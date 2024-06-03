Highlights After the construction of SoFi Stadium in 2020, the NFL now has 30 stadiums for its 32 teams.

The majority of NFL stadiums were built after 1987, with several new stadiums on the way.

The capacity of NFL stadiums varies from 82,500 to 61,500, although several teams can significantly expand their capacity.

After the opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL now has 30 stadiums for its 32 teams, varying in capacity from 61,500 up to 82,500.

NFL teams are constantly modernizing their existing stadiums, or even building new ones. In the last 10 years, five new stadiums have been built, and over half the current stadiums in use were built after the turn of the century. Increasing interest in the sport and the demands of hosting a modern NFL game mean most of the historic stadiums have been destroyed, and only five stadiums currently in use were built before 1986.

NFL Stadium Capacities Stadium Team(s) Capacity MetLife Stadium New York Giants/ New York Jets 82,500 Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers 81,441 AT&T Stadium Dallas Cowboys 80,000 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs 76,416 Empower Field at Mile High Denver Broncos 76,125 Bank of America Stadium Carolina Panthers 74,867 Caesars Superdome New Orleans Saints 73,208 NRG Stadium Houston Texans 72,229 Highmark Stadium Buffalo Bills 71,608 M&T Bank Baltimore Ravens 71,008 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Falcons 71,000 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Chargers 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Eagles 69,596 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Bay Buccaneers 69,218 Nissan Stadium Tennessee Titans 69,143 Lumen Field Seattle Seahawks 69,000 Levi's Stadium San Francisco 49ers 68,500 Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh Steelers 68,400 EverBank Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars 67,838 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland Browns 67,431 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis Colts 67,000 Gillette Stadium New England Patriots 66,829 U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota Vikings 66,655 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati Bengals 65,515 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Dolphins 65,326 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Raiders 65,000 Commanders Field Washington Commanders 65,000 Ford Field Detroit Lions 65,000 State Farm Stadium Arizona Cardinal 63,400 Soldier Field Chicago Bears 61,500

Related Predicting Every Super Bowl Host Stadium Until Super Bowl 70 With multiple new stadiums on the horizon, the range of Super Bowl host cities is likely to broaden.

Ranking All 30 NFL Stadiums by Capacity

The New York and Los Angeles teams both share stadiums

Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stadiums are a constant source of controversy in the NFL. The NFL wants its teams to play in modern stadiums, and that's led to several franchises moving or threatening to move after cities have refused to fund the construction of a new stadium.

Recently, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, threatened to move the team from Missouri to Kansas after voters refused to fund new renovations to Arrowhead stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders moved from Oakland to Vegas in 2020 due to the city's inability to renovate the inadequate Oakland Coliseum.

Due to pressure from owners and the NFL in general, stadiums across the NFL have been modernized and can all fit a minimum of 61,500 spectators, with the largest hosting over 80,000.

1 MetLife Stadium - New York Giants & New York Jets

Capacity: 82,500

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Giants average attendance in 2023: 79,307 (2nd in the NFL)

Jets average attendance in 2023: 77,890 (3rd in the NFL)

Built in 2010, MetLife Stadium was the most expensive stadium built in the United States at the time of its completion, but it's often been a source of controversy. Its usage of turf is not popular among players, and the surface has often been accused of causing injuries, most notably to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, when he tore his achilles on just the fourth offensive snap of his debut last season.

When the men's World Cup comes to the United States in 2026, MetLife Stadium is scheduled to host eight games, including the final.

2 Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers

Capacity: 81,441

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Average attendance in 2023: 77,829 (4th in the NFL)

Lambeau Field is arguably the most historic stadium in the NFL, and was built in 1957. While Soldier Field is technically older, it was reconstructed in 2003, and has little of the original structure. The Green Bay Packers set the record in 2007 for playing in the same stadium for the longest amount of time, and it's unlikely to change any time soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lambeau Field is the only NFL stadium built before 1973 that's still in use. While the original Soldier Field was first erected in 1924, it was essentially entirely reconstructed in 2003, making Lambeau Field the most historic stadium in the NFL.

