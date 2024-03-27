Highlights The running back position's importance in the NFL has decreased, with average salaries on par with punters.

Running backs had the highest share of total touches in 2023, but lower yards per touch compared to wide receivers.

Despite being lower earners, running backs impact the game with frequent utilization and physicality.

Traditionally, running backs have been viewed as one of the most critical positions in football, second only to quarterbacks. However, the position's perceived importance has waned over the past decade, with teams increasingly favoring a dual-back or run-by-committee approach.

Currently, the average earnings for a running back in the NFL is on par with what punters typically make. Only three positions command a lower average salary than that of a running back: punter, fullback, and long snapper.

Position Average Salary Franchise Tag Value Quarterback $9,176,297 $38,301,000 Offensive Line $3,734,048 $20,985,000 Defensive End $3,715,306 $21,324,000 Wide Receiver $3,572,439 $21,816,000 Defensive Tackle $3,527,518 $22,102,000 Linebacker $3,383,339 $24,007,000 Kicker $2,901,879 $5,984,000 Tight End $2,851,198 $12,693,000 Cornerback $2,783,600 $19,802,000 Safety $2,771,178 $17,123,000 Running Back $2,093,102 $11,951,000 Punter $1,964,909 $5,984,000 Fullback $1,877,817 N/A Long Snapper $1,106,819 N/A

In 2023, running backs had the highest share of total touches in the NFL, receiving 55% of all touches. Wide receivers came in second, handling roughly half as many at 27%. Despite their higher touch volume, running backs averaged only 4.7 yards per touch, in contrast to the 12.2 yards per touch for wide receivers.

Although the yardage per touch favors wide receivers, running backs are more frequently utilized and often endure more physical contact on the field.

2023 Numbers By Position Skilled Positions Touches Yards Yards Per Touch Quarterback 2,285 9,439 4.1 Wide Receiver 7,047 85,838 12.2 Running Back 14,274 66,784 4.7 Tight End 2,699 27,450 10.2

2024 Free Agent Running Back Signings

Nearly half the league swapped RBs

During the 2024 offseason, twelve unrestricted free agent running backs were signed to new teams. Of these, eleven are expected to start for their new teams, which makes up one-third of the league's teams. Six of these players finished the 2023 season among the top 25 in average rushing yards per game.

2024 Offseason Running Back Moves Player Age Former team New Team Total Rushing Yards Rank Yards Per Game Rank Average Annual Value Saquon Barkley 27 NYG PHI 16 8 $12,583,333 Josh Jacobs 26 LV GB 25 15 $12,000,000 D'Andre Swift 25 PHI CHI 5 13 $8,000,000 Derrick Henry 30 TEN BAL 2 9 $8,000,000 Tony Pollard 26 DAL TEN 12 21 $7,000,000 Aaron Jones 29 GB MIN 36 19 $7,000,000 Devin Singletary 26 HOU NYG 21 28 $5,500,000 Austin Ekeler 28 LAC WAS 38 40 $4,170,000 Zack Moss 26 IND CIN 27 25 $4,000,000 Antonio Gibson 25 WAS NE 70 96 $3,750,000 Gus Edwards 28 BAL LAC 24 37 $3,250,000

While each of these free agency signings hold significance in some way, there are a few running backs that have had a more impactful effect on the status of the market at the position.

Derrick Henry

The most notable free agent acquisition, Derrick Henry, has parted ways with the Tennessee Titans and landed with the Baltimore Ravens. In four of the past five seasons, Henry has dominated the league in rushing attempts and consistently ranked within the top two for rushing yards.

Additionally, he topped the league in touchdowns and yards per game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Although his performance saw a decline in 2023, factors such as an unstable quarterback and a less than robust offensive line may have been significant contributors.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a running back lead the team in rushing since Lamar Jackson's rookie season in 2018.

The Ravens, known for their running game, led the NFL with a roughly 49.9% rushing percentage in 2023, and roughly 46.7% of their touchdowns came from ground plays. Henry is expected to greatly enhance Lamar Jackson's abilities and the Ravens' distinctive approach to the game.

