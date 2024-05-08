Highlights The Cleveland Browns have the toughest 2024 NFL strength of schedule, as their opponents had a .547 win percentage in 2023.

The AFC North has the three teams with the three toughest schedules.

A pair of NFC South teams, the Falcons and the Saints, have the easiest strength of schedule in 2024.

As all 32 NFL teams know their opponents for the 2024 campaign, we know that based on 2023 regular-season records, the Cleveland Browns have the toughest strength of schedule heading into the upcoming year.

Hoping to secure back-to-back postseason berths for the first time since 1989, which is also the last time they won a division title, the Browns' opponents in 2024 had a cumulative .547 winning percentage a season ago, going 158-131.

Cleveland will have eight games against teams that made the NFL Playoffs, four coming against fellow AFC North teams in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. As it happens, the Ravens (.536) and Steelers (.533) have the second- and third-toughest schedules, respectively, the obvious reason being that all of these teams have to battle one another so often.

Just to round things out, the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished in last place in the division at 9-8, are tied for the 16th-toughest schedule. It may not please some to know that the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are in this same group at No. 16.

As for the easiest strength of schedule for the 2024 NFL season, that honor belongs to a pair of teams from the NFC South, which was the worst overall division in the league last year, as the four squads combined to go 27-41. Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will play opponents whose collective winning percentage in 2023 was .453 (131-158).

As for the rest of the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers are tied with the Chicago Bears with the third-easiest schedule, while the division-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth-easiest slate.

2024 NFL Strength of Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have the most games against playoff teams from 2023

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding the most games against playoff teams from last season, the honor there goes to reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, with 10.

The Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys are next on the list with nine each. The Carolina Panthers have the fewest, with just five.

Here's a look at the 2024 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams.

2024 NFL Strength of Schedule Rank Team Opp. Win % Record Games vs. Playoff Teams 1 Cleveland Browns .547 158-131 8 2 Baltimore Ravens .536 155-134 10 3 Pittsburgh Steelers .533 154-135 7 T4 Houston Texans .526 152-137 7 T4 Green Bay Packers .526 152-137 7 T6 New York Giants .516 149-140 8 T6 Buffalo Bills .516 149-140 8 T8 Jacksonville Jaguars .512 148-141 8 T8 Las Vegas Raiders .512 148-141 8 T8 New England Patriots .512 148-141 7 11 Detroit Lions .509 147-142 8 T12 Los Angeles Rams .505 146-143 7 T12 San Francisco 49ers .505 146-143 9 T12 Dallas Cowboys .505 146-143 9 T12 New York Jets .505 146-143 8 T16 Cincinnati Bengals .502 145-144 9 T16 Washington Commanders .502 145-144 8 T16 Minnesota Vikings .502 145-144 7 T16 Kansas City Chiefs .502 145-144 7 20 Denver Broncos .495 143-146 6 T21 Indianapolis Colts .491 142-147 7 T21 Philadelphia Eagles .491 142-147 8 T21 Tennessee Titans .491 142-147 6 T24 Arizona Cardinals .488 141-148 8 T24 Seattle Seahawks .488 141-148 8 T24 Miami Dolphins .488 141-148 7 T27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .478 138-151 6 T27 Los Angeles Chargers .478 138-151 6 T29 Carolina Panthers .467 135-154 5 T29 Chicago Bears .467 135-154 7 T31 New Orleans Saints .453 131-158 8 T31 Atlanta Falcons .453 131-158 6