Lambeau is iconic for a variety of reasons. It's one of the few stadiums to still have metal bleachers. It offers little protection from the elements, and is often referred to as 'the frozen tundra' due to the artic Wisconsin winters. It's also one of the few stadiums without a sponsor in the name.

It's home to a fiercely loyal and traditional fanbase, which takes tailgaiting very seriously and has sold out every home game since 1960. The combination of extremely dedicated fans and the weather means that the Packers have one of the largest home field advantages in the NFL.

Over 115,000 people are on the waiting list for season tickets, and it's an average wait time of around 30 years. Some fans have taken to putting their baby's names on the waiting list.

3 AT&T Stadium - Dallas Cowboys

Capacity: 80,000

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in NFL: 93,594 (1st in the NFL)

Often referred to as Jerry World or the Death Star, AT&T Stadium hosted the most fans in the NFL last season. While the official capacity of the stadium is 80,000, it can be expanded with a standing section to fit up to 100,000 spectators. That's how the Dallas Cowboys had an average of 93,594 fans at their home games last season, despite that being higher than their listed capacity.

Built in 2009, the AT&T Stadium has hosted numerous major sporting events, including Super Bowl 45, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, the yearly Cotton Bowl Classic, the 2014 Men's Final Four, and numerous international soccer matches. It's scheduled to host nine matches in the 2026 World Cup, the most of any stadium.

Ahead of the tournament, the stadium is undergoing renovations worth $350 million to update the venue.

4 Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City Chiefs

Capacity: 76,416

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 70,968 (10th in the NFL)

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL due to its unique design and shape, and has hosted the Chiefs for over 50 years. It's been renovated several times since, most recently in 2010 and in 2019. More renovations were planned, mostly to expand capacity, but proposals to fund the venture were rejected by voters, and the Hunt family has considered moving the team.

In 2014, Chiefs fans set the Guinness World record for crowd noise at a stadium, reaching 142.2 decibels in a Monday Night football game against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs are notorious for having an intimidating atmosphere. In 1990, against the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs were threatened with a penalty if the crowd didn't quiet down.

5 Empower Field at Mile High - Denver Broncos

Capacity: 76,125

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 76,388 (5th in the NFL)

The stadium with the highest elevation in the NFL confers a distinct home advantage to the Denver Broncos. Several NFL players, most notably Ryan Clark, have medically not been able to play at Empower Field, and opposing players can struggle with the altitude. In the past 20 years, the Broncos have the third best home record of 227-106, behind only the all-conquering Patriots and the Packers.

Empower Field replaced the historic Mile High stadium in 2001, and was built close to the site of the previous stadium. The stadium was recently renovated, and now features the fifth-largest video board in any NFL Stadium.

6 Bank of America Stadium - Carolina Panthers

Capacity: 74,867

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 71,635 (8th in the NFL)

Built to host one of the NFL's newest teams in 1996, the Bank of America Stadium pioneered the usage of Personal Seat Licenses, where owners could fund new stadiums by selling the right to buy season tickets for a certain seat.

The stadium was considered so far ahead of its time in 1995, that several other teams used it as a reference when renovating their stadiums or even building completely new ones. It was renovated several times in the 2010s to keep pace with the latest innovations in stadium building.

7 Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints

Capacity: 73,208

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 70,020 (12th in the NFL)

Caesars Superdome is one of the few stadiums to stand the test of time. Originally built in 1975, it's the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL, and one of the five built before 1986.

It's played host to some of American sports' most important games, including seven Super Bowls, six NCAA men's final Fours, the yearly Sugar Bowl and several college playoff games, including the final in 2020. It also sheltered thousands of people attempting to seek shelter during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The damage caused by the hurricane cost $185 million. The Superdome has been renovated several times, most recently in 2020.

8 NRG Stadium - Houston Texans

Capacity: 72,220

Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Average attendance in 2023: 71,193 (9th in the NFL)

The NFL's newest team, the Houston Texans, has played in NRG Stadium since joining the league in 2002. At the time it was built, it was the first NFL stadium to have a retractable roof. It also shares a tenancy with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and has been described as just as much for rodeo as it is for football.

It has also hosted two Super Bowls, several international soccer friendlies and the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. It is scheduled to host several games in the 2026 men's World Cup.