Derrick Henry Stats (Last 5 Seasons) Year Age Games Played Attempts Yards TDs Yards Per Game 2019 25 15 303* 1540* 16* 102.7* 2020 26 16 378* 2027* 17* 126.7* 2021 27 8 219 937 10 117.1 2022 28 16 349* 1538 13 96.1 2023 29 17 280* 1167 12 68.6 *Led the NFL

Saquon Barkley

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has frequently been sidelined by injuries, but his performance when fit places him among the elite NFL running backs. He has managed to play a full or nearly full regular season only twice, exceeding 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those instances. His versatility as a running back allows him to be a threat on every play.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an excellent fit for him, offering relief for quarterback Jalen Hurts while bolstering the team's offensive dynamics. With Barkley on the team, defenses would face a dilemma, unable to focus solely on stopping either the run or the pass without risking big plays from dynamic receivers downfield.

Josh Jacobs

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Just a year after clinching the NFL's 2022 rushing crown with a stellar 1,653 yards on the ground, complemented by an impressive 400 yards in receiving, Josh Jacobs topped the charts in both touches and total yards from scrimmage. In a move that baffled many, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to apply the franchise tag to the 25-year-old Jacobs rather than secure his prowess with a long-term contract.

As Jacobs gears up to take the field with a young Green Bay Packers' offense, it's likely that the Raiders' choice may be a decision they'll look back on with regret. Expect Jacob to return to his 2022 form and contend for the league rushing title once again.

Highest Paid Running Back (AAV)

McCaffrey remains at the top

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Year after year, we see players landing unprecedented contracts that set new benchmarks for their positions; names like Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill, and Laremy Tunsil come to mind. Christian McCaffrey is rightfully counted among them for running backs, yet the peak salaries seem to taper off more rapidly than those in other roles.

Highest Paid NFL Running Backs Rank Player Average Salary % of Payroll Cap Figure 1 Christian McCaffrey $16,015,875 5% $14,144,000 2 Alvin Kamara $15,000,000 5% $18,759,353 3 Jonathan Taylor $14,000,000 3% $10,666,000 4 Saquon Barkley $12,583,333 5% $3,950,000 5 Nick Chubb $12,200,000 4% $15,825,000 6 Josh Jacobs $12,000,000 8% $5,307,343 7 Joe Mixon $8,500,000 4% $5,500,000 8 D'Andre Swift $8,000,000 4% $5,833,333 9 Derrick Henry $8,000,000 4% $5,105,000 10 Tony Pollard $7,250,000 4% $4,000,000 11 James Conner $7,000,000 3% $8,930,000 12 Aaron Jones $7,000,000 4% $3,500,000 13 Miles Sanders $6,350,000 3% $7,695,000 14 David Montgomery $6,000,000 3% $6,786,754 15 Devin Singletary $5,500,000 3% $3,750,000 16 Bijan Robinson $5,489,634 1% $4,990,577 17 Jahmyr Gibbs $4,461,283 1% $4,055,712 18 Austin Ekeler $4,215,000 2% $3,230,000 19 Jamaal Williams $4,000,000 2% $4,630,000 20 Zack Moss $4,000,000 2% $2,972,058

If you look at McCaffrey's contract and compare it to the running back with the eighth-highest contract, Henry and D'Andre Swift, McCaffrey is set to make twice as much for the upcoming season. In contrast, to find a wide receiver or quarterback with a comparable salary disparity, you'd have to look down to the 21st and 17th highest-paid players at those positions, respectively.

Latest Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Contracts

Not every champion comes at a high cost

In recent times, NFL teams have shown that winning championships doesn't necessarily require a high-paid running back. This trend is highlighted by the fact that the last 10 Super Bowl-winning teams did not have a running back with a salary exceeding $2 million.

You have to go back to 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks, with Marshawn Lynch earning $7 million that season. Seattle was in a unique situation as their then quarterback Russell Wilson was still on his rookie contract, allowing the team to allocate significant funds to their offensive line and defense.

Super Bowl-Winning RB Salaries Super Bowl Champion Year Running Back Salary Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Isiah Pacheco $870,000 Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Isiah Pacheco $705,000 Los Angeles Rams 2022 Cam Akers $890,592 Tampa Bay Buccanees 2021 Leonard Fournette $2,000,000 Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Damien Williams $1,050,000 New England Patriots 2019 Sony Michel $480,000 Philadelphia Eagles 2018 LaGarrette Blount $900,000 New England Patriots 2017 LaGarrette Blount $760,000 Denver Broncos 2016 C.J. Anderson $585,000 New England Patriots 2015 LaGarrette Blount $1,157,647

As the NFL evolves, the focus has shifted towards a passing-oriented game. Consequently, franchises are investing heavily in quarterbacks and wide receivers, positioning these roles as high earners. This shift suggests that lucrative contracts for these positions are likely to continue in the future, while the status of the running back market remains grim.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.