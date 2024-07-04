Highlights The NFL faces a potential $4.7 billion payout after a jury decision in the Sunday Ticket trial.

If the verdict stands, fans could receive a decent payout, and the NFL may change the Sunday Ticket pricing and structure.

The NFL has been using the current Sunday Ticket business model since 1994; the league may change it to improve public perception.

The final cost to the NFL after the jury decided against it in the Sunday Ticket trial is staggering.

Assuming the trial judge doesn't throw the case out -- which is possible -- the league will be on the hook for $4.7 billion, specifically $4,707,259,944.64. That is the number the jury came up with, and it will triple under antitrust laws if it stands.

Related Businesses Can Now Legally Stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the First Time Businesses can finally legally stream NFL Sunday Ticket, but the pricing is still uncertain.

This Marks the Largest Civil Court Loss in NFL History

If it stands, the number will triple

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2.4-million member residential class of the lawsuit will get $4,610,331,671.74 to split while approximately 48,000 commercial businesses will get $96,928,272.90 to divvy up.

Assuming Judge Philip Gutierrez doesn't throw out the case, when the judgment gets entered, the number will go up to $14,121,779,833.92, or $441,305,619.81 per NFL team.

If those numbers stand, fans who have a legitimate claim could take home a decent paycheck.

Those numbers don't include interest and legal fees, both of which could continue to compile over the next three to four years as the NFL continues to fight to reduce or eliminate the liability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If the verdict stands, the NFL could owe over $14 billion.

The legal battle over Sunday Ticket has already taken nine years.

As it stands now, this is the biggest loss the NFL has ever suffered in civil court.

It's also been argued whether the NFL violated antitrust laws or not, with claims stating the league did harm consumers by charging too much for Sunday Ticket.

The argument goes that in order to make its over-the-air broadcast partners -- Fox and CBS -- happy, the NFL charged too much for Sunday Ticket and also forced fans to go all or nothing in terms of available games.

There were no ways to watch single out-of-market games or to follow one single team. The idea being that fans would be discouraged to pay for Sunday Ticket unless they really wanted to -- and fans who either didn't want to pay for Sunday Ticket or couldn't afford it would settle for watching over-the-air broadcasts on CBS and Fox.

While the lawsuit only covered 12 seasons from 2011 through 2022, the league has been using this business model for 30 years, since 1994. If the NFL gets its way on appeal, that could continue.

Or perhaps not -- while the league will always do what it can to make the most money, it is also aware of its public perception. It is possible that the league might change how Sunday Ticket is priced and structured in order to earn goodwill with the football-watching public.

Perhaps Sunday Ticket will cost less no matter how the remaining legal battles play out. Or perhaps the NFL will allow fans to view single games. Maybe fans who live in one city but root for a team based in another will be able to follow just that team's games.

It would seem that if the NFL offered those options, they'd at least cost less than a full package featuring all the games.

It's no surprise that the NFL charged as much as it could for Sunday Ticket -- the sport is popular, and many fans follow a team that doesn't play in their home market. Some fans are die-hard enough to watch every game they can, or they have an interest as a fantasy-football player or gambler.

That said, Sunday Ticket has been quite expensive each year, and a jury has found that it's unreasonably so. While businesses are free to charge what they think customers are willing to pay, it's considered unethical, if not illegal, for businesses to fix prices to protect business partners. Especially if those prices are much higher than they need to be for a business to make money.

The jury saw it this way -- the NFL was gouging its customers and doing so to protect its business partners. The league will, as noted above, fight back, but for now it's facing its biggest loss ever in civil court.

That may be enough for the league to change its ways.

Source: Pro Football Talk

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.