After 10 years in the court system, the class-action lawsuit against the NFL due to their "Sunday Ticket" product is finally making it to the courtroom. This case could end up costing the league upwards of $21 billion (possibly more) if the prosecutors win. The lawsuit is based on the 'inflated prices' of the "Sunday Ticket" package and the assumption that the NFL worked together with its network partners to increase the price, violating antitrust laws.

With fans having many streaming options these days, many have probably forgotten that "Sunday Ticket" is still around, but it indeed is, and it still costs a pretty penny to order.

What is The NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Package?

The TV package provides access to more games every Sunday

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL started the "Sunday Ticket" offer in 1994, which would allow fans to pay for out-of-market games. Fans that live in other areas than their favorite team's market would finally be able to watch all of their team's games instead of having to hope their team was a national game that week.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2024, YouTube TV is charging non-YouTube TV customers $449 for the 'Sunday Ticket' and charging YouTube TV customers $349, per NBC.

Since 1994, the package has been available from either DirecTV or YouTube TV every year and fans have had to pay for the extra product in addition to their normal TV costs, whether that be cable TV or a streaming service. The prices were always expensive and unaffordable to most fans, which brought about this case starting in 2015.

Details of the Antitrust Lawsuit

Is the package a premium product or simply an antitrust violation?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As with all court cases, there are valid arguments on both sides. The prosecution argues that the high prices of the "Sunday Ticket" are due to the NFL conspiring with CBS, Fox and DirecTV to raise the prices for consumers unethically. If they win their case, the NFL could be forced to shell out more than $21 billion. As the prosecution lawyer, Amanda Bonn stated:

"NFL, Fox, CBS and DirecTV agreed to make an expensive toll road that very few people would be able to afford. Every single competitor in this scheme benefited,"

Bonn also showed through emails that when the Sunday Ticket contract was up for bid in 2022, ESPN wanted to offer the package on its streaming service for $70 a season, along with offering a team-by-team product.

On the other side of the courtroom, the NFL defense attorneys are arguing that the "Sunday Ticket" is a premium package that is a choice for consumers, not a necessity.

Beth Wilkinson, who is representing the NFL, countered Bonn's point, stating:

“The case is about choice. This is a valuable, premium product. Think about all the choices available to fans. We want as many people as possible to watch the free broadcasts.”

Also, the package is more of an add-on service and not their feature product, which are the national games that are accessible through regular cable television.

The case covers nearly 2.5 million people who purchased the "Sunday Ticket" package between 2012 and 2022, and it will be interesting to see the outcome of this antitrust case that has been a long time coming.

The league recently had somewhat of a victory in a Nevada case against former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. However, with numbers this big, the NFL will have to be ready for quite the legal battle.

Source: The Associated Press

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.