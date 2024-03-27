Highlights
- The running back position's importance in the NFL has decreased, with average salaries on par with punters.
- Running backs had the highest share of total touches in 2023, but lower yards per touch compared to wide receivers.
- Despite being lower earners, running backs impact the game with frequent utilization and physicality.
Traditionally, running backs have been viewed as one of the most critical positions in football, second only to quarterbacks. However, the position's perceived importance has waned over the past decade, with teams increasingly favoring a dual-back or run-by-committee approach.
Currently, the average earnings for a running back in the NFL is on par with what punters typically make. Only three positions command a lower average salary than that of a running back: punter, fullback, and long snapper.
|
Position
|
Average Salary
|
Franchise Tag Value
|
Quarterback
|
$9,176,297
|
$38,301,000
|
Offensive Line
|
$3,734,048
|
$20,985,000
|
Defensive End
|
$3,715,306
|
$21,324,000
|
Wide Receiver
|
$3,572,439
|
$21,816,000
|
Defensive Tackle
|
$3,527,518
|
$22,102,000
|
Linebacker
|
$3,383,339
|
$24,007,000
|
Kicker
|
$2,901,879
|
$5,984,000
|
Tight End
|
$2,851,198
|
$12,693,000
|
Cornerback
|
$2,783,600
|
$19,802,000
|
Safety
|
$2,771,178
|
$17,123,000
|
Running Back
|
$2,093,102
|
$11,951,000
|
Punter
|
$1,964,909
|
$5,984,000
|
Fullback
|
$1,877,817
|
N/A
|
Long Snapper
|
$1,106,819
|
N/A
In 2023, running backs had the highest share of total touches in the NFL, receiving 55% of all touches. Wide receivers came in second, handling roughly half as many at 27%. Despite their higher touch volume, running backs averaged only 4.7 yards per touch, in contrast to the 12.2 yards per touch for wide receivers.
Although the yardage per touch favors wide receivers, running backs are more frequently utilized and often endure more physical contact on the field.
|
2023 Numbers By Position
|
Skilled Positions
|
Touches
|
Yards
|
Yards Per Touch
|
Quarterback
|
2,285
|
9,439
|
4.1
|
Wide Receiver
|
7,047
|
85,838
|
12.2
|
Running Back
|
14,274
|
66,784
|
4.7
|
Tight End
|
2,699
|
27,450
|
10.2
NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Instant Updates on Every Move & Rumor From Every TeamDon't miss a moment or a move—no matter how small—during 2024's NFL Free Agent Frenzy. Trades, signings, rumors, and cuts, we've got it covered!
2024 Free Agent Running Back Signings
Nearly half the league swapped RBs
During the 2024 offseason, twelve unrestricted free agent running backs were signed to new teams. Of these, eleven are expected to start for their new teams, which makes up one-third of the league's teams. Six of these players finished the 2023 season among the top 25 in average rushing yards per game.
|
2024 Offseason Running Back Moves
|
Player
|
Age
|
Former team
|
New Team
|
Total Rushing Yards Rank
|
Yards Per Game Rank
|
Average Annual Value
|
Saquon Barkley
|
27
|
NYG
|
PHI
|
16
|
8
|
$12,583,333
|
Josh Jacobs
|
26
|
LV
|
GB
|
25
|
15
|
$12,000,000
|
D'Andre Swift
|
25
|
PHI
|
CHI
|
5
|
13
|
$8,000,000
|
Derrick Henry
|
30
|
TEN
|
BAL
|
2
|
9
|
$8,000,000
|
Tony Pollard
|
26
|
DAL
|
TEN
|
12
|
21
|
$7,000,000
|
Aaron Jones
|
29
|
GB
|
MIN
|
36
|
19
|
$7,000,000
|
Devin Singletary
|
26
|
HOU
|
NYG
|
21
|
28
|
$5,500,000
|
Austin Ekeler
|
28
|
LAC
|
WAS
|
38
|
40
|
$4,170,000
|
Zack Moss
|
26
|
IND
|
CIN
|
27
|
25
|
$4,000,000
|
Antonio Gibson
|
25
|
WAS
|
NE
|
70
|
96
|
$3,750,000
|
Gus Edwards
|
28
|
BAL
|
LAC
|
24
|
37
|
$3,250,000
While each of these free agency signings hold significance in some way, there are a few running backs that have had a more impactful effect on the status of the market at the position.
Derrick Henry
The most notable free agent acquisition, Derrick Henry, has parted ways with the Tennessee Titans and landed with the Baltimore Ravens. In four of the past five seasons, Henry has dominated the league in rushing attempts and consistently ranked within the top two for rushing yards.
Additionally, he topped the league in touchdowns and yards per game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Although his performance saw a decline in 2023, factors such as an unstable quarterback and a less than robust offensive line may have been significant contributors.
GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a running back lead the team in rushing since Lamar Jackson's rookie season in 2018.
