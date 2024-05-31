Highlights The Browns will be patient working back Nick Chubb, and he will likely need time getting back to 100%.

There are just three months between now and the kickoff of the 2024 NFL regular season. It's understandable to be excited, and through the final stretch of the offseason, fans are buying into the hype and preparing for a fun-filled season.

You know what isn't fun? Injuries. And unfortunately for some, there have been setbacks that occurred last year that will still have an impact on some of the NFL's biggest stars come opening day. So while you're getting ready to see the world's best players prepare for the first week of September, here are some names you should know likely won't be ready by then.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland will be in no rush to get their star RB back on the field

With the Cleveland Browns expected to be "conservative" on Nick Chubb's return, it's likely that the 28-year-old will be placed on the PUP List, missing the first six weeks of the season.

As one of the league's most dominant backs in recent years, Chubb was looking on track to continue until he tore multiple ligaments in his knee in November 2023. In his absence, Jerome Ford stepped up as the team's go-to back, and the Browns also signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to one-year deals to help provide depth to the backfield for 2024.

Chubb RB Ranks 2018-2022 Category Chubb Rank Rushing Yards 6,341 2nd Rushing TD 48 2nd Yards/Attempt 5.2 T-2nd 1st Downs 295 3rd Broken Tackles 126 2nd Rushes/Broken Tackle 9.6 1st Yards After Contact/Rush 2.8 1st

Despite the challenge of getting through an AFC North division, this team is all in on contending this season with a long-term vision when it comes to playing safety. While their chances improve early in the year with the seventh-year back taking carries, they're better suited being patient and waiting for his return to improve their legitimacy as a contender in the AFC.

Expect not to see No. 24 out there getting snaps until later October.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota will be without their star tight end early

When the Minnesota Vikings kick off their 2024 season, the notable difference will be that it's without Kirk Cousins under center. However, the team will also be missing T.J. Hockenson at tight end, who has been a key cog of the team since arriving from the Detroit Lions in 2022.

He tore both his ACL and MCL during Week 16 when the team played Detroit on Christmas Eve. Since then, the Vikings have been very open to the fact that the 26-year-old has no clear return date set. According to EstablishTheRun, fans can expect to see the four-time Pro Bowler sometime around Week 9 at the earliest.

With J.J. McCarthy expected to be the ball club's long term answer at QB, the absence of Hockenson at tight end is a crushing blow for the team's potential. While the passing game will still have wideouts such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to depend on, the 'safety blanket' label of a tight end for a young passer is very true, and his presence will be missed while he recovers.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The tight end is expected to start the season on the PUP List

As the Los Angeles Rams battled against the Lions in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs, tight end Tyler Higbee took a punishing blow to his leg that resulted in the eighth-year veteran tearing his ACL & MCL. Sean McVay spoke with the media recently to discuss the timetable for his return, but didn't have a clear answer:

He’s meant so much to our team, but you know he’s gonna be a PUP guy for sure. Don’t know exactly when to expect them back...

Being on the PUP List to start the 2024 season is very realistic, but a return before late in the year is also unlikely for the 31-year-old, who had just contributed 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Now, the team will look for free agent addition Colby Parkinson and 2023 rookie Davis Allen to compete for the starting job for most of the year. While neither is expected to be a key part of the passing attack, Matthew Stafford did build a solid connection with Higbee that will hurt the team's overall passing efficiency this season.

The Rams had a stellar season they were hoping to build on after making the playoffs last year, but the losses of Aaron Donald and Higbee from their roster will make that task more challenging. If the veteran can rejoin the team late in the season, though, it could be a nice boost as they potentially head into the postseason.

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

Miami will be monitoring both edge rushers' health this offseason

The 2023 season quickly bottomed out for the Miami Dolphins defense as the team lost both star edge rushers to lower-body injuries late in the season that cast doubt over their availability in 2024. Jaelen Phillips recently implied he should be back early in the year with hopes of it being on opening day. Bradley Chubb however, seems like he could be placed on the PUP list to start out the year.

After a torn ACL on New Year's Eve against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is certainly facing the possibility they'll be without their 27-year-old pass rusher to start the season. Chubb still voiced confidence that rehab is going well, but the Dolphins have made contingency plans just in case.

The selection of Chop Robinson in the first round of the NFL Draft and signing Shaquil Barrett should help the team continue to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Once Chubb returns, the team could have quite the rotation operating at the outside linebacker position.

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

A bizarre injury could result in a tough loss for the 49ers' front seven

Preparing to take the field for Super Bowl 58, linebacker Dre Greenlaw fell to the ground in agony as he ruptured his Achilles. The team was forced to play Oren Burks in his place, who was picked on by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense all night long.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Oren Burks allowed nine catches on nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 58, posting the worst coverage grade (32.1) on the team.

Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, Greenlaw's return doesn't appear to be anytime soon. Back in February, there were talks that the 27-year-old could potentially miss the entirety of the 2024 season while recovering from the injury. The team even attempted to bring in veteran free agents to fill in for him while he was out.

First, they agreed to terms with Eric Kendricks, but after the veteran flipped to reunite with Mike Zimmer on the Dallas Cowboys, the team instead signed De'Vondre Campbell, who played for the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

The hope is that Greenlaw can return sometime late in the year, but more than likely, we won't be seeing him until 2025.

