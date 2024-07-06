Highlights The AFC North is the strongest division, while the AFC South is the weakest.

The AFC North has consistently produced multiple playoff teams, while the AFC South struggles for representation.

The AFC North's dominance will likely continue, but the AFC South may improve.

The NFL has never seen complete parity between divisions. It seems unfair that some teams have to play in the toughest division and scrape for every win, while others play in soft divisions that look incredibly easy to win.

A post by X by Dov Kleiman shows the discrepancy between divisions recently in the NFL, with the combined record of each division over the last three seasons.

The AFC North has proven to be the strongest division in all the NFL. The Steelers, Browns, Ravens, and Bengals have all made the playoffs in recent years.

The NFC East is right behind the AFC North, as the Eagles and Cowboys have recently dominated.

The worst division is the AFC South, as the Colts, Titans, Jaguars, and Texans have struggled in recent years.

The AFC North Reigns Supreme

The AFC North has been the hardest division to win for quite some time now.

The division is known for its gritty, hard-nosed playing style, and it is always a division the winner has had to fight to win. Their combined record reflects this in the past three seasons, as the AFC North teams have won 116 out of 203 games.

The Baltimore Ravens were divisional winners last season and entered the playoffs as the first seed with a 13-4 record.

In the past three seasons, at least two teams have made the playoffs in the AFC North, with last season seeing the Ravens, Browns, and Steelers make the playoffs.

The 2019 season was the last time that two or more teams did not make the playoffs in the AFC North.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, the AFC North became the first division in NFL history, with the entire division ending with a winning record.

This season, the Steelers, Ravens, and Browns will have at least three of the best defenses in the league in the AFC North. The Bengals are a prime candidate for a bounce-back season with Joe Burrow back, expecting a healthy season.

The AFC South Has Struggled to Field Playoff Teams

The AFC South has consistently had disappointing performances.

Conversely, the AFC South has been the worst division in the last three seasons.

Interestingly enough, the 2021 regular season saw the Tennessee Titans win the first seed heading into the playoffs. However, the rest of the division was not impressive, winning a combined 16 games and losing 35 games that season.

The AFC South has been on the opposite trajectory in terms of quality.

Since the 2020 regular season, the AFC South has not seen more than one team make the playoffs from its division.

The division has seen a shift in the past three seasons. In 2021, the Titans dominated the division, posting a 12-5 record and going 5-1 against divisional opponents.

However, in 2022, with just nine wins, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the division.

Finally, in 2023, the Texans, led by rookie QB C.J. Stroud, took over the division and captured the divisional championship. The only team not to make the playoffs in this division in the past three seasons is the Colts.

Time will tell if this division can find consistency with a divisional winner and if the quality can rise to see more than one team make the playoffs.

Will This Trend Continue in the 2024 season?

A look at the best and worst divisions heading into training camp

The AFC North will likely still be the strongest - or one of the strongest - divisions after the 2024–25 season. All four teams could easily make the playoffs, and a couple could be Super Bowl contenders as long as they remain healthy.

However, regarding the weakest division, the AFC South has improved dramatically and will likely not be the lowest this upcoming season.

The Texans blossomed last season under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is now being pegged as a potential MVP candidate in 2024. The Colts and Jaguars nearly made the playoffs last season and could be underrated teams to make the playoffs this winter.

The NFC South is a serious candidate for the worst division next season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South last season with just a 9-8 record, the lowest win-loss record by a divisional champion.