The Ravens, known for their running game, led the NFL with a roughly 49.9% rushing percentage in 2023, and roughly 46.7% of their touchdowns came from ground plays. Henry is expected to greatly enhance Lamar Jackson's abilities and the Ravens' distinctive approach to the game.
|
Derrick Henry Stats (Last 5 Seasons)
|
Year
|
Age
|
Games Played
|
Attempts
|
Yards
|
TDs
|
Yards Per Game
|
2019
|
25
|
15
|
303*
|
1540*
|
16*
|
102.7*
|
2020
|
26
|
16
|
378*
|
2027*
|
17*
|
126.7*
|
2021
|
27
|
8
|
219
|
937
|
10
|
117.1
|
2022
|
28
|
16
|
349*
|
1538
|
13
|
96.1
|
2023
|
29
|
17
|
280*
|
1167
|
12
|
68.6
|
*Led the NFL
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley has frequently been sidelined by injuries, but his performance when fit places him among the elite NFL running backs. He has managed to play a full or nearly full regular season only twice, exceeding 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those instances. His versatility as a running back allows him to be a threat on every play.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be an excellent fit for him, offering relief for quarterback Jalen Hurts while bolstering the team's offensive dynamics. With Barkley on the team, defenses would face a dilemma, unable to focus solely on stopping either the run or the pass without risking big plays from dynamic receivers downfield.
Josh Jacobs
Just a year after clinching the NFL's 2022 rushing crown with a stellar 1,653 yards on the ground, complemented by an impressive 400 yards in receiving, Josh Jacobs topped the charts in both touches and total yards from scrimmage. In a move that baffled many, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to apply the franchise tag to the 25-year-old Jacobs rather than secure his prowess with a long-term contract.
As Jacobs gears up to take the field with a young Green Bay Packers' offense, it's likely that the Raiders' choice may be a decision they'll look back on with regret. Expect Jacob to return to his 2022 form and contend for the league rushing title once again.
Highest Paid Running Back (AAV)
McCaffrey remains at the top
Year after year, we see players landing unprecedented contracts that set new benchmarks for their positions; names like Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill, and Laremy Tunsil come to mind. Christian McCaffrey is rightfully counted among them for running backs, yet the peak salaries seem to taper off more rapidly than those in other roles.
|
Highest Paid NFL Running Backs
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Average Salary
|
% of Payroll
|
Cap Figure
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
$16,015,875
|
5%
|
$14,144,000
|
2
|
Alvin Kamara
|
$15,000,000
|
5%
|
$18,759,353
|
3
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
$14,000,000
|
3%
|
$10,666,000
|
4
|
Saquon Barkley
|
$12,583,333
|
5%
|
$3,950,000
|
5
|
Nick Chubb
|
$12,200,000
|
4%
|
$15,825,000
|
6
|
Josh Jacobs
|
$12,000,000
|
8%
|
$5,307,343
|
7
|
Joe Mixon
|
$8,500,000
|
4%
|
$5,500,000
|
8
|
D'Andre Swift
|
$8,000,000
|
4%
|
$5,833,333
|
9
|
Derrick Henry
|
$8,000,000
|
4%
|
$5,105,000
|
10
|
Tony Pollard
|
$7,250,000
|
4%
|
$4,000,000
|
11
|
James Conner
|
$7,000,000
|
3%
|
$8,930,000
|
12
|
Aaron Jones
|
$7,000,000
|
4%
|
$3,500,000
|
13
|
Miles Sanders
|
$6,350,000
|
3%
|
$7,695,000
|
14
|
David Montgomery
|
$6,000,000
|
3%
|
$6,786,754
|
15
|
Devin Singletary
|
$5,500,000
|
3%
|
$3,750,000
|
16
|
Bijan Robinson
|
$5,489,634
|
1%
|
$4,990,577
|
17
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
|
$4,461,283
|
1%
|
$4,055,712
|
18
|
Austin Ekeler
|
$4,215,000
|
2%
|
$3,230,000
|
19
|
Jamaal Williams
|
$4,000,000
|
2%
|
$4,630,000
|
20
|
Zack Moss
|
$4,000,000
|
2%
|
$2,972,058
If you look at McCaffrey's contract and compare it to the running back with the eighth-highest contract, Henry and D'Andre Swift, McCaffrey is set to make twice as much for the upcoming season. In contrast, to find a wide receiver or quarterback with a comparable salary disparity, you'd have to look down to the 21st and 17th highest-paid players at those positions, respectively.
Latest Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Contracts
Not every champion comes at a high cost
In recent times, NFL teams have shown that winning championships doesn't necessarily require a high-paid running back. This trend is highlighted by the fact that the last 10 Super Bowl-winning teams did not have a running back with a salary exceeding $2 million.
You have to go back to 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks, with Marshawn Lynch earning $7 million that season. Seattle was in a unique situation as their then quarterback Russell Wilson was still on his rookie contract, allowing the team to allocate significant funds to their offensive line and defense.
|
Super Bowl-Winning RB Salaries
|
Super Bowl Champion
|
Year
|
Running Back
|
Salary
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2024
|
Isiah Pacheco
|
$870,000
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2023
|
Isiah Pacheco
|
$705,000
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2022
|
Cam Akers
|
$890,592
|
Tampa Bay Buccanees
|
2021
|
Leonard Fournette
|
$2,000,000
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2020
|
Damien Williams
|
$1,050,000
|
New England Patriots
|
2019
|
Sony Michel
|
$480,000
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
2018
|
LaGarrette Blount
|
$900,000
|
New England Patriots
|
2017
|
LaGarrette Blount
|
$760,000
|
Denver Broncos
|
2016
|
C.J. Anderson
|
$585,000
|
New England Patriots
|
2015
|
LaGarrette Blount
|
$1,157,647
As the NFL evolves, the focus has shifted towards a passing-oriented game. Consequently, franchises are investing heavily in quarterbacks and wide receivers, positioning these roles as high earners. This shift suggests that lucrative contracts for these positions are likely to continue in the future, while the status of the running back market remains grim.
All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.