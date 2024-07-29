Highlights NFL stadiums are costly, with some like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, costing a whopping $5.5 billion to build.

Chicago Bears are seeking to build a new stadium either in Arlington Heights or Chicago proper.

Buffalo and Tennessee are also in line for new stadiums soon, although costs continue to rise for such projects.

NFL stadiums are not cheap to build. They are large, expensive projects, and there always seems to be one being built or a team angling for a new one.

For example, the Chicago Bears are in the process of trying to build a new stadium either in Chicago proper or the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. Or, perhaps, another location within the Chicago area.

Buffalo and Tennessee are in line for new stadiums soon.

Of course, the next stadium will likely be expensive, no matter where it is built or which team plays there. Construction costs continue to rise, and team owners continue to try to build the best experience for fans -- or, at least, for the high-dollar corporate clients who occupy a stadium's suites.

NFL Stadium Notables Stadium City Year Opened Cost (in dollars at the time) Team(s) Stadium Owner SoFi Inglewood, CA 2020 $5.5 billion Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers StadCo LA, Hollywood Park Land Company Allegiant Las Vegas, NV 2020 $1.9 billion Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Stadium Authority MetLife East Rutherford 2010 $1.6 billion New York Giants, New York Jets New Meadowlands Stadium Company Mercedes-Benz Atlanta, GA 2017 $1.6 billion Atlanta Falcons Georgia World Congress Center Authority AT&T Arlington, TX 2009 $1.3 billion Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 2014 $1.3 billion San Francisco 49ers Santa Clara Stadium Authority U.S. Bank Minneapolis, MN 2016 $1.1 billion Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Lucas Oil Indianapolis, IN 2008 $720 million Indianapolis Colts Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority Solider Field Chicago, IL 1924, renovated 2002-2003 $600 million Chicago Bears Chicago Park District Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 2003, renovated 2013-2014 $518 million Philadelphia Eagles City of Philadelphia

Here are the most expensive NFL stadiums ever built, at least to this point. The dollar amounts shown are the cost at the time, though we'll adjust for inflation where needed.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Loudest NFL Stadiums By Average Decibels Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest in the NFL, averaging over 140 decibels.

1 SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, California

Cost: $5.5 billion. Home teams: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles (formerly San Diego) Chargers cost $5.5 billion to build. When construction began late in 2016, the estimated cost would be $2.66 billion. By March 2018, however, internal NFL documents that suggested the final cost would be $4.9 billion were leaking. Eventually, the final number was the $5.5 billion mentioned above.

SoFi seats 70,240 for NFL games and can expand to 100,240 for larger events, such as a Super Bowl. Speaking of Super Bowls, SoFi hosted the game in 2022, and one of its two home teams, the Los Angeles Rams, beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 70,048 people in attendance.

SoFi's signature feature is perhaps its large video board, which weighs 2.2 million pounds.

2 Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada

Cost: $1.9 billion. Home team: Las Vegas Raiders

Credit Raiders.com

Construction began on the home of the Las Vegas Raiders began in late 2017, and when all was said and done and the stadium opened in 2020, the cost was $1.9 billion, with $750 million in public subsidies.

Allegiant Stadium holds 65,000 people for football, expanding to over 70,000 if necessary. It holds 61,000 for soccer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: SoFi Stadium cost over $5 billion to build.

The stadium construction just off the famed Las Vegas Strip helped bring the NFL to Las Vegas by moving them from Oakland. The nomadic franchise had already moved from Oakland to Los Angeles and back, and now they've found a home in the desert.

Allegiant Stadium also hosts UNLV football.

3 MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Cost: $1.6 billion. Home teams: New York Giants, New York Jets

Credit: New York Giants

The two New York football teams -- the New York Jets and New York Giants -- play their home games in another state: New Jersey. This might be because there's just not much room for a stadium in Manhattan, or maybe it's because both teams once played in the Meadowlands area at Giants Stadium.

Whatever the case, MetLife Stadium was built in September 2007 and has a capacity of 82,500. When it opened in 2010, the cost was $1.6 billion -- that's about $2.24 billion in 2023 dollars.

MetLife has hosted one Super Bowl -- the NFL granted a waiver for a non-indoor stadium in a city with an average temperature of below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The game was played in February 2014 and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

4 Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, Georgia

Cost: $1.6 billion. Home team: Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

This retractable-roof stadium replaced the Georgia Dome as the home of the Atlanta Falcons, with construction beginning in 2014 and ending in 2017. The total cost came in at $1.6 billion.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof is a signature feature, though this author has heard it referred to by a derogatory nickname that won't be repeated here. Another key feature is the ring-shaped video board that hangs below the roof.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl like other stadiums on this list. The New England Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also hosted other sports that involve kicking a ball -- it hosted Copa America soccer matches earlier this year and will host World Cup soccer games in 2026. It is also slated to host men's and women's World Cup matches in rugby in 2031 and 2033, respectively.

