Former NFL player Russell Okung has revealed the secrets behind his body transformation as he has claimed to have lost over 100 lbs since retiring from the NFL.

Russell Okung was certainly one of the more talented players in the National Football League when he was in his prime, playing a big role in helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2013 and reach another a year later, before plying his trade for the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers, earning Pro Bowl honours in 2012 and 2017 before retiring in 2021.

Being the biggest men on the field, offensive lineman need a lot in them if they are going to stay in the best condition possible and to be as hard to shift as they can, which is why their diets can often be quite insane to think about for a normal person.

An article on ESPN of former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas explains what his daily food quota was, and whilst Okung’s was probably at least slightly different, it just gives an idea into what an offensive lineman needs to stay in shape, with reports suggesting that the average offensive lineman needs to consume 6,200 to 6,500 calories per day during their peak to get them through a game.

But now that he’s away from the sport, Okung can go on a different diet to counteract the amount of work he’s putting in on a daily basis, and the results have been rather remarkable.

Russell Okung really shedding the pounds in retirement

A few weeks ago, he posted a photo on social media in which he showed off just how much weight he had lost since leaving the National Football League:

Now though he has taken to social media once again to reveal what his secret was to shedding all that weight, and it turns out he just went through one rather simple trick, keeping his diet to just one form of substance, that being water, an awful lot of water.

Video: Russel Okung reveals insight into his post-NFL diet:

Whether this is a diet that is suitable for everyone, it’s impossible to say, and I don’t want to be the one giving out nutritional advice, but it has to be said that it really is remarkable how something so simple can cause such a big change on a person’s body.