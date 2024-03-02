Highlights This cornerback class is filled with great talent, but one prospect broke away from the pack.

Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens was on his way to a historic day before getting hurt running the 40-yard dash.

Penn State TE Theo Johnson posted a historic day for his position, and could see a huge stock boost because of it.

Day 2 of on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, as the defensive backs and tight ends took to the field to run through the combine and it's multitude of athletic tests and positional drills in front of all 32 teams. There have been plenty who have taken advantage of the opportunity to perform in front of scouts. While others have struggled at an undesirable time.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers Test Prospect Position Result 40-Yard Dash Nate Wiggins (Clemson) CB 4.28 10 Yard Split Deantre Prince (Mississippi) CB 1.47 Vertical Jump Elijah Jones (Boston College) CB 42.50" Broad Jump Tyler Owens (Texas Tech) S 146" 3-Cone Drill Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) CB 6.62 Short Shuttle Myles Harden (South Dakota) CB 3.98 Bench Press Jordan Jefferson (LSU) DL 34 reps

No one will have their career defined by what takes place here at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the chance to showcase their skills and abilities is invaluable. Here is a closer look at those who took advantage and those who may leave Indianapolis feeling disappointed.

Winners

The cornerback order is starting to take shape

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Coming into the combine, Theo Johnson was already an enticing tight end prospect due to his excellent size (6'6", 259 pounds) and blocking ability. After a great day of testing, there will be even more intrigue. With an eye-catching 4.57 40 time, a 39.5-inch vertical, and a 125-inch broad jump, Johnson established himself as one of the best athletic profiles of all-time at the position.

On tape, Johnson looked a bit stiff, so to not only dispel questions about his athleticism, but also showcase how much he really has, there could be a tremendous boost in stock. The Penn State product was expected to be a mid-Day 3 pick, but with this testing, don't be surprised if he works himself into the late-Day 2 range thanks to his impressive profile.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

No one from the top batch of cornerbacks had a horrible day, but almost everyone had something that could be pointed to as a flaw. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean didn't test due to injuries, Nate Wiggins came in light at 173 pounds, and Terrion Arnold ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which is fine but not stellar. However, there was one from the group who was excellent through and through, and it was Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell.

Mitchell came in with nice size at 6'0" and 195 pounds, and he shone during testing with a 4.33 40-yard dash, a phenomenal 10-yard split (1.51), and impressive leaping ability (38-inch vertical; 122-inch broad) to solidify himself as a top cornerback in this draft. While there will be an ongoing debate, the Toledo product now has a chance to be the first of the group to hear his name called on draft day and should undoubtedly be picked in the top 20.

Calen Bullock, S, USC

The former Trojan entered the combine with a stock that was starting to fall back to the rest of the crowd, but after his combine, the USC product should begin to hear more chatter surrounding his name again. During the season, Bullock flashed excellent ball skills and range, but there were questions about his straight line speed.

Those questions dissolved into nothingness after Bullock posted a 4.48 40 time and the best 10-yard split (1.58) among all safeties at the combine. With other safeties struggling to perform up to expectations, Bullock having a great run will benefit him tremendously. Unfortunately, he did sit out the rest of the tests, but he showcased the same smoothness for on-field drills that could be seen on tape.

Losers

A tough day could hinder the draft stock of these prospects

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Popular opinion had Ja'Tavion Sanders placed as the second-best tight end in this class, and a potential late-first round pick with a great day of testing. With that, the Texas Longhorn came into the combine and disappointed, putting up the third-slowest 40-time (4.69) for this year's combine at the tight end position.

There were already concerns about Sanders and his ability to work in-line as a blocker. With his testing placing him in the middle of the pack, there could be a drop in his expected draft range.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

During his collegiate career, Kinchens showcased excellent ball-hawking skills and deep coverage ability that made him project as an enticing free safety prospect for the NFL. With underwhelming jumps (35-inch vertical; 110-inch broad) and a disappointing 40-yard dash (4.65) the Hurricane did not showcase the athleticism required to handle playing deep safety in the pros.

His stock was viewed as first- or second-round worthy, but following his combine performance, he could drop down boards and potentially still be waiting to hear his name heading into Day 3.

Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

No one was off to a hotter start to their combine testing than Texas Tech's Tyler Owens. He wowed with a 146-inch broad jump that was second-best all time behind Byron Jones. To pair with that, Owens posted a 41-inch vertical that was best among safeties, and fourth on the day.

Everything was going perfectly for Owens until he stepped up for his 40-yard dash and let up around the 30-yard mark due to injury. No one is going to dock Owens for getting hurt during testing, but the more recorded results for Owens, the better, and by getting hurt, he potentially lost out on some extra attention on one of the biggest stages of the draft process.

What to Watch For on Day 3 of Testing

RBs, QBs, and WRs take the field

The rest of the offensive skill players are set to take the field on Saturday, and there are plenty of prospects to watch. Perhaps most notable of the group will be Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. The 21-year-old passer is the highest-rated participating quarterback, according to reports.

Getting the chance to showcase his arm and athleticism against the likes of Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Spencer Rattler could be an excellent opportunity for teams and scouts alike to witness his potential outside of a run-heavy offense.

In addition, the wideouts are bringing plenty of speed to the field. Expect receivers such as Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy, and Anthony Gould to post impressive 40-yard dash times. Will they be able to best Nate Wiggins' 4.28 time recorded on Day 2? Tune in on NFL Network to find out.