5 AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas

Cost: $1.3 billion. Home team: Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

AT&T Stadium is often referred to as "Jerryworld", since the building is the brainchild of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it has a retractable roof. It also has a video board that was considered the world's largest HDTV at the time it was installed -- it has since been surpassed.

This modern marvel of a stadium opened in 2009 after breaking ground in September 2005. Like the others on this list, it has hosted a Super Bowl. That was Super Bowl XLV, in which the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

AT&T Stadium has also hosted the 2018 NFL Draft and several major college football games.

6 Levi's Stadium: Santa Clara, California

Cost: $1.3 billion. Home team: San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Levi's Stadium replaced historic Candlestick Park as the home of the San Francisco 49ers, but perhaps the most notable thing about this place is how far it is from the city of San Francisco. It's not unusual for teams to play in the suburbs -- the previous stadium on this list is a decent distance from downtown Dallas, and as noted above, both New York teams play their home games in New Jersey -- but it still stands out that Levi's Stadium is about 40 miles from San Francisco.

Unique features of the stadium include a rooftop farm and an in-stadium app. Levi's is inline to host some 2026 World Cup soccer matches, and it will host Super Bowl 60 in 2026. It hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 -- the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

This $1.3 billion stadium opened in 2014 after breaking ground in 2012; the normal capacity is 68,500.

7 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Cost: $1.1 billion. Home team: Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

This glass-walled, indoor stadium that looks like a Viking ship (the architect says that's a coincidence) cost $1.1 billion to build and is the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Ground was broken in 2013, and the stadium opened in 2016. it seats 66,860 for football games, though it can expand if needed.

Like every stadium on this list, it has hosted a Super Bowl. Building a new stadium is a sure way to get awarded a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl held here was Super Bowl LII, in which the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33. This was the Philly Special game.

U.S. Bank Stadium has also hosted a men's college basketball Final Four and hosts early-season college baseball games for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

8 Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana

Cost: $720 million. Home team: Indianapolis Colts

This is the first stadium on the list to come in under $1 billion in cost, at least at the time it was built. It would cost $1 billion in 2023 dollars.

Ground was broken in 2005, and the building opened in 2008. One key feature is an underground walkway that connects to the Indiana Convention Center. There are two 53-foot HD video boards and seven locker rooms.

The seating capacity for football games is 63,000, expandable to 70,000. In addition to Indianapolis Colts home games, the stadium is used for the NFL scouting combine each year. It has hosted a Super Bowl -- Super Bowl XLVI, in which the Giants beat the Patriots 21-17. Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted the Final Four three times and is slated to host it again in 2026 and 2029.

9 Soldier Field: Chicago, Illinois

Cost: $600 million. Home team: Chicago Bears

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

This is a bit of a weird one, as Soldier Field isn't even close to new. The building that hosts the Chicago Bears opened 100 years ago in 1924. However, the stadium is on this list because it was reconstructed thoroughly, at a cost of $600 million in 2003 dollars, during 2002 and 2003.

The renovation left the outside structure, including its historic colonnades, intact, but the inside was completely redone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a seating capacity of just 62,500, Chicago's Soldier Field holds too few people to host a Super Bowl.

This is the first stadium on this list to have not hosted a Super Bowl. That's partly because it's an outdoor stadium in a cold-weather city, and the seating capacity of 62,500 is too low for the NFL's signature game.

10 Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cost: $518 million. Home team: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Credit: Betp/French Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, has also never hosted a Super Bowl. This is probably because, as with Chicago, Philadelphia is a cold-weather city and "The Linc", as it's sometimes called, is an outdoor stadium. It does have a seating capacity, at least for football, of 69,879.

The stadium opened in 2003, and the $518 million spent on construction would be closing in on $900 million in 2023 dollars. The Linc has already been renovated once, in 2013-2014. It was also expanded at that time.

Perhaps Philadelphia will get a Super Bowl someday, but until then, fans there will have to settle for Eagles home games and large events like the Army-Navy game. That game isn't held at The Linc every year, but it is a major draw.

Sources: Pro Football Network, CBS Sports, Construction Dive, Bloomberg, Statista, Wikipedia.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.