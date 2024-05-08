Highlights

  • The Cleveland Browns have the toughest 2024 NFL strength of schedule, as their opponents had a .547 win percentage in 2023.
  • The AFC North has the three teams with the three toughest schedules.
  • A pair of NFC South teams, the Falcons and the Saints, have the easiest strength of schedule in 2024.

As all 32 NFL teams know their opponents for the 2024 campaign, we know that based on 2023 regular-season records, the Cleveland Browns have the toughest strength of schedule heading into the upcoming year.

Hoping to secure back-to-back postseason berths for the first time since 1989, which is also the last time they won a division title, the Browns' opponents in 2024 had a cumulative .547 winning percentage a season ago, going 158-131.

Cleveland will have eight games against teams that made the NFL Playoffs, four coming against fellow AFC North teams in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. As it happens, the Ravens (.536) and Steelers (.533) have the second- and third-toughest schedules, respectively, the obvious reason being that all of these teams have to battle one another so often.

Just to round things out, the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished in last place in the division at 9-8, are tied for the 16th-toughest schedule. It may not please some to know that the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are in this same group at No. 16.

As for the easiest strength of schedule for the 2024 NFL season, that honor belongs to a pair of teams from the NFC South, which was the worst overall division in the league last year, as the four squads combined to go 27-41. Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will play opponents whose collective winning percentage in 2023 was .453 (131-158).

As for the rest of the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers are tied with the Chicago Bears with the third-easiest schedule, while the division-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth-easiest slate.

2024 NFL Strength of Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have the most games against playoff teams from 2023

Lamar Jackson
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding the most games against playoff teams from last season, the honor there goes to reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, with 10.

The Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys are next on the list with nine each. The Carolina Panthers have the fewest, with just five.

Here's a look at the 2024 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams.

2024 NFL Strength of Schedule

Rank

Team

Opp. Win %

Record

Games vs. Playoff Teams

1

Cleveland Browns

.547

158-131

8

2

Baltimore Ravens

.536

155-134

10

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

.533

154-135

7

T4

Houston Texans

.526

152-137

7

T4

Green Bay Packers

.526

152-137

7

T6

New York Giants

.516

149-140

8

T6

Buffalo Bills

.516

149-140

8

T8

Jacksonville Jaguars

.512

148-141

8

T8

Las Vegas Raiders

.512

148-141

8

T8

New England Patriots

.512

148-141

7

11

Detroit Lions

.509

147-142

8

T12

Los Angeles Rams

.505

146-143

7

T12

San Francisco 49ers

.505

146-143

9

T12

Dallas Cowboys

.505

146-143

9

T12

New York Jets

.505

146-143

8

T16

Cincinnati Bengals

.502

145-144

9

T16

Washington Commanders

.502

145-144

8

T16

Minnesota Vikings

.502

145-144

7

T16

Kansas City Chiefs

.502

145-144

7

20

Denver Broncos

.495

143-146

6

T21

Indianapolis Colts

.491

142-147

7

T21

Philadelphia Eagles

.491

142-147

8

T21

Tennessee Titans

.491

142-147

6

T24

Arizona Cardinals

.488

141-148

8

T24

Seattle Seahawks

.488

141-148

8

T24

Miami Dolphins

.488

141-148

7

T27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

.478

138-151

6

T27

Los Angeles Chargers

.478

138-151

6

T29

Carolina Panthers

.467

135-154

5

T29

Chicago Bears

.467

135-154

7

T31

New Orleans Saints

.453

131-158

8

T31

Atlanta Falcons

.453

131-158

6