9 Highmark Stadium - Buffalo Bills

Capacity: 71,608

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 69,609 (15th in the NFL)

Currently the fourth-oldest stadium in the NFL, Highmark Stadium has hosted the Buffalo Bills since 1973. The construction of the stadium was hastened due to then owner of the Bills, Ralph Wilson, exploring options to relocate the team.

Despite low temperatures in upstate New York during the latter part of the NFL season, the stadium is still open-air, and is often a difficult stadium for kickers to play in due to wind brought on by being so close to Lake Erie.

It's often been rumored that the stadium has a curse, due to the Bills losing four Super Bowls in a row in the early 90s. Several writers have attributed this to the fact that the stadium was built near a cemetery.

In March 2022, it was announced that a deal had been reached to build a new stadium opposite the current Bills stadium, and the Bills will move to their new home for the 2026 season.

10 M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens

Capacity: 71,008

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 70,597 (11th in the NFL)

Often considered to be one of the best stadiums in the NFL, M&T Bank Stadium was purpose built for the Baltimore Ravens, who had recently moved from Cleveland.

Built beside the Baltimore Orioles ballpark in Camden Yard, it was built on the site of a piano factory that was demolished during the Great Depression. A keyboard mosaic on the southwest corner of the stadium is dedicated to the company. The Stadium also features a statue of franchise legend Ray Lewis, and the plaza in front of the main entrance is named after Hall of Famer Jonny Unitas.

11 Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta Falcons

Capacity: 71,000

Credit: Michael Chang/Getty Images

Average attendance in 2023: 69,603 (16th in the NFL)

Replacing the historic Georgia Dome, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 and is also the home stadium of MLS team Atlanta United FC.

It hosts the yearly SEC football college championship game and the Peach Bowl, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018 and Super Bowl LIII.

It's one of the five stadiums with a retractable roof, and according to architect Bill Johnson, it was inspired by the Roman Pantheon. It also has the largest video board in the NFL.

12 SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers

Capacity: 70,240

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams average attendance in 2023: 73,150 (6th in the NFL)

Chargers average attendance in 2023: 69,736 (14th in the NFL)

SoFi Stadium is one of only two stadiums in the NFL to share a team, but it's the fourth stadium in history in L.A. to have several tenants from the same league.

It was originally supposed to cost $2.66 billion, but escalating costs have made it the most expensive stadium in the world, costing $5.5 billion in total. It's by far the most expensive stadium ever built, nearly three times as expensive as the Allegiant Stadium, also built in 2020. The fees were entirely covered by owner Stan Kroenke and private investors.

It hosted Super Bowl 56, which the Rams won, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, and is scheduled to host several 2026 men's World Cup games. The opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics will also be held there.

13 Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles

Capacity: 69,596

Credit: Betp/French Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Average attendance in 2023: 69,878 (13th in the NFL)

Lincoln Financial Field replaced Veterans Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles' home in 2003. It also serves as host to Temple's college football team and several soccer matches every year. It also often hosts the Army-Navy football game as it's halfway between the service academies.

The stadium was upgraded further in 2014, expanding seating, upgrading amenities and adding new sound systems and video boards.

During their first season at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles famously banned fans from bringing cheesesteaks into the stadium due to security concerns. After one week, the ban was lifted due to widespread mockery and complaints from fans.

14 Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Capacity: 69,218

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 63,756 (28th in NFL)

The main selling point of Raymond James stadium is the replica pirate ship located in the north end zone that fires off its cannons every time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score points, enter the other team's red zone, or win a home game. The cannons fire once for each point scored, and the Buccaneers enter the red zone. The ship also raises its flags when the Bucs enter the red zone.

The building of the stadium itself was shrouded in controversy. Controversial owner Malcolm Glazer bought the team in 1995, and insisted that the city replace Tampa Stadium on the taxpayers' dime, or he'd relocate the team. Eventually, voters agreed to fund a stadium, which Glazer put none of his own money into. If 50,000 season tickets had been sold, ownership would've paid for half, but only 33,000 were sold.

