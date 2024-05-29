Highlights NFL teams face grueling stretches of 3 games in 10 days in the 2024 season, risking player health.

10 NFL teams, including the Jets, Seahawks, and Saints, will undergo challenging schedules.

Despite player complaints, the league may need to prioritize player safety to avoid costly injuries.

In a day and age where NFL players have been vocal about player health and treatment, the NFL Scheduling Committee took a bold approach to the regular season schedule.

In 2024, 10 different teams will have to play three games in a 10-day span, something that hasn't happened for any ball club in the past five years.

With the steady disapproval from organizations regarding short weeks for teams playing on Thursday Night Football, there will no doubt be many upset by the fact that their squad will be put through a grueling stretch of competition while trying to remain healthy and competitive throughout the season.

NFL is Taking a Major Risk

Losing players to injuries could offset some big contenders late in the season

The New York Jets will be the first to undergo the gauntlet as they play their first three games in 10 days. The other teams struck with this misfortune on their regular season schedule are the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans.

Teams Who Will Play Three Games in 10 Days (2024) Team 3-Game Span New York Jets Week 1 - 3: @ SF (9/9), @ TEN (9/15), vs NE (9/19) Seattle Seahawks Week 4 - 7: @ DET (9/30), vs NYG (10/6), vs SF (10/10) New Orleans Saints Week 5 - 8: @ KC (10/7), vs TB (10/13), vs DEN (10/17) Dallas Cowboys Week 11-13: vs HOU (11/18), @ WAS (11/24), vs NYG (11/28) Cincinnati Bengals Week 14-16: @ Dallas (12/9), @ TEN (12/15), vs CLE (12/19) Chicago Bears Week 15-17: @ MIN (12/16), vs DET (12/22), vs SEA (12/26) Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 - 17: @ PHI (12/15), @ BAL (12/21), vs KC (12/25) Baltimore Ravens Week 15 - 17: @ NYG (12/15), vs PIT (12/21), @ HOU (12/25) Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 - 17: @ CLE (12/15), vs HOU (12/21), @ PIT (12/25) Houston Texans Week 15 - 17: vs MIA (12/15), @ KC (12/21), vsBAL (12/25)

While the league is doing their best to fill up prime-time slots with watchable games, the risk of overworking teams late in the season could result in costly injuries that derail a franchise's pursuit of winning a Super Bowl.

Whether it's the early season slate putting Aaron Rodgers through a packed first few weeks fresh off of his missed 2023 season due to a torn Achilles—not to mention their record six primetime games in the first 11 weeks—or the fact that five teams with playoff aspirations are all going to be trying to manage their overfilled schedule through the final weeks of the regular season, the schedule-makers weren't doing anyone any favors.

Players like Joe Burrow have spoken out about the reckless scheduling, but as of now, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears. Still, the league will need to do whatever they can to help make these three-game stretches as safe as possible for each ball club, because losing talent on the field will always hurt the overall product.

