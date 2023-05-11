NFL teams will will have to do a lot travelling for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but some will have to cover vastly more ground than others.

The 2023 NFL season’s schedule is set to be released tonight at 8pm ET (1am UK time), as teams find out exactly when and where they will be playing their games in the autumn and winter months. Teams already know who they will be facing, one of the benefits of playing in a league with no promotion or relegation means that the NFL can put together a large portion of their schedule ahead of time, which is where their intra and inter-divisional rotation system comes in incredibly handy.

However, the one thing that they don’t know is in what order the games will be played and when their bye-week is, which is more important than it sounds.

More than just who you’re playing in the NFL

For instance, you don’t want to play a physical team like the Philadelphia Eagles who led the league in sacks last year on the road after a Monday night game, nor would you want a short Sunday-Thursday turnaround to get used to playing the Denver Broncos at altitude.

So there is an awful lot riding on the order in which games will be played, and travel is also an important part of the equation.

How far will NFL teams have to go?

Rest and recovery is critically important in a game like football, and the last thing you want is to spend time on an airplane traveling to and from your games. But it’s part and parcel of the job and for some it is more of an ordeal than others.

As compiled by journalist Bill Speros, the Seattle Seahawks have got the unenviable task of doing the most travelling of any team, as they are set to clock up 31,600 miles and cross 36 time zones to play their 17 games:

Up in the Pacific Northwest, their travel every season is pretty daunting as they are on their own in terms of location which is enough to rack up the miles, with their closest opponent being the San Francisco 49ers who are roughly 700 miles away.

Contrast that to the Cincinnati Bengals who, by virtue of playing near the northeast where a lot of teams are, and only having to fly to the other end of the country twice, mean that they only travel 11,942 all year.

As the numbers show, there are a lot of teams that will have to do a lot of travelling, you just have to hope that the schedule is kind to them to minimise the effects of it throughout the year, with no back-to-back long trips.