The New York Jets and Chicago Bears celebrated the success of the first ever UK NFL Flag League for girls with an Americana-inspired Championship Event in Ealing yesterday evening.

At the festival event, twelve teams competed to cement their place in the League table, with Ealing Fields pipping Beaconsfield to the post with a 38:12 score in the final Championship Game. They will have the opportunity to play against a girls’ flag team from Germany around the NFL London Games taking place in October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They will be honoured on field as part of NFL's efforts to grow the sport’s popularity in both countries.

The New York Jets and Chicago Bears NFL Girls Flag league was launched to introduce a new sport to young girls in the London area and overcome barriers in physical activity. The benefits of Flag experienced by the girls include creating friendships, life-long psychological skills in communication and resilience, and supporting healthy mental wellbeing.

Phoebe Schecter, NFL & IFAF Global Flag Ambassador and Team GB NFL Player was also on hand to lend words of encouragement to the girls, and she also sat down with us to discuss the importance of the sport for girls and her vision for what it will look like moving forward.

GiveMeSport: It's a pleasure to chat to you. Given that you are, for lack of a better title, the UK Flag Football Poster Child, you must feel like a proud mum on a day like today?

Phoebe Schecter: I think you hit the nail on the head with that one, because just thinking back only a couple of months ago when we were first here and watch the girls getting involved, and now looking out there and seeing how they've totally taken football and made it their own. The kind of confidence that comes with playing the sport that we spoke about in the beginning, they've got that out there and they're lining up in formation, they've got their defences down. They're having a great time. They're all smiling, they look amazing in their uniforms, so all of it coming together. I just feel like this is just so incredible. And to have this here in England is amazing.

GMS: Yeah, you see how they’ve got it all together, I think it's cool to see that a lot of them have taken it up incredibly well. Now you have sort of an odd journey into the swarm of American Football. Tell us a little more about it.

PS: Yes. So about 10 years ago, I moved to England. My mom's British, so I've got dual citizenship. And I moved over here to work with horses initially. And once I moved here, it was pretty much December 2012, it's kinding dark that time of year. It's not the best time in terms of loving England. But I saw this ad on social media for American Football up near me in Manchester and I just thought I was out of my comfort zone, I was so much more willing to take risks. I had nothing to lose, essentially. So I went to these trials, had no idea what I was doing. I think they thought I did because I've got an American accent, but I can't throw, unfortunately, it doesn't come with the accent.

But I somehow made the team, I just had the best day. I mean, even from a social standpoint, which is a big part of this for a lot of girls, those girls I met 10 years ago, I'm still friends with to this day, which is what I wanted to build and started playing and eventually thought ‘oh, I wouldn't be able to play forever’. So I got involved in coaching, coaching with Titans youth and kind of building my way up and eventually earning myself an internship with the Buffalo Bills through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

GMS: And then explain the transition to flag as well.

PS: So it was actually only a little bit of time after I started playing football. And through a friend, they said ‘Hey, you should try the sport. It's like American Football’. Now back then I couldn't catch I was only on defence. But I went to it, and I just thought, ‘oh my gosh, this for me’, it helped me understand the rules so much better. Because in the States, I never really followed the sport. So playing flag, it kind of removed those barriers. And so flag football now has almost superseded playing tackle for me, because I just enjoy so much. You travel the world, there's so much opportunity within the sport.

GMS: You mentioned removing barriers, do you think that something like flag is a nice way to sort of get girls introduced to it? Some will enjoy flag and then they say ‘Oh, maybe I will play tackle football later on in life.’?

PS: Absolutely. And I've seen it happen a bunch, you know, even with girls that end up on our national team, they started in flag, but they loved it so much. And once they understood the rules, they really got involved and they wanted to play tackle, they it almost was like an easier step into that contact, as opposed to just going straight into contact, because you've got the basic core skills of catching, throwing, coming to balance with defence.

So it's been great to see how much it's progressed over the years and how many more people, especially women are playing flag football. You know, days like today, the Jets and Bears and them coming together. Think of this next generation of young people who are going to be playing this sport for years.

GMS: You say playing the sport for years. Obviously, we would like it to be a 100% success rate, but statistically, probably not. But what sort of transferable skills does a game like flag football have?

PS: I think you have to look so much at almost the intangibles, the character building pieces because there are so many lessons that American football teach you. But you've got communication skills, leadership skills, resilience, you know, you look at some of the top women within business and a lot of them grew up playing sports. A lot of them grew up playing sports where they've had to face some sort of challenges to overcome and flag teaches you that and I think what's been great in this country, especially for the younger girls, it's a it's a level playing field when they enter into this sport. It's not like there are flag football academy says they're four years old. So even when they're playing with the boys, they've got better body control, they can come in and use those leadership skills, they can organise the sport a lot better than perhaps some of the boys can. So it really gives them almost that one up on on the younger guys in their class.

GMS: I want you to think in an event like today symbolises for the future of the sport, we have the Jets in the Bears here today. Do you do expect that you know this time next year we're hosting the Jags one of the other UK market teams? Do you expect them to have their own camps? Maybe not even here, maybe somewhere else around the country?

PS: Absolutely. And I think that's what you almost want to build towards, where all our international home markets, they have their own regional tournaments almost like they do in the States where almost all 32 teams have a regional tournament in the states that they kind of take ownership of.

It's basically what I think we're hoping for here, right? The Jets, the Bears, they want to have a team that they can say ‘Hey, these, these people won over in the UK, now let's go show your talent to the rest of the world.’ And it's really great what they’ve done here in terms of the Jets and Bears because all these other NFL teams, they're going to want to compete. All these NFL teams are very competitive with each other. This is a standard that's been set, they're only going to want to raise that.

GMS: And in your mind, where would you like to see girls flag football in five years time?

PS: I would love there to be throughout the year regional tournaments going on, or at least more opportunities for girls to play, not just in school leagues, but joining our British American Football Association leagues, I want those to come together so that everyone has a chance to go play, you're marrying with with club teams, and then the overall participation grows. And you just get people falling in love with the sport. I mean, that ultimately is what I'd love to see.

GMS: So flag could be the start of maybe a growth in women's contact sports as well?

PS: Absolutely. You go from playing flag, maybe we'll get some of these pathways into tackle, maybe we'll get some of these pathways into coaching into officiating, because there are so many different avenues that you can take, once you're you want to know about the sport, that it's only going to grow and it's only going to develop the sport and you think we want as Great Britain as an entire country to be number one. We want to own flag football. So the more people we have playing it, the more young girls like we have out there taking ownership of it and making it theirs it's only going to benefit the long-term vision for the sport.