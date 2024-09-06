Key Takeaways Matthew Stafford lands at number 6, as he and the Rams are set up for a big year in 2024.

Determining where to rank NFL quarterbacks is the most controversial topic for both league experts and fans. Having a good starting quarterback brings value to a franchise that no other position in all professional sports can bring.

It should be noted that these rankings are based on the upcoming 2024 season alone.

With that in mind, let's rank all 32 of the league's starting quarterbacks ahead of week 1.

1 Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is in a class all by himself.

No surprise here. The back-to-back Super MVP is not only the best signal caller on the planet, but has entered his name in the conversation as the best to ever do it.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have now won three of the last five Super Bowls, and have shown no signs of slowing down thus far.

2 Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Allen is a unicorn in terms of physical ability.

Josh Allen's elite rushing ability paired up with his howitzer of an arm makes him one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in recent memory. Turnovers have been a concern in the past, but the 28-year-old gunslinger had 44 total touchdowns last season, which led the league.

Allen is primed to eventually get the Buffalo Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl at some point in his career.

3 Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

The two-time MVP plays the game like no other.

Through five career seasons, Lamar Jackson has already made his case as the greatest running quarterback of all time. Don't let his speed and elusiveness distract you from the fact that he can sling it with the best of them as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only two players have won three NFL MVPs before turning 30 years old (Brett Favre, Jim Brown). At 27 years old heading into the 2024 season, Jackson has several more chances to join the exclusive club.

Jackson is coming off of a season in which he earned his second career MVP trophy, joining Mahomes and Rodgers as the only active players to win the award multiple times.

4 Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

A healthy Burrow can go toe to toe against any quarterback in the league.

It can be justified to rank Joe Burrow as high as number two on this list when healthy. However, injuries have played a huge factor in his game thus far.

Burrow is the only quarterback besides Tom Brady to take down Mahomes in a postseason game. If he can find a way to stay on the field, his elite accuracy and clutch performances make him the league's best quarterback on any given Sunday.

5 Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert will thrive under the new Harbaugh regime.

Justin Herbert shattered rookie passing records with the Los Angeles Chargers s in 2020. Since then, he has done nothing but produce despite playing under Brandon Staley for three seasons.

The hiring of Jim Harbaugh plus the revamped offensive line will play to Herbert's favor, and give him a real chance to bring long-term success to a franchise in desperate need.

6 Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

A healthy Stafford paired up with McVay is a recipe for success.

Matthew Stafford's name tends to fly under the radar when discussed among the best quarterbacks in the league. Stafford's unique arm talent paired up with Sean McVay's brilliant playcalling is a recipe for another Super Bowl run for the Los Angeles Rams .

Keep an eye on Stafford as a potential dark horse MVP candidate for this season while throwing to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua .

7 C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

Stroud is coming off of one of the best rookie campaigns in recent memory.

C.J. Stroud took the Houston Texans from worst to first in the AFC South as a rookie in 2023. He threw for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and has a plethora of offensive weapons at his disposal in year two.

Bobby Slovik returning as the offensive coordinator is huge for the ascending star quarterback's development.

8 Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

The four-time MVP can still sling it at a high level.

The big unknown here is whether Aaron Rodgers can return to his former self coming off his achilles tear. We know that a healthy Rodgers is a bona fide MVP candidate, having won the award in back-to-back seasons two years ago.

The revamped offensive line should help keep him upright this season, and the duo of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are elite weapons.

9 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love showcased his ability during his first year as the starter.

Rodgers' former successor, Jordan Love , comes in a spot after him in the rankings after having the Green Bay Packers within arms reach of a conference title game appearance.

Love dominated in his first season as the full-time starter by throwing for 32 touchdowns and is expected to build on that previous success in 2024.

10 Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence rounds out the top 10 despite coming off a down year.

Injuries derailed Trevor Lawrence's season down the stretch after he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to an 8-3 record to start the season.

The division is tougher than in years past, but Lawrence should return to his former self now that he is healthy and has improved offensive weapons.

11 Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is coming off the best year of his career.

The Dallas Cowboys signal caller is coming off of the best season of his career in which he finished second in the MVP voting.

However, that hasn't been enough to secure Dak a long-term deal prior to the season kickoff. As per Ian Rapoport:

My understanding is, right now, is the two sides are not close... if that doesn’t get done by Saturday, you really have to wonder: Is a deal going to get done at all?

Why hasn't a deal gotten done? Simply put, it's Dak Prescott's inability to get past his postseason struggles, which is also the reason that he isn't ranked higher on the list.

12 Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Goff and the Lions have the league's most complete roster.

Jared Goff helped build an offensive juggernaut in the Motor City after McVay sent him packing to the Detroit Lions via trade in 2021. Since then, he led the Lions to a 12-5 record and an NFC North title for the first time since the division was created in 2002.

The offense is loaded once again, and they retained Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator once again.

13 Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Turnovers were the downfall of Hurts last season.

Jalen Hurts had trouble replicating his 2022 campaign in which he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the number one seed after having a MVP season.

The hiring of Kellan Moore and recovery from injury should be enough to get Philly's offense back on track, and have Hurts performing like a MVP candidate once again this season.

14 Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Murray is one of the more electrifying players when healthy.

There is no denying that Kyler Murray is one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the league. He is set to be fully healthy this season and now has Marvin Harrison Jr. paired up with Trey McBride to form an elite pass catching duo.

Expect Murray and the Cardinals' offense to be vastly improved this season.

15 Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Purdy excels in a quarterback-friendly scheme.

Brock Purdy's rise from Mr. Irrelevant to a franchise quarterback is quite unlike anything we have witnessed before. However, he plays in an offense led by Kyle Shanahan and the best offensive weapons in the league.

Nonetheless, Purdy has been the best 49ers quarterback in the Shanahan-era and deserves to be ranked in the top 15.

16 Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

Cousins is surrounded by a surplus of offensive weapons in Atlanta

Kirk Cousins has consistently produced as a top 12 quarterback for the majority of his career. However, we have no idea how he is going to look coming off of an achilles tear and Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings as well.

He should excel in the Falcon's offense, which has a surplus of offensive talent, if he is able to hold off Penix from taking over.

17 Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tua has lived up to the billing thus far in his career.

Tua Tagovailoa has met the expectations that were set upon him back when the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the top five.

However, expect Tua to suffer a slight decline in production this season due to lack of certainty along the offensive line. Nonetheless, Tua will still produce in Mike McDaniel's creative offensive scheme.

18 Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Mayfield revived his career last season in Tampa

Baker Mayfield proved his worth last season after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 win over the Eagles in the WildCard round.

He should only build on last season's success now that Mike Evans is returning, and the Bucs gave him a three-year, $100 million extension this offseason.

19 Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Smith is surrounded by an elite wide receiver trio.

The Seattle Seahawks helped Geno Smith revive his career in one of the league's best redemption stores. Smith serves as an above average quarterback who has proven to be a very accurate passer.

He still has limitations, but has a wide receiver trio of D.K. Metcalf , Tyler Lockett , and Jaxon Smith-Njigba returning to give him elite weapons for another season.

20 Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson enters a make-or-break season in Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson showed us last season that he wasn't completely washed after he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a team with limited weapons. The question is whether he can replicate that season without Sean Payton calling plays. If Wilson can sustain his play from last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to make some serious noise in 2024.