Highlights John Ross made headlines with his astounding 4.22 40-yard dash time.

Byron Jones utilized the NFL Draft combine to launch himself into the first round, including setting the record for the longest broad jump.

Justin Ernst holds the longest combine record, tallying 51 reps in the bench press in 1999.

The NFL Combine is an array of football-related events on and off the field that give prospects the chance to showcase their athleticism, skill, and personality to teams all around the NFL.

This event began in 1982 and was originally hosted in Tampa, Florida. Since 1987, however, Indianapolis, Indiana has hosted the event, and most recently, it has done so at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

This week-long showcase is filled with aspiring prospects, scouts, coaches, and media members all hoping for the same thing: impressive results and standout performances. While the combine can be a make-or-break event for prospects, some players have made the most of the event and etched their names in the history books with records that are yet to be broken.

40-yard dash

John Ross blazed by the competition with a 4.22

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Before John Ross was selected with the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, he came into the combine with hefty expectations to turn in a great day thanks to his incredible speed. Despite the fact that people were already anticipating a great time, Ross appeared to have lightning injected in his cleats, running a record-setting 4.22 40-yard dash.

Top 40-yard dash times by position Position Prospect (Draft year) Time QB Michael Vick (2001) 4.33 RB Chris Johnson (2008) 4.24 WR John Ross (2017) 4.22 TE Matt Jones (2005) 4.37 OL Terron Armstead (2013) 4.71 DL Amare Barno (2022) 4.36 LB Micah Parsons (2021) 4.36 DB Kalon Barnes (2022) 4.23

For as many events and drills that are held during the NFL Scouting Combine, nothing captures the attention of fans quite like the 40-yard dash. Any prospects who turn in a great time have a chance to capture the attention of scouts and improve their chances of being selected on draft day.

3-cone drill

Jordan Thomas wowed in 2018 with his 6.28 3-cone time

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Receivers and defensive backs largely dominate the 3-cone drill as it can be an excellent showcase of shiftiness and footwork, traits that are pivotal to both positions' success.

In 2018, Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas set the record by tabbing a 6.28-second time in the drill and immediately capturing the attention of scouts.

Top 5 NFL Scouting Combine 3-cone performers Player (year) Position 3-cone Jordan Thomas (2018) CB 6.28 Donnie Avery (2008) WR 6.30 Jeff Maehl (2011) WR 6.42 Buster Skrine (2011) CB 6.44 Scott Long (2010) WR 6.45

Thomas went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft but eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. Following his time in the NFL, the former Sooner spent some time with the Columbus Destroyers in the Arena Football League, but appears to have retired from football.

Bench Press

Justin Ernst pumped iron a whopping 51 times at the combine

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In an event dominated by speed, the linemen finally get their chance to shine when they bring out the 225-pound barbell and let the prospects showcase their strength. In 1999, Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Ernst took his spot on the weight bench and churned out 51 reps, the only player to record over 50 in combine history.

Ernst went on to have an impressive day, testing in the 90th percentile for defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.79), short shuttle (4.24), and broad jump (113"), but the performance was not enough to get drafted. He was signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad for the 1999 NFL season but failed to ever make the active roster.

Vertical Jump

Josh Imatorbhebhe reached new heights at the combine

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The boxes have been checked for drills pertaining to speed and strength, but the testing for jumping ability is a great measure of explosiveness for incoming prospects.

Gerald Sensabaugh had set the record in 2005 with a 46-inch jump that stood firm through 15 years of participants. However, that all changed in 2021 when Illinois wideout Josh Imatorbhebhe successfully jumped 46.5 inches and placed a claim on the all-time top spot. Imatorbhebhe also posted a notable 134-inch broad jump at the combine, tied for sixth best that year.

Despite his productive collegiate career and notable combine performance, Imatorbhebhe was far from a top prospect in his class and went undrafted upon his entry into the NFL. He spent the 2021 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, but opted to retire after the year to pursue a career as a strategy consultant with Deloitte.

Broad Jump

Byron Jones posted a career day, including a historic 147" leap

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There aren't many with a historic combine outing to the level that Byron Jones performed back in 2015. His broad jump stole the show with a 147" number that was six inches longer than anyone else in the event's history. However, Jones posted elite numbers in just about every other drill he participated in, and exploded his stock for the NFL Draft in the process as many hopeful prospects will attempt to do this year.

Byron Jones NFL Scouting Combine results Drill Byron Jones Percentile Broad jump 147" 99th Vertical jump 44 1/2" 99th 3-cone drill 6.78 91st Short shuttle 3.94 98th 60-yard shuttle 10.98 95th

Jones historic day helped boost him up draft boards around the league, and ultimately led to him being selected with the 27th pick in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys. After five seasons spent in Dallas, Jones hit free agency and joined the Miami Dolphins for three seasons before being released due to injuries.

Short shuttle

Kevin Kasper scooted his way into the record books with a 3.73 20-yard shuttle

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Also referred to as the '20-yard shuttle', the short shuttle is a test designed to measure the agility of prospects. The event helps determine how athletes handle running at full speed while attempting to change direction and regather momentum, helping scouts understand their ability to consistently win with speed at the next level.

Athletes have seemingly regressed in this area, though, as the top three times for this drill came before 2004, with Iowa wide receiver Kevin Kasper recording a 3.73-second short shuttle in 2001.

Kasper was selected with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos and stuck with the organization for part of two seasons before spending stints with three other franchises from the 2002–2004 seasons. The receiver stuck around on practice squads for the next four seasons outside a 2006 stint with the Detroit Lions, but failed to stick around long after that.

Measurements

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of testing, the prospects will go through plenty of exams, interviews, meetings, and measurements. While the results of most are kept private, the measurements are made public and shared for all to see. Here are some of the largest and tiniest numbers we've seen throughout the event's history.

NFL Scouting Combine record measurements Measurement Biggest (Draft year) Number Smallest (Draft year) Number Height Dennis Roland (2006) / Dan Skipper (2017) 6'10" Trindon Holliday (2010) / J.J. Taylor (2020) 5'5" Weight LaQuan McGowan (2016) 405 lbs Aaron Lockett (2002) / Tutu Atwell (2021) 155 lbs Wingspan Jaryd Jones-Smith (2018) 88 1/2" Kyler Murray (2019) 69 1/2" Arm length Clayton Geathers (2010) 37 3/4" Wan'Dale Robinson (2022) 27 5/8" Hand size Le'Raven Clark (2016) 11 7/8" Jacoby Jones (2007) 7 1/2"

The most notable of the batch is LaQuan McGowan, measuring in at an eye-popping 405 pounds, the only player to weigh over 400 pounds in combine history. That number becomes more notable when you realize that McGowan arrived at the combine testing as a tight end.

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray appears on this list with the smallest wingspan ever recorded. Despite his diminutive stature, Murray was still selected with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's remained the starting quarterback in Arizona ever since.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.