$8,000,000

Derrick Henry

30

TEN

BAL

2

9

$8,000,000

Tony Pollard

26

DAL

TEN

12

21

$7,000,000

Aaron Jones

29

GB

MIN

36

19

$7,000,000

Devin Singletary

26

HOU

NYG

21

28

$5,500,000

Austin Ekeler

28

LAC

WAS

38

40

$4,170,000

Zack Moss

26

IND

CIN

27

25

$4,000,000

Antonio Gibson

25

WAS

NE

70

96

$3,750,000

Gus Edwards

28

BAL

LAC

24

37

$3,250,000

While each of these free agency signings hold significance in some way, there are a few running backs that have had a more impactful effect on the status of the market at the position.

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans
Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most notable free agent acquisition, Derrick Henry, has parted ways with the Tennessee Titans and landed with the Baltimore Ravens. In four of the past five seasons, Henry has dominated the league in rushing attempts and consistently ranked within the top two for rushing yards.

Additionally, he topped the league in touchdowns and yards per game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Although his performance saw a decline in 2023, factors such as an unstable quarterback and a less than robust offensive line may have been significant contributors.

The Ravens, known for their running game, led the NFL with a roughly 49.9% rushing percentage in 2023, and roughly 46.7% of their touchdowns came from ground plays. Henry is expected to greatly enhance Lamar Jackson's abilities and the Ravens' distinctive approach to the game.

Derrick Henry Stats (Last 5 Seasons)

Year

Age

Games Played

Attempts

Yards

TDs

Yards Per Game

2019

25

15

303*

1540*

16*

102.7*

2020

26

16

378*

2027*

17*

126.7*

2021

27

8

219

937

10

117.1

2022

28

16

349*

1538

13

96.1

2023

29

17

280*

1167

12

68.6

*Led the NFL

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has frequently been sidelined by injuries, but his performance when fit places him among the elite NFL running backs. He has managed to play a full or nearly full regular season only twice, exceeding 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those instances. His versatility as a running back allows him to be a threat on every play.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an excellent fit for him, offering relief for quarterback Jalen Hurts while bolstering the team's offensive dynamics. With Barkley on the team, defenses would face a dilemma, unable to focus solely on stopping either the run or the pass without risking big plays from dynamic receivers downfield.

Josh Jacobs

New Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Just a year after clinching the NFL's 2022 rushing crown with a stellar 1,653 yards on the ground, complemented by an impressive 400 yards in receiving, Josh Jacobs topped the charts in both touches and total yards from scrimmage. In a move that baffled many, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to apply the franchise tag to the 25-year-old Jacobs rather than secure his prowess with a long-term contract.

As Jacobs gears up to take the field with a young Green Bay Packers' offense, it's likely that the Raiders' choice may be a decision they'll look back on with regret. Expect Jacob to return to his 2022 form and contend for the league rushing title once again.

Highest Paid Running Back (AAV)

McCaffrey remains at the top

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game
Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Year after year, we see players landing unprecedented contracts that set new benchmarks for their positions; names like Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill, and Laremy Tunsil come to mind. Christian McCaffrey is rightfully counted among them for running backs, yet the peak salaries seem to taper off more rapidly than those in other roles.

Highest Paid NFL Running Backs

Rank

Player

Average Salary

% of Payroll

Cap Figure

1

Christian McCaffrey

$16,015,875

5%

$14,144,000

2

Alvin Kamara

$15,000,000

5%

$18,759,353

3

Jonathan Taylor

$14,000,000

3%

$10,666,000

4

Saquon Barkley

$12,583,333

5%

$3,950,000

5

Nick Chubb

$12,200,000

4%

$15,825,000

6

Josh Jacobs

$12,000,000

8%

$5,307,343

7

Joe Mixon

$8,500,000

4%

$5,500,000

8

D'Andre Swift

$8,000,000

4%

$5,833,333

9

Derrick Henry

$8,000,000

4%

$5,105,000

10

Tony Pollard

$7,250,000

4%

$4,000,000

11

James Conner

$7,000,000

3%

$8,930,000

12

Aaron Jones

$7,000,000

4%

$3,500,000

13

Miles Sanders

$6,350,000

3%

$7,695,000

14

David Montgomery

$6,000,000

3%

$6,786,754

15

Devin Singletary

$5,500,000

3%

$3,750,000

16

Bijan Robinson

$5,489,634

1%

$4,990,577

17

Jahmyr Gibbs

$4,461,283

1%

$4,055,712

18

Austin Ekeler

$4,215,000

2%

$3,230,000

19

Jamaal Williams

$4,000,000

2%

$4,630,000

20

Zack Moss

$4,000,000

2%

$2,972,058

If you look at McCaffrey's contract and compare it to the running back with the eighth-highest contract, Henry and D'Andre Swift, McCaffrey is set to make twice as much for the upcoming season. In contrast, to find a wide receiver or quarterback with a comparable salary disparity, you'd have to look down to the 21st and 17th highest-paid players at those positions, respectively.

Latest Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Contracts

Not every champion comes at a high cost

Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs

In recent times, NFL teams have shown that winning championships doesn't necessarily require a high-paid running back. This trend is highlighted by the fact that the last 10 Super Bowl-winning teams did not have a running back with a salary exceeding $2 million.

You have to go back to 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks, with Marshawn Lynch earning $7 million that season. Seattle was in a unique situation as their then quarterback Russell Wilson was still on his rookie contract, allowing the team to allocate significant funds to their offensive line and defense.

Super Bowl-Winning RB Salaries

Super Bowl Champion

Year

Running Back

Salary

Kansas City Chiefs

2024

Isiah Pacheco

$870,000

Kansas City Chiefs

2023

Isiah Pacheco

$705,000

Los Angeles Rams

2022

Cam Akers

$890,592

Tampa Bay Buccanees

2021

Leonard Fournette

$2,000,000

Kansas City Chiefs

2020

Damien Williams

$1,050,000

New England Patriots

2019

Sony Michel

$480,000

Philadelphia Eagles

2018

LaGarrette Blount

$900,000

New England Patriots

2017

LaGarrette Blount

$760,000

Denver Broncos

2016

C.J. Anderson

$585,000

New England Patriots

2015

LaGarrette Blount

$1,157,647

As the NFL evolves, the focus has shifted towards a passing-oriented game. Consequently, franchises are investing heavily in quarterbacks and wide receivers, positioning these roles as high earners. This shift suggests that lucrative contracts for these positions are likely to continue in the future, while the status of the running back market remains grim.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

