It's difficult to have a dominant NFL career.

On any given play, there are 21 other people on the field ready to be the star of the show. Standing out requires a special talent.

For the rare few who do, they usually tend to play well into their 30s. Racking up money, accolades, and fans is typically a dream come true.

However, as with most things in life, there are exceptions to the rule.

These 10 players defied the norm, walking away from the NFL while still young. Here are 10 stars that probably had more in the tank when they officially retired.

1 Aaron Donald - Retired at 32

A future Hall of Famer who just joined the club.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald first started flirting with retirement at 30, fresh off his first Super Bowl ring. There wasn't much left for him to prove at that point. The Los Angeles Ram had already racked up 98.0 sacks, eight Pro Bowls, seven straight first-team All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and Defensive Rookie of the Year. That was only through eight seasons.

Despite the temptation, Donald came back, and it wasn't pretty. The 2022 campaign was his worst year in games played (11), sacks (5.0), and tackles for a loss (10). Los Angeles had the worst title defense record-wise of any team in the Super Bowl era.

That wasn't the end, as Donald returned for 2023. It was a fitting final chapter.

He was a first-team All-Pro once again, thanks to 8.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. The Rams rebounded with a playoff berth. Another ring wasn't in the cards, but it was a proper farewell for a generational talent.

Donald had nothing left to accomplish. The fire for the game simply wasn't there anymore. He probably won't be in the NFL spotlight again until Canton calls five years from now.

2 Barry Sanders - Retired at 31

The poster boy for early retirement in the NFL.

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have a long history in the NFL, dating back to 1930. Of every player to ever don their uniform, Barry Sanders may be the best. So, a shocking fax right before the 1999 season began shook the Motor City to its core.

To understand the magnitude of this decision, one must know the NFL record books. Sanders stepped away 1,457 yards shy of Walter Payton for the career rushing yards record. This was after a fifth consecutive season of at least 1,490 rushing yards.

Leading Rushers in NFL History Rank Player Career Rushing Yards Years Played 1 Emmett Smith 18,355 15 2 Walter Payton 16,726 13 3 Frank Gore 16,000 16 4 Barry Sanders 15,269 10 5 Adrian Peterson 14,918 15

Throughout Sanders' 10-year career, his lowest rushing total was 1,115 yards in an 11-game campaign. His penultimate season, 1997, was one of the greatest by a RB ever. He gained 2,053 yards on the ground en route to an MVP award. During the final five years of his career, Sanders averaged 1,696 rushing yards per season.

An all-time great walked away at the height of his powers. Sanders didn't feel that the Lions were Super Bowl contenders, didn't want to play elsewhere, and had nothing left to prove. The passion was gone. His last year in the NFL was an All-Pro season at 30 years old.

3 Calvin Johnson - Retired at 30

Unfortunately, Detroit did it again.

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If Sanders is the greatest Lion of all time, Calvin Johnson is number two. The man nicknamed "Megatron" because of his dominance didn't make it a full decade with Detroit. Still, his Hall of Fame career ended with another great season, indicating there was still gas in the tank.

In 2015, Johnson caught 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns. It pales in comparison to his record-setting 2012 season, but was still strong enough for a sixth straight Pro Bowl nod. At 30 years old, he was still an unstoppable force.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Calvin Johnson was the first player in NFL history to break 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. He finished with 1,964 in 2012, which is still the single-season record. The only other person (Cooper Kupp) to reach 1,900 did it in 17 games, whereas Johnson accomplished it in a 16-game season.

Johnson cited nagging injuries, particularly to his lower body, as the reason for retiring so soon. Detroit's contending failures had to have played a part. The Lions only qualified for the postseason twice during Johnson's tenure. He was a part of the NFL's first 0-16 team.

Poor health and a weak team drove away another Lions legend at the age of 30.

4 Gale Sayers - Played Just 7 Seasons

The Kansas Comet just couldn't move the same.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Saying that Gale Sayers' Hall of Fame career was short is an understatement. He didn't play a single snap after the age of 28.

Sayers barely saw the field after a great showing at 26 years old.

For five years, 1965-1967, Sayers was unlike anything that professional football had ever seen. He was unstoppable on special teams, retiring as the NFL leader in kickoff return yards. He made defenses pay in the passing game. His rushing style was unique but effective.

A brutal knee injury in 1968 could've been the end. Instead, Sayers led the league with 1,032 rushing yards in 1969, notching a fifth straight All-Pro selection as a result.

Gale Sayers TD Totals by Year Year Rushing TDs Receiving TDs Return TDs Total 1965 14 6 2 23* 1966 8 2 2 12 1967 7 1 4 12 1968 2 0 0 2 1969 8 0 0 8 *Sayers had his only career passing TD in 1965

Unfortunately, the injuries kept piling up, forcing Sayers to call it quits after the 1971 season. It was a shame that one of the most gifted runners to ever grace a football field had to end it prematurely. The NFL record books may look different if Sayers had a longer career.

5 Patrick Willis - Retired at 30

Short-lived dominance for the 49ers.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2024 season kicks off, Patrick Willis will not have reached 40 years old yet. When he retired in 2015, after his age-29 season, it was tough for fans to hear. However, like some of the stars before him, Willis said that he physically couldn't handle the demands of the game anymore.

In his defense, 2014 was rough, an injury-plagued mess that wasn't indicative of who Willis was. It also snapped San Francisco's streak of three consecutive conference title game trips, ending the Jim Harbaugh era. Willis wanted to go out on his own terms rather than slogging through more ailments and a new coaching staff.

So, the seven-time Pro Bowler hung up his cleats after his eighth season. Five All-Pro selections and a place on the 2010s All-Decade team were enough for Willis to get the Hall of Fame call.

