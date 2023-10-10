Highlights NFL Sunday gatherings share similarities with religious worship, providing a sense of community and emotional fulfillment.

Let's face it, Sundays are for religion. For many, it's a day to gather around friends and family at places of worship to talk, receive important information, and feel better as they move into the next week.

And there's a different kind of religion that delivers many of the same aspects that those do. This religion is better known as NFL football. Like other religions, the aspects of gathering with friends and family are often central and information is shared between loved ones and strangers alike.

These worshipers gather at homes, bars, and the like to absorb what's being delivered unto them. And in those lucky cases, they congregate at large, magnificently constructed facilities dedicated to something that's important to them.

Stadiums are football fans' cathedrals. If you happen to be lucky enough to attend an NFL game in person on Sundays, here is a list of five stadiums that offer the atmosphere and history to make them worthy of your bucket list.

5 Superdome, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans, Louisiana is known for its festive atmosphere, it's spicy food, and jazz. The French Quarter is home to all of those things. But, if you can get to NOLA, as they call it, you'll want to hit the Superdome. There's a reason the home of the New Orleans Saints has hosted seven Super Bowls, the most of any city.

The aforementioned atmosphere is a huge reason. It's also an indoor stadium, making it ideal for the potential weather elements that can arise. The Superdome is the only stadium without windows. With that, comes a lack of lighting.

That setting creates an almost movie theater-like feeling for fans. It becomes a show on a stage, with the attendees in near darkness, watching the actors play out a spectacular performance.

4 Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle, Washington has become synonymous with fantastic football thanks to the Seattle Seahawks. If wildlife is your thing, there's plenty of it in the Pacific Northwest. The area is rich in mountains, forests, and of course the waters of Puget Sound. But, for the pigskin person, Lumen Field offers it all.

With a seating capacity of 67,000, it's one of the biggest stadiums in the league. It's very, very loud—so loud that the fans there have been dubbed "The 12th Man." If fans can earn an honorary spot on the roster like that, you can be assured this place is one you want to put on your list

3 AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans are everywhere, especially at this giant park of entertainment. The stadium holds 80,000 adoring fans each weekend in the fall. No matter if their team is great or bad, they pack 'em in at JerryWorld. Jerry Jones made sure this place would be talked about when it opened in 2009: AT&T Stadium has some unique features that separate it from the herd.

Among them is the retractable roof, which, when open, lets a gorgeous Texas sky grace the field, adding to an already awesome atmosphere. And the big attraction other than the game itself, is the massive video board that hangs above the field. Trust and believe, if a referee makes a bad call against the hometown Dallas Cowboys, and it's shown on the replay board, the chorus of raucous boos will make him think twice about throwing another flag.

2 Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

Winters in Wisconsin can be brutal. Take the snow or freezing rain out of the equation, and even still the winds that whip up, coming off Lake Superior, are extremely tough to endure. But when you're cozied up next to 81,000-plus Cheeseheads, you won't even feel the cold.

Home to the Green Bay Packers since 1957, it's one of the older venues in the league. But renovations and upkeep have kept it in great condition. There's simply a historic feel permeating the air once fans enter this arena, home to classic ancient gladiators like Ray Nitschke, Herb Adderley, and Forrest Gregg.

The historic feel, the Lambeau Leap, and the frenzied atmosphere all combine to make this a bucket lister for any football fan.

1 Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

This place isn't new. It's been around longer than many in its weekly football audience have been alive. And until recently, the Kansas City Chiefs' history hasn't been all that impressive. But that doesn't matter.

The game day atmosphere at Arrowhead is as good as it gets. Tailgating is where it begins. Kansas City is known for its BBQ, and the smell of food in the parking lot kicks things off perfectly. Once you're inside to take in the game, Arrowhead flat-out rocks. This fan base cranks up the volume, creating an atmosphere that's daunting for any visiting team.

The Chiefs sport a 57-18 record at home over the past 10 years, and the thunderous cheers from the stands are a big part of it. The decibel level at Arrowhead once registered at 142.2, which is a record that stands as of the 2023 season. How best to describe what that volume is like? Think the deck of an aircraft carrier.