The stadium was extensively renovated in 2016, replacing the old video displays and upgrading the sound system. After the upgrades, the Buccaneers had the third-largest video display in the NFL.

15 Nissan Stadium - Tennessee Titans

Capacity: 69,143

Credit: Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Average attendance in 2023: 64,520 (26th in the NFL)

Home to both the Tennessee Titans and FCS team Tennessee State, Nissan Stadium was built in 1999 for the newly relocated Titans.

Built along the banks of the Cumberland River, across the river from downtown Nashville, it has one of the most scenic views out of all the NFL stadiums, although lack of renovations have made it one of the worst stadiums in the NFL.

The Titans refused to renovate the stadium in 2022, but instead committed to building a replacement, possibly by 2027.

16 Lumen Field - Seattle Seahawks

Capacity: 69,000

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Average attendance in 2023: 68,735 (18th in the NFL)

Lumen Field's unique design has given the Seattle Seahawks arguably the best home field advantage in the NFL. Seahawks fans have twice claimed the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd in a stadium, at 136.6 decibels in 2013 and 137.6 decibels in 2014.

The Seahawks moved into Lumen Field in 2001, after years of ownership calling for a new stadium. Billionaire Paul Allen bought the team in 1997, and proposed a referendum for public funding for the stadium. It barely passed, and the stadium was built shortly after.

The space allocated for the stadium is the smallest amount allocated for an NFL stadium, so the upper stands were extended over the lower sections to fit more seats. The layout of the upper stands and the partial roof trap noise and reflect it back onto the field, making it one of the loudest stadiums in the world. From 2002 to 2012, there were 143 false start penalties at Lumen Field, second only to the Minnesota Vikings.

17 Levi's Stadium - San Francisco 49ers

Capacity: 68,500

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 71,655 (7th in the NFL)

Located 40km south of San Francisco, Levi's Stadium replaced the historic Candlestick Park in 2014. It is often praised for its beautiful architecture, amenities and views. However, many have pointed out that it lacks the atmosphere of Candlestick Park.

There were also concerns over the quality of its turf. In 2015, the grass collapsed under Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, and the day after Super Bowl 50, which it hosted, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib criticized the playing surface.

There is little protection from the elements, and in early season games, fans can be exposed to the sun, which can be unbearable for some. Several fans have suffered heat exhaustion, and the eastern stands, which bear the brunt of the problem, are often nearly empty on hot days.

18 Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh Steelers

Capacity: 68,400

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 66,977 (20th in the NFL)

Formerly known as Heinz Field, Acrisure Stadium has hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2001. It was also famously the home of the Gotham Rogues during the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises.

Located right on the banks of the Ohio River, Acrisure Stadium has one of the most iconic views in the NFL, right opposite downtown Pittsburgh.

As well as hosting the Steelers, Acrisure Stadium hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers college football team, and in 2022 held the first Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University in 11 years. With 70,622 fans in attendance, it was the largest sporting event in the history of Pittsburgh.

19 EverBank Stadium - Jacksonville Jaguars

Capacity: 67,838

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 69,031

EverBank stadium opened in 1995 for the newest expansion team at the time, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The stadium has hosted Super Bowl 39 and the yearly matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The stadium was renovated in 2013 and 2016, adding longer video scoreboards and two wading pools. Despite the introduction of the pools, it's often considered one of the worst stadiums in the NFL due to its generic feel and small interior which can get overcrowded.

20 Cleveland Browns Stadium

Capacity: 67,431

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance in 2023: 67,810 (19th in the NFL)

The stadium formerly known as FirstEnergy Stadium has hosted the Cleveland Browns since 1999. Due to the Browns' incompetence in the 2010s, it was often referred to as the 'Factory of Sadness'. It is currently the only NFL stadium yet to have hosted a playoff game of any kind.

The stadium was built to welcome the newly expanded Browns in the late 90s. While the franchise had existed since 1944, owner Art Modell insisted on moving the team to Baltimore for the 1996 season.

Modell established the Ravens as a new franchise while retaining the contracts of all Browns players and staff, while the Browns were considered a suspended franchise, and would come back to the league no later than 1999. They were later bought by Al Lerner, a former minority owner of the franchise, and rebooted a few years later.