Still, football fans, especially those in San Fran, will always wonder how a few more years of Willis would've unfolded. He was a dominant linebacker whenever he took the field.

6 Luke Kuechly - Retired at 28

Another LB that left the game early, citing concussion concerns.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

This may seem copied and pasted because of how similar Luke Kuechly's career was to Willis. Kuechly left the game after eight seasons, failing to play a single snap at 29, let alone 30. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, All-Decade selection for the 2010s, and a Rookie of the Year recipient.

Kuechly wasn't sure if he could play the game properly anymore. Willis cited his foot, whereas Kuechly danced around the concussions that took several weeks from his career.

The Carolina Panthers drafted a stud. Kuechly finished with at least 100 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception every season. In 2018, he racked up 20 tackles for a loss. To wrap up his career, Kuechly had 144 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and his lone NFL safety.

An All-Pro in that 2019 season, it's clear that Kuechly could still play at a high level. He simply didn't feel as if he should play anymore. The head injury risk brought caution, and it's impossible to survive on the gridiron apprehensive.

7 Jim Brown - Retired at 29

A legendary RB who went on to be a star in other things

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine if Jerry Rice retired after 1993. What if Tom Brady walked away after 2007? That's what it felt like when Jim Brown, fresh off a third MVP season at 29 years old, sent a letter from London announcing his retirement.

The NFL champion had to finish filming "The Dirty Dozen," and he wouldn't allow owner Art Modell to pressure him into an early return to Cleveland.

Brown had other things to do in life. He went on to act in dozens of other movies and shows. He involved himself with philanthropic endeavors such as the Amer-I-Can Foundation for Social Change. Brown commentated on the first UFC pay-per-view.

Cleveland, and the football world, would have to deal with the fact that Brown didn't need them anymore. However, when he was on the field, there was no question about who was the game's greatest star.

He is the only player in NFL history to average more than 100 rushing yards per game for an entire career. Brown led the league in rushing eight times during his nine-year stint with the Browns, including his final season where he gained 1,544 yards. That 1965 year was the fifth time that Brown paced the league in scrimmage touchdowns.

Most Rushing Yards Per Game in NFL History Rank Player Career Rushing Yards per Game Years Played 1 Jim Brown 104.3 9 2 Barry Sanders 99.8 10 3 Terrell Davis 97.5 7 4 Eric Dickerson 90.8 11 5 Walter Payton 88.0 13

There could've been more dominant football for Brown at 30 and beyond. Instead, he chose to take advantage of his celebrity status, creating new careers for himself for the next few decades.

8 Tiki Barber - Retired at 31

One more year could've been Tiki's ticket to Canton.

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tiki Barber's final three years in the NFL were his finest. The New York Giants would win the Super Bowl the year after he retired, a tough break for a player who lost in his only title shot. It's fair to wonder what would've happened if Barber came back for his age-32 season and if it would've sped up his Hall of Fame process.

Reality dictates that we know Barber as the good, but not immortal, running back, who immediately jumped into the media. It's a shame because once Barber finally got a chance to start in 2000, he was electrifying.

His 2004 campaign began the MVP-caliber three-year stretch that showcased his full skillset.

Tiki Barber's Final Three Seasons Year Touches Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Scrimmage Yards 2004 374 1,518 578 2,096 2005 411 1,860 530 2,390 2006 385 1,662 465 2,127 Averages 390.0 1,680.0 524.3 2,204.3

At 29, Barber finally cracked the 2,000 scrimmage yards mark, leading the NFL with 2,096. He had 1,518 of those yards on the ground and another 578 receiving. In 2005, he paced the league in touches (411) and scrimmage yards (2,390), culminating in a fourth-place finish in MVP voting. His final performance was a season with 2,127 scrimmage yards.

Those three seasons gave Barber the only Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods of his NFL career.

He finally got the recognition as a dangerous dual-threat back that should've come years before. By the team he reached his full potential, New York's all-time leading rusher felt too beat-up to continue, calling it quits after 10 seasons.

9 Andrew Luck - Retired at 29

Grace Hollars/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Though it was a short career, Andrew Luck was no stranger to injuries knocking him down. If it were any other way, his 2018 Comeback Player of the Year award wouldn't have been possible.

Winning that and then retiring before the next season, at 29, stunned everyone.

Luck did not play long, suiting up in only six seasons. The 2012 first-overall pick performed when healthy. The problem that Luck faced was the toll that football took on his life. Physically and mentally, it was exhausting.

In January 2014, he guided the Colts to the second-largest comeback in NFL playoff history. At 25 years old, Luck led the NFL in TD passes with 40.

His 2015-2017 seasons were marred by injuries, which is why Luck didn't play in 2017.

Then 2018 happened, and everything felt fine. He was a Pro Bowler again. Luck gained 4,593 yards through the air, which helped the team qualify for the postseason. Indianapolis was back.

Until Luck chose himself over football right before his 30th birthday.

10 Rob Gronkowski - Retired at 30, 32

Came back productive for one last hurrah before retiring again.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski retired at 30, came back, then retired at 32. The all-time great tight end could qualify for this list twice. Injuries were a battle throughout Gronk's career, but Tom Brady always had a way to rope him back in.

Their connection was undeniable, which is why Gronkowski was always productive. His first retirement made sense, even if nine seasons were a bit short. He had three rings, four first-team All-Pro selections, and a Comeback Player of the Year award. He was a lock for the All-Decade team.

Then, a familiar number popped up on his phone. Gronkowski went where most Northeast retirees wind up; Tampa Bay.

He and Brady won another Super Bowl and Gronk was a key part. In that Super Bowl 55 win, Gronkowski caught two touchdowns. The following season, he caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six scores. Gronk could still play, but wanted to do other things with his life